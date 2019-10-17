Why You Need to Check People Before Hiring Them

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the most important parts of the hiring process, for both small, medium, and large companies is performing a background check for the job applicant you want to hire. Now, when people hear “a background check”, they immediately think that it is a check of their criminal records.

However, it is so much more than that. In this article, you will be able to learn about the types of background checks available, as well as why you need to perform these checks when thinking about hiring someone. Let’s take a closer look:

Most Common Types of Checks

There are different types of background checks that employers can use. They range from typical, general check to ones that are necessary and required by law. Whatever situation it is, there are two basic background checks including:

1. Checking Education Records – if a job position requires a college degree, you will want to have someone check the education records provided in the candidate’s CV.

2. A Background Check – if the candidate will have contact with clients, the public, patients, or children, you will want to do a thorough background check including criminal records.

The Reasons Why You Should Do a Background Check

There is a wide range of reasons for doing a background check on a job candidate, however, the most important ones include:

1. You Can Confirm Their Credentials

It is easy to state anything during an interview. People can say that they have handled difficult and time-consuming projects that are relevant to the position they are looking to get, however, you will want something to prove that. According to the website backgroundchecklookup.com, the candidate’s educational background, previous work history, and accomplishments are the three things that you should check. Also, if that is not enough you can opt for getting in touch with their previous companies or business partners to prove or disprove the candidate’s statements.

2. You Can Verify Their References

Previous employers, colleagues, and their HR manager that interviewed them are the ones you should get in touch with. You will want to check three things, how they handled daily pressures, how well do they work in a ream, and how well do they coordinate with the people who are superior to them. Asking these questions will give you an idea of who the applicant works in different settings and people. By doing so, you will be able to know if the candidate’s attitude will fit your company’s way of business.

3. You Can Safeguard Employees and Company Assets

When hiring new employees, security is one of the top employer concerns. After all, the employer is the one that will need to ensure that all their employees, assets, and customers are safe. Doing a background check can help you with minimizing conflict at your company and it will also allow you to safeguard your business, especially if your company handles money every day.

Conclusion

As you can see, doing a background check on your candidates can have various benefits and it can also help you keep your company, employees, and assets safe.