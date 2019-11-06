Yuko Matsuyama Media Kit

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The beatify sector is growing larger by the minute, with more than $532 billion going in each year. A large part of the beauty industry is the talented people that help it grow. It’s these peoples’ mission to help others achieve beauty though various ways, whether that be makeup, hair, or by giving them the perfect nails.

One person that we’ve managed to interview is Yuko Matsuyama, a talented nail artist from Japan that has agreed to tell her a little more about herself and her work.

Q: For starters, tell us something about yourself.

A: So, my name is Yuko Matsuyama, I’m from Japan and I’m a nail artist with a mission to educate young Japanese nail artists to reach the next level and become world-class artists in the industry. I graduated in 1999 in the nail beauty school, and have worked with nails ever since.

Q: What has been the thing that has inspired you to work with nails?

A: I have always been an artistic person, ever since my parents got me my first piano at the age of 3. I have always expressed my artistic nature through music, but I have always had a passion for doing my nails. Ever since a little girl, I would do my nails a couple of times in a day. But as I was heading in my teenage years, my passion for music numbed, and my passion for nails grew larger. It was then that I realized that music wasn’t really my thing. I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin playing the piano and I realized it wasn’t the thing I wanted to do. I knew that I had to do something different, something that will fulfill me, and the answer was nails. The beauty industry was high on my priority list, and I figured out that nails would be my thing. After intensive research, and asking a lot of questions, I decided to pursue my passion for nails. From that moment forward, all I could think was nails and how I could transform them, make them more beautiful.

Q: What has been the most difficult obstacle to overcome so far?

A: I would say that my biggest obstacle would be my culture. Japan is very different and it’s not like most western countries. Here, people are more drawn in and talk less than in other countries. So communication has been a problem in the past. However, that hasn’t stopped me from reaching where I am. Being more active on the global scene has definitely helped me, in a way that I can express myself in my own language. This is probably the reason why I like teaching and why my mission is to teach other artists from my country. I have always been a forward thinker and I aim to be world-class.

Q: How would you describe your art style?

A: Unlike American, Russian, and European nail styles, mine is different since I can work on all types of nails. The mainstream industry likes to focus on coloring the nails based on their lengths. They also do this quite easy. But my style allows me to work on any type of nail, although I do prefer longer nails. I also like to focus my designs on a “canvas” rather than the nails. This allows me to continue evolving my style and my creations and makes me more advanced in the industry

Q: Can you tell us about the proudest moment in your career?

A: One of my proudest moments and biggest achievement was when I was selected to be the first Japanese instructor by the Euro Fashion Akademia Paznokcia, Poland. Anyone working what I do would be overwhelmed by this achievement. The organization has been around ever since 1995 and has been the industry standard ever since.

