10 last minute luxe as fuck gifts for your temporarily forgotten friends

Let’s not fuck around. The holidays could not be more upon us and you’re obviously reading this because you have no idea what to get your friends and family. So let me break it down for you in terms of your best bets for classy as shit gifts you can get for your friends who deserve luxe gifts.

I know it might seem like a candle would suffice but come on, they’re your loved ones, which is why I know they deserve the best of the best. But also I know you are down to the wire so let’s just get down to it and get you gifting stuff they’ll open and be like, “OMG! You definitely didn’t forget about this/me until like 3 days ago!”

Granted, some of these aren’t necessarily available in stores near you, so it might be too late to ship, but, come on, I came up with all of these, so you can figure out how to get them in time or just give them to them late. It’s fine.

Here are my faves.

1. Perricone MD Cocoa Moisture Mask

Dr. Perricone’s products are always super extra anyway, but this new mask uses cocoa-enriched (hello) microcapsules to provide an intense boost of hydration, allowing skin to immediately look and feels firmer and more hydrated. Plus, chocolate, did I mention chocolate? Cool.

2. Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab Egg Nog Perfume

If you have a friend who loves crazy perfumes and also the holidays, why not spoil them with a weirdo perfume that smells like delicious seasonal beverages? Also, BPAL has some of my favorite all-time fragrances in general and introduced an entire seasonal line, so the options for “yay, it smells like the holidays” gift fragrances are pretty lengthy.

3. Flirt Cosmetics False Lashes Applicator

If you have a friend who loves doing fake eyelashes, this lash applicator unit holds 40 lash buds, giving you instant, colorful party glam without the sticky nightmare it usually involves. So cool.

4. This Works Hand Makeover

For all your friends whose hands are looking jacked by winter, this trio of hard-working hand creams provide intense moisture, with anti-aging blends of rose and mimosa, vitamin e and blackcurrant oil, and retinol and botanical oils respectively. They’ll be looking human in no time.

5. Pevonia Restore Your Radiance Collection

If you have a friend who loves fancy plant origin stem cells and wants to look energized and chill, this luxury gift box featuring said cells oughtta do it.

6. Boscia Mask It All

If you have mask-obsessed friends (raises hand, but for me) this holiday mask set is perfect. The kit features the Luminizing Black Mask and deluxe sizes of their Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask, Charcoal Pore Pudding and the new Tsubaki Splash Mask. It’s a mask-lover’s dream.

7. Lauren + Vanessa’s Crystal Cleanse Ritual

Granted, you have to be in NYC for this one, but still. Check it out. It’s a crystal and essential oil-infused ceremony that promotes relaxation, feelings of peace, and improve circulation all while promoting healthier hair. Sound great yet? I know! Worth booking the trip.

8. Make-Up Forever Artist Palette

If your friends are obsessed with on-point eye make-up, Make Up Forever is bomb. Their advanced gel-powder formula is blended with ultrafine pigments so that each shade leaves a smooth, even finish and lids are looking ultra-saturated with lasting color. This palette also includes a nice range of shades for a lot of different looks.

9. The Bétèrre Face Collection

This gift set contains deep moisture repair for your face, balancing serum for your stressed face, and refining eye serum for your tired eyes. In short, it’s a winter kit for your stressed out face.

10. Bio Ionic 10x Dryer and Curl Expert Set

This pricey but worth it hair dryer and curling iron is pretty next level. With zero emissions and a patented, brushless motor, it’ll help you get smooth, hydrated, and healthy-looking hair in less than 10 minutes (yessss). The Curl Expert provides long-lasting curls and waves, and both of the tools feature naturally derived volcanic rock mineral materials to infuse micro hydration into your hair, leaving it potentially better than when you started.

Praise be to the beauty industry…kind of. You know, for these products specifically at least.

Original by: Lane Moore