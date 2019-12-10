The Definitive Guide To Doing Tinder Right
Tinder has become a one-stop shop for young people who are looking to date, hook up or simply see who else is out there and online …
Dater X: Back In The Saddle
I’m not going to sugar-coat this: online dating fucking sucks. I’ve lamented my inability to effectively date online in the past, and back at it after …
Standing Up For One Night Stands
A new study is claiming women don’t like one-night stands. Um, doesn’t a blanket statement like that need circumstantial qualifications? Such as: Women don’t like one-night …
Dater X: I Want To Believe
Another Thursday, another first date. If only I seemed to be getting any better at these things. I never heard from Peter after last week’s awkward, …
How To Make Friends (And Keep ‘Em) Post-College
Annika’s post this week about the difficulty in making friends as a grown-up got such a huge response, I thought it warranted a reply here. Who knew so …
The Most Unusual Jobs for Women
Living in the modern age has made people more open-minded and accepting and they are embracing differences more than ever before. Younger generations have especially gone …
Various Health Benefits Of Taking Kefir Health Supplements
Kefir has many health benefits as it is full of probiotics and essential nutrients. Many people consider it to be healthier as compared to various other …
7 Ways to a Happy Life
A happy life is something that every person seeks. For some people, happy life is simply following their dreams, and for others is owning materialistic things …
The Right Way for Couples to Discuss Finances
How, exactly, should married couples discuss money? It’s a delicate subject because most everyone knows that finances are at the root of many divorces. But if …