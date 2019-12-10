Relationships

The Definitive Guide To Doing Tinder Right

Tamara Vlahovicby:

December 12, 2019

Tinder has become a one-stop shop for young people who are looking to date, hook up or simply see who else is out there and online …

Relationships

Dater X: Back In The Saddle

Tamara Vlahovicby:

December 12, 2019

I’m not going to sugar-coat this: online dating fucking sucks. I’ve lamented my inability to effectively date online in the past, and back at it after …

Love & Sex

Standing Up For One Night Stands

Dragana Stepicby:

December 12, 2019

A new study is claiming women don’t like one-night stands. Um, doesn’t a blanket statement like that need circumstantial qualifications? Such as: Women don’t like one-night …

Relationships

Dater X: I Want To Believe

Tamara Vlahovicby:

December 12, 2019

Another Thursday, another first date. If only I seemed to be getting any better at these things. I never heard from Peter after last week’s awkward, …

How to ...Relationships

How To Make Friends (And Keep ‘Em) Post-College

Dragana Stepicby:

December 12, 2019

Annika’s post this week about the difficulty in making friends as a grown-up got such a huge response, I thought it warranted a reply here. Who knew so …

Buying GuidesHow to ...Style

How to Choose the Right Rolling Bag for Your Next Trip

Danielle Grangerby:

December 12, 2019

When you are planning for a trip, one of the essential things for any traveler is his traveling gear. It will carry everything for you throughout …

BusinessGirl

The Most Unusual Jobs for Women

Petar Mikonossby:

December 12, 2019

Living in the modern age has made people more open-minded and accepting and they are embracing differences more than ever before. Younger generations have especially gone …

Health

Various Health Benefits Of Taking Kefir Health Supplements

Danielle Grangerby:

December 12, 2019

Kefir has many health benefits as it is full of probiotics and essential nutrients. Many people consider it to be healthier as compared to various other …

Love Your Self

7 Ways to a Happy Life

Wendy Stokesby:

December 12, 2019

A happy life is something that every person seeks. For some people, happy life is simply following their dreams, and for others is owning materialistic things …

MoneyRelationships

The Right Way for Couples to Discuss Finances

Timothy Salgadoby:

December 12, 2019

How, exactly, should married couples discuss money? It’s a delicate subject because most everyone knows that finances are at the root of many divorces. But if …