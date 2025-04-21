We all know that aging is a natural part of life — we all get older, after all — yet it remains one of those parts that most of us often do not look forward to. Thus, many people understandably want to slow down or reverse the causes of aging, especially those that make them look and feel older.

Additionally, aging is still one of the most common sources of body image issues in people around the world, so it’s no wonder that the demand for anti-aging supplements and products is so profound. In fact, statistics found that the global market size for anti-aging supplements was $4.19 billion in 2023, which is only projected to grow in the coming years.

However, it is important to note that not all anti-aging supplements are created equal. Although some of these supplements claim to have certain beneficial effects but can’t back them up with actual science, one category of anti-aging supplement is scientifically sound: NAD+ supplements.

Understanding NAD+ and its role in aging

NAD+, or Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a coenzyme that naturally occurs in the human body, playing an essential role in many key cellular functions, including cellular energy, mitochondrial function, DNA repair, and more.

There has been a great deal of new anti-aging research into how this powerful coenzyme affects our body’s health and aging, and scientists have found that NAD+ supplements offer great promise in slowing down or possibly even reversing the effects of aging on the body.

Unfortunately, our body’s levels of NAD+ naturally decrease as we age, meaning that, as we get older, essential cell functions like metabolism and DNA repair are not performed as efficiently because of these lower levels of NAD+. When these processes slow down due to decreased levels of NAD+, it becomes part of what makes us look and feel older.

This is why scientists have found through research that reduced levels of NAD+ can be associated with some severe age-related diseases, such as metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and even cancer.

Thankfully, with the help of dietary supplements, individuals can restore their NAD+ levels to a more normal threshold, helping them regain control of their aging process.

NAD+ supplements provide the body with the precursors it needs to stimulate NAD+ production. When customers take this dietary supplement daily, their body’s levels of NAD+ will be restored over time, reaching the level they need to be at to support the essential cell functions that involve NAD+. This could help people achieve better daily performance and increased longevity.

When it comes to the aging process, NAD+ has effects that can help slow down both the cosmetic and functional effects of aging. Thanks to the effects of NAD+ on cell metabolism and DNA repair, NAD+ supplements can benefit those who take them to improve the impact of aging on their skin’s elasticity, wrinkling, and pigmentation.

NAD+ supplements could also have other positive anti-aging effects, such as preventing cognitive decline and potentially even improving heart health.

Beyond the positive effects that NAD+ can have on a person’s aging process, taking NAD+ supplements can also have several other benefits. Since NAD+ supports the mitochondria — the cell’s powerhouses — taking these supplements can help people feel more active, focused, and energized.

Meanwhile, NAD+’s essential role in repair and regeneration can help reduce oxidative stress, improve endurance, and promote overall resilience, which is why NAD+ supplements are an excellent tool for a person’s overall wellness.

Revolutionizing the NAD+ supplement market

One of the pioneers in the NAD+ supplement market is Uladzimir Seuruk, the founder and CEO of Cata-kor, one of the most highly-rated and praised anti-aging supplements currently on the market. Using a scientifically backed formula, he and his team have created a supplement with superior bioabsorption rates compared to other supplements available, which can help those who take the supplement feel its effects more profoundly and quickly.

Seuruk is leading the charge in transforming the supplement industry by committing to transparency and honesty in his company’s production and marketing practices. Because supplements are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as pharmaceuticals, the supplement industry is full of untrustworthy products that are duplicitously marketed.

However, Seuruk’s success proves that this status quo doesn’t have to be the only way for supplement brands to do business, as he took his company to become a #1 best-seller on both Amazon and the TikTok shop while maintaining the highest ethical standards.

As part of this commitment to transparency, Seuruk is incredibly upfront about the scientific research and third-party testing that backs his products. What makes this commitment even more impressive is that supplements aren’t required to undergo such rigorous testing, but he insists that his company goes above and beyond, creating a new standard for NAD+ supplements.

The third-party testing, proudly displayed on product listings on both Amazon and the company’s website, assures customers that his products are just as pure and potent as his company claims.

Seuruk also supports adopting GMP standards to ensure all his products are manufactured according to these principles. Consumers can rest assured that when they buy GMP-manufactured products, they are buying products made with high standards of quality, safety, and ethicality. In an industry where businesses make all sorts of claims, being manufactured per GMP is a sign that the product can be trusted to be safe and effective.

Additionally, the supplements industry is littered with copycats that seek to capitalize on Seuruk’s success by mimicking his brand’s packaging. Although they say mimicry is the sincerest form of flattery, that isn’t exactly the case here. Many of these copycats do not uphold the same levels of safety, purity, and potency he enforces for his company, which is why he calls attention to the counterfeit products in the market, standing up for consumers by exposing these deceptive practices.

NAD+ supplements offer a scientifically-backed way for people to take back control of their aging process and age how they want to. A new era of anti-aging science is revolutionizing the supplements industry to make it more transparent and trustworthy than it has ever been, helping customers achieve their health and wellness goals easier than ever.