Managing Allergies in Children: A Comprehensive Guide for Parents

When people with allergies are exposed to an allergen, the immune system treats it like an invader and releases chemicals like histamine to defend the body. This causes allergy symptoms like sneezing, coughing, rashes, etc.

Common allergy triggers in children include foods like milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish. Environmental allergens like pollen, dust mites, mould and pet dander can also cause allergic reactions. In some cases, allergies can be life-threatening and lead to anaphylaxis. This severe reaction requires immediate medical care.

It’s important for parents to work closely with a GP to identify, manage and treat their child’s allergies. With proper care and prevention, children can live full lives despite having allergies.

Getting an Accurate Diagnosis

The first step in managing allergies is to get an accurate diagnosis from a GP. They will do skin or blood tests to identify which allergens trigger reactions in the child. This helps to differentiate between true allergies and other conditions like food intolerances.

Once the allergens are identified, the doctor can provide advice on avoidance and treatment. They may prescribe epinephrine auto-injectors, antihistamines, nasal sprays and asthma inhalers as needed. Regular follow-up visits allow the doctor to monitor if the child is outgrowing any allergies over time.

If you are fostering with an agency like Fosterplus Scotland, they will give you all the information you need if a foster a child has allergies.

Avoiding Allergen Exposure

After diagnosis, strict allergen avoidance is key to preventing reactions. For food allergies, this means reading labels carefully and not ingesting the problem foods. Parents should inform caregivers, teachers, friends and family about the child’s allergies and rules to follow.

At home, create an “allergy-free” zone in the kitchen with designated appliances and utensils for allergen-free cooking. Similarly, the child’s bedroom should be kept pet-free and cleaned regularly to reduce dust mites. Outdoor pollen exposure can be reduced by keeping windows closed, changing clothes after playing outside, and using air filters at home.

Kids should also be taught to wash hands before and after eating to minimise accidental contact. Anti-bacterial wipes and hand sanitisers are useful when soap and water are not readily available. Backpacks, desks, keyboards and other items should be regularly cleaned as well.

Having an Emergency Action Plan

Despite best efforts, accidental exposure may occur. It’s vital to work with the doctor to create a written emergency action plan on how to respond in such scenarios. This includes:

List of the child’s confirmed allergens

Medications prescribed and instructions on dosage/administration

Emergency contacts

Steps to take if an allergic reaction occurs, either mild or anaphylactic

This plan should be shared with the school nurse, teachers, coaches and anyone else who regularly supervises the child. Make sure caregivers are trained on how to use epinephrine auto-injectors correctly. Having this plan and being prepared can save lives.

Recognising the Signs of an Allergic Reaction

Parents need to know how to spot the symptoms of an allergic reaction. Mild signs include tingling in the mouth, hives, itching, swelling, coughing, vomiting or diarrhoea. These may progress to more serious symptoms like difficulty breathing, wheezing, confusion, a weak pulse or loss of consciousness. Every reaction is unique – the key is to administer epinephrine and seek medical care promptly in case of progression to anaphylaxis.

Young children may have difficulty articulating their symptoms. Pay attention if they are irritable, tugging at their ears or scratching persistently at a rash. These are clues that a reaction may be brewing. Never hesitate to use an epinephrine auto-injector and get emergency help.

Explaining Allergies to Your Child

As children grow older, they need to take on more responsibility for managing their allergies. Parents can start by explaining allergies in simple terms, teaching them to recognise symptoms, and stressing the importance of avoidance.

Do not attach shame or blame to the condition. Instead empower them to ask questions, read labels, carry epinephrine, and alert others about their allergies. With age-appropriate education, children can self-advocate and make safe choices. This fosters independence alongside safety.

Dealing with Social Situations

Allergies can lead to social challenges for children, affecting activities like birthday parties, play dates and camps. Anxiety may occur about feeling left out if they cannot eat the same foods.

Parents can prepare for these situations by speaking with hosts in advance, providing safe alternative treats, and reminding their child that health is more vital than peer pressure. Talking through these scenarios and acknowledging frustrations can help children manage social aspects smoothly.

Navigating the School Environment

Work closely with your child’s school to create a safe learning environment. Provide the nurse with medical records, medications, and an action plan. Educate staff about procedures like banning allergen foods from classrooms, using designated lunch tables, and conducting training on recognising symptoms and using epinephrine.

Field trips require special planning regarding safe food and proximity to medical care. Being proactive will help avoid life-threatening emergencies at school.

Reducing Anxiety Around Allergies

Living with severe allergies can impact a child’s quality of life and cause chronic anxiety for the whole family. While vigilance is needed, try not to let allergies dominate family life. Work with mental health professionals if anxiety interferes with daily activities.

Building confidence also involves letting kids take small risks to develop independence. With life-threatening allergies, a balance between prudence and freedom is essential for their emotional health.

Seeking Support

Join local and online support groups to connect with other families managing allergies. They can share practical tips on things like shopping for allergen-free foods, dealing with isolation and anxiety, and advocating at schools. It helps to know you are not alone.

There are also non-profit organisations dedicated to allergy education, advocacy and research. They provide useful resources for newly diagnosed families. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help or advice.

Childhood allergies require vigilance and teamwork between parents, doctors, schools and the affected children themselves. But with proper education and care, these conditions can be managed well, allowing kids freedom to learn, play and build lifelong health. Stay alert yet positive, take preventive measures, and keep looking ahead to a brighter future.