527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every week, the gentlemen over at GuySpeak answer women’s relationship questions in guy style. Then they handpick some of their favorites and send them over to us to answer (read: fix) them in girl style. We call it GuySpeak/GirlSpeak. This week—is hooking up the best way to get over someone?

I’ve been told by several people that the best way to get over someone is to hook up with someone else. What do you think?

Read more …

Original by Lemondrop