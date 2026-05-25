33 Best European City Breaks Under €500 – All-Inclusive Weekend Guide

Over the past few years I’ve become adept at squeezing a full weekend of food, culture and relaxation into a budget of under €500 without sacrificing comfort.
This guide shares my favourite destinations, gleaned from personal trips and cross‑checked with reliable travel cost research. Each section mixes practical numbers with my own observations so you can plan your own all‑inclusive weekend escape with confidence.
Ready to see where your next adventure might take you?
Contents
- European Cities We Can Include in under €500 Budget
- 1. Belgrade, Serbia
- 2. Porto, Portugal – a riverfront escape
- 3. Prague, Czech Republic – fairy‑tale grandeur on a budget
- 4. Riga, Latvia – Baltic charm and brilliant value
- 5. Krakow, Poland
- 6. Budapest, Hungary
- 7. Vilnius, Lithuania
- 8. Warsaw, Poland
- 9. Bucharest, Romania
- 10. Sofia, Bulgaria
- 11. Vienna, Austria
- 12. Berlin, Germany
- 13. Thessaloniki, Greece
- 14. Milan, Italy
- 15. Naples, Italy
- 16. Bratislava, Slovakia
- 17. Valencia, Spain
- 18. Gdansk, Poland
- 19. Ljubljana, Slovenia
- 20. Tallinn, Estonia
- 21. Turin, Italy
- 22. Istanbul, Türkiye
- 23. Seville, Spain
- 24. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 25. Tirana, Albania
- 26. Malaga, Spain
- 27. Cologne, Germany
- 28. Zagreb, Croatia
- 29. Athens, Greece
- 30. Bologna, Italy
- 31. Wroclaw, Poland
- 32. Podgorica, Montenegro
- 33. Pisa, Italy
- At Last
European Cities We Can Include in under €500 Budget
Here are strong candidates under €500:
- Belgrade, Serbia
- Porto, Portugal
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Riga, Latvia
- Krakow, Poland
- Budapest, Hungary
- Vilnius, Lithuania
- Warsaw, Poland
- Bucharest, Romania
- Sofia, Bulgary
- Vienna, Austria
- Berlin, Germany
- Thessaloniki, Greece
- Milan, Italy
- Naples, Italy
- Bratislava, Slovakia
- Valencia, Spain
- Gdansk, Poland
- Ljubljana, Slovenia
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Turin, Italy
- Istanbul, Türkiye
- Seville, Spain
- Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Tirana, Albania
- Malaga, Spain
- Cologne, Germany
- Zagreb, Croatia
- Athens, Greece
- Bologna, Italy
- Wroclaw, Poland
- Podgorica, Montenegro
- Pisa, Italy
1. Belgrade, Serbia
As I’m writing this guide from Belgrade, and this is my own travel starting point for almost every trip in this article, I honestly wanted to include it for all of you traveling around Europe. I know I’m biased here a little, but you’re probably going to love Belgrade more than you expect.
Most Europeans arrive expecting a cheap Balkan capital with nightlife. Then they realize the city also has excellent café culture, genuinely good food, huge parks, riverside neighborhoods, bookstores, floating bars, long dinners that last half the night, and people who actually enjoy talking to strangers.
And yes, we really are welcoming.
For travelers already inside Europe, Belgrade works especially well because daily costs remain noticeably lower than Prague, Vienna, or Berlin. Belgrade is considerably cheaper for restaurants, accommodation, cafés, transport, and nightlife compared to many major European capitals.
Belgrade realistic weekend budget
|Expense
|Budget Version
|Comfortable Version
|Accommodation
|€30
|€120
|Food and cafés
|€55
|€90
|Attractions
|€15
|€35
|Public transport
|€5
|€15
|Nightlife and extras
|€25
|€60
|Total
|€130
|€320
Accommodation stays very manageable outside New Year holidays and festival periods. Hostel beds regularly sit around €15 to €25, while good central hotels often range between €45 and €80.
Food is honestly one of Belgrade’s biggest strengths:
- inexpensive restaurant meals average around €9
- cappuccinos around €2.50
- local beers around €3
- dinner for two in a mid range restaurant averages around €43
One thing many visitors notice immediately, Belgrade becomes incredibly social at night. Even ordinary weekdays feel alive.
Central Belgrade generally feels busy and comfortable well into the evening, especially around Dorćol, Vračar, Knez Mihailova, and the riverside areas. Normal big city awareness still matters near major transport hubs late at night, just like anywhere else in Europe.
2. Porto, Portugal – a riverfront escape
Porto stole my heart with its colourful hillside houses and the gentle hum of Fado music drifting from tiny taverns. I flew there via a Wizz Air flight from Belgrade for just under €120 return and booked a cosy hostel overlooking the Douro for around €60 per night.
You can expect to spend about €250‑350 for a weekend in Porto (accommodation, food, transport and entry fees).
Here’s how my long Porto weekend budget broke down:
- Flights: Low‑cost carriers like Wizz Air or Air Serbia offer return fares from Belgrade around €100–150 when booked early.
- Accommodation: Dorm beds €15–30 per night; budget hotels €40–80.
- Food & drink: €30–50 per day covers pastries, lunch at a tasca and a modest wine tasting.
- Activities: Many sights are free. I strolled the Ribeira district and admired the azulejo‑tiled churches for nothing, but I did splurge on a Douro river cruise for €15 and a port wine tasting for €18.
The compact city invites wandering: have you ever sipped a glass of tawny port while watching the sun set over the Dom Luís I Bridge? Don’t miss the Livraria Lello bookshop and try a pastéis de nata—these little custard tarts became my daily indulgence.
By combining free attractions with one or two paid experiences, it’s surprisingly easy to keep a weekend in Porto under €500.
3. Prague, Czech Republic – fairy‑tale grandeur on a budget
Prague’s cobbled lanes and gothic spires feel like a scene from a storybook, yet it remains refreshingly affordable.
I snagged a Belgrade–Prague return flight for around €90 on a budget airline and stayed in a tidy guesthouse near Old Town for €70 per night.
A 24‑hour public‑transport pass costs about €5, making it easy to explore without splurging on taxis.
Typical weekend expenses (per person)
|Category
|Cost range
|Notes
|Accommodation
|€15–80/night
|Hostels €15–30, budget hotels €40–80
|Food & drink
|€20–40/day
|Street food €3–7, casual meals €10–15, beer €2–4
|Transport & tours
|€5–15/day
|24‑hour transport pass ≈€5; some museums ~€10
|Total (2 nights)
|€250–350
|Flight (~€90) + 2‑night stay + meals + activities
My favourite moments were free: watching the Astronomical Clock strike on the hour and wandering across Charles Bridge at dawn.
I also paid a small fee to climb the Old Town Hall tower for panoramic views. Czech cuisine can be hearty; I loved a bowl of goulash in a local pub for €12. The city’s efficient tram system whisked me from Prague Castle to the beer gardens of Letná Park in minutes.
Have you ever tried honey cake (medovník)? It’s the perfect sweet treat after a long day of sightseeing.
4. Riga, Latvia – Baltic charm and brilliant value
Riga ranks sixth among Europe’s cheapest city breaks for 2026 with a barometer cost of around £278 (~€325) for a weekend.
Travel blogger data suggest that budget travellers spend about €40–65 per day in Riga, including a hostel bed (€26) and meals (€25).
Riga often flies under the radar, but its art‑nouveau facades, bustling Central Market and lively cafés make it a fantastic low‑cost getaway.
I flew from Belgrade via Warsaw for around €150 return and booked a stylish hotel in the historic centre for €60 per night.
Did you know? A prospective cohort study of rural women in the United States (the Wisconsin Rural Women’s Health Study) found that women who took vacations twice or more per year were significantly less likely to experience depression and tension compared with those vacationing less than once every two years.
Riga’s Old Town is compact enough to explore on foot. I spent hours admiring the House of the Blackheads and sampling hearty rye bread at the Central Market.
Entry to most museums costs around €5–15, and even indulgent treats like a glass of local Black Balsam liqueur are just €4. If you’re in the mood for nightlife, bars in the Old Town offer craft beer for €3–4.
The perfect way to end a day of Baltic discovery is strolling along the Daugava River with the city’s skyline reflected in the water.
5. Krakow, Poland
For a comfortable Krakow travel I estimate around €35 to €68 daily depending on accommodation style.
Krakow works extremely well for travelers who want a proper European city break without constantly checking prices before ordering coffee or entering museums. Compared to Prague, I found it calmer, cheaper, and less crowded in the mornings.
Flights from Belgrade usually range between €90 and €170 return depending on the month and baggage choices. I checked Skyscanner, Ryanair route combinations, LOT connections, and Omio while building the estimates. Bus alternatives also exist through Budapest, although they take much longer.
One important detail, Krakow becomes noticeably more expensive around Christmas markets and major holidays. October and early November gave me the best prices.
Weekend Snapshot: Krakow
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Round trip flight
|€120
|2 nights hostel
|€45
|or central hotel
|€120
|Food and drinks
|€70
|Public transport
|€12
|Attractions
|€35
|Airport transfer
|€8
|Total with hostel
|€290
|Total with hotel
|€365
Kazimierz became my favorite area to stay. It felt more local, slightly cheaper, and better for evening walks than the busiest Old Town streets.
6. Budapest, Hungary
Budapest can stay under €400 very comfortably if you choose only one or two bigger experiences.
The mistake many people make here is overspending on thermal baths, rooftop cocktails, and river cruises.
Budapest is probably the strongest value city break in Central Europe right now if you balance flights, accommodation, food, nightlife, and attractions together.
Flights from Belgrade regularly appeared between €80 and €150 return while I checked Air Serbia, Wizz Air, and Skyscanner combinations.
Bus routes are also excellent from Serbia and sometimes cost under €40 round trip if booked early.
What I Actually Spent in Budapest
- Flight: about €95
- Boutique room near Oktogon: €78 per night
- 72 hour transport pass: around €15
- Thermal bath ticket: €28
- Meals and coffee for weekend: about €85
- Airport transfer and local transport: €18
Final realistic total
- Budget version: ~€320
- Comfortable hotel version: ~€430
Public transport here deserves special mention because it saves an enormous amount of money. I barely used taxis. The metro, trams, and buses reached almost everything quickly and safely.
The area around District VII feels lively but can become exhausting fast. Personally, I preferred staying slightly outside the busiest nightlife blocks. Prices dropped immediately and mornings became much quieter.
Tip: Budapest hotel prices rise sharply on Saturdays. Arriving Thursday and leaving Sunday often reduced accommodation costs noticeably.
7. Vilnius, Lithuania
My estimation: €40 to €60 daily for budget travelers and around €80 to €120 for comfortable mid range travel.
Vilnius feels different from most classic European city breaks. Less crowded, less performative, less exhausting. After Prague or Budapest, the slower atmosphere was honestly refreshing.
Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop through Warsaw, Vienna, or Helsinki. Realistic return pricing sat around €140 to €210 during my research period using Skyscanner and Booking Flights.
The city remains one of Europe’s cheaper capitals.
Vilnius weekend breakdown
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Flights
|€170
|2 nights hostel
|€40
|or central hotel
|€130
|Food and cafés
|€65
|Attractions
|€25
|Public transport
|€8
|Airport transfers
|€10
|Total with hostel
|€318
|Total with hotel
|€408
Cocktails under €5 and beers around €3 still exist in Vilnius, especially outside the most touristy Old Town streets.
Coffee culture here was excellent. I spent hours working from cafés because nobody rushed customers and prices stayed reasonable. That changed the pace of the trip completely.
Uber exists, but locals repeatedly told me public transport and walking were usually easier in the center. Airport rides into Old Town generally cost €10 to €15.
8. Warsaw, Poland
Warsaw feels very different from Krakow. Less postcard pretty, more modern, faster, and surprisingly practical for a weekend trip. I honestly liked it more than I expected because everything worked efficiently, especially transport.
Flights from Belgrade to Warsaw are among the easier Central European routes from Serbia. LOT operates direct flights, while Wizz Air combinations sometimes reduce prices dramatically if you travel with only a backpack. Skyscanner regularly showed return flights from €84 to €130 during cheaper periods.
One thing worth watching carefully is airport choice. Modlin Airport can look cheaper initially, but transfers into the city add extra costs and time.
Warsaw weekend budget
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Round trip flight
|€110
|2 nights hostel
|€50
|or central hotel
|€145
|Food and cafés
|€75
|Public transport
|€12
|Attractions
|€30
|Airport transfer
|€10
|Total with hostel
|€287
|Total with hotel
|€382
I stayed near Śródmieście because it made almost everything walkable. The city center feels cleaner and more organized than many European capitals, which reduced stress immediately after arrival.
9. Bucharest, Romania
Bucharest works incredibly well for Serbian travelers because transport costs stay low and the city offers much more than people expect. Most visitors arrive with low expectations and leave pleasantly surprised.
Flights from Belgrade often range between €70 and €140 return depending on season and luggage. Bus routes can sometimes reduce the total below €60 round trip, although overnight journeys are much less comfortable.
What surprised me about Bucharest
- Hotels were cheaper than Prague or Budapest
- Coffee culture was genuinely excellent
- Uber and Bolt rides stayed inexpensive
- Food portions were enormous
- The city center changed atmosphere quickly after midnight
Realistic weekend spending
|Expense
|Budget Version
|Comfortable Version
|Transport
|€90
|€120
|Accommodation
|€50
|€140
|Food
|€65
|€90
|Attractions
|€25
|€40
|Local transport
|€15
|€20
|Total
|€245
|€410
Bucharest repeatedly appears among Europe’s more affordable capitals for weekend travel.
The Old Town looks attractive during the day, but personally I would not stay directly inside the busiest nightlife streets. Noise levels rise dramatically at night, especially on weekends.
Instead, I preferred areas near Calea Victoriei. The atmosphere felt calmer, cafés looked better, and I still reached major attractions on foot.
The Palace of Parliament deserves mentioning because almost every traveler talks about it beforehand.
10. Sofia, Bulgaria
Sofia may be the strongest overall budget city break on this list. Transport from Serbia is simple, food is cheap, hotels remain affordable, and the city feels much more relaxed than many tourists expect.
You can reach Sofia by:
- direct bus
- train
- car
- low cost flight combinations
That flexibility matters because it allows much tighter budgeting.
Sofia realistic costs
- Bus from Belgrade: €25 to €45 round trip
- Flights: usually €80 to €140 return
- Central hotel: €45 to €90 nightly
- Hostel beds: €15 to €30
- Metro ticket: under €1
- Full restaurant meals: €6 to €12
Sofia weekend total
- Hostel version: ~€210
- Comfortable hotel version: ~€360
Sofia remains significantly cheaper than Prague and Budapest for accommodation and dining.
The metro system deserves credit because it removes the need for taxis almost completely. Airport access is simple and inexpensive, which saves more money than people initially expect.
The area around Vitosha Boulevard works well for first visits because you can walk almost everywhere.
A useful budget trick: traditional Bulgarian restaurants away from the main boulevard often cut meal prices almost in half while serving better food.
11. Vienna, Austria
Vienna is the city people usually assume will break the budget. Surprisingly, it only becomes expensive if you insist on staying directly beside Stephansplatz or eating every meal in tourist cafés.
Transport from Serbia is one of Vienna’s biggest advantages. You can:
- Fly -€85 and €160 return
- take a direct bus -€70 round trip if booked early
- use train connections through Budapest
That flexibility makes Vienna far more realistic under €500 than many travelers expect.
Budget flight sales across Central Europe also continue pushing Vienna prices down.
Vienna weekend estimate
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Transport
|€110
|2 nights hostel
|€70
|or hotel
|€190
|Food and coffee
|€95
|Attractions
|€45
|Public transport
|€18
|Total with hostel
|€338
|Total with hotel
|€458
One thing that helped enormously, Vienna’s transport system is so efficient that staying outside the historic center barely affected the trip. I stayed near Neubau and reached almost everything within minutes.
12. Berlin, Germany
Berlin is interesting because accommodation pricing changes dramatically depending on events, weekends, and neighborhoods. One week can look affordable. The next suddenly jumps by €150 because of concerts or trade fairs.
What Berlin actually costs
- Flights: ranged between €90 and €180 return
- Hostel bed: €35 to €60 nightly
- Decent hotel: €90 to €170 nightly
- 48 hour transport pass: about €20
- Food and drinks: €80 to €120
- Museum and attraction budget: €35 to €60
Realistic totals
- Budget traveler: ~€340
- Comfortable weekend: ~€490
Berlin can absolutely stay under €500, but only with some planning. Accommodation becomes the deciding factor almost every time.
I noticed huge price differences between districts. Mitte looked convenient but regularly cost far more. Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain offered much better value while still feeling lively and connected.
The U Bahn and S Bahn network made almost everything reachable without rideshares.
Food can remain surprisingly affordable too. Turkish restaurants, bakeries, and casual street food kept several meals under €10.
13. Thessaloniki, Greece
Thessaloniki works especially well for Serbian travelers because transport is simple and relatively cheap. It is one of the easiest warm weather city breaks on this list.
You can reach Thessaloniki by:
- direct bus
- car
- seasonal flights
- train and bus combinations
Bus transport is often the smartest option here because total costs stay very low. But also Air Serbia continues promoting affordable regional connections involving Thessaloniki and Serbia routes.
Thessaloniki realistic weekend budget
|Expense
|Budget Version
|Comfortable Version
|Transport
|€45
|€120
|Accommodation
|€50
|€160
|Food and drinks
|€70
|€110
|Attractions
|€20
|€40
|Local transport
|€10
|€20
|Total
|€195
|€450
That range depends heavily on whether you use buses or flights.
I genuinely think Thessaloniki offers some of the best food value in Europe right now. Huge seafood meals, pastries, coffee, and wine remained noticeably cheaper than Athens.
The waterfront area around the White Tower feels ideal for first visits because you can walk for hours without needing transport.
14. Milan, Italy
Realistically, the comfortable version of visiting Milan can fall below €500 if:
- you avoid fashion week
- travel in October or February
- stay outside Duomo zone
That changes everything.
The biggest budget advantage is transport. Flights from Belgrade to Milan are extremely competitive because multiple airlines operate the route or nearby alternatives through Bergamo and Malpensa. During off season periods, I repeatedly found return flights between €70 and €150.
Milan weekend breakdown
|Expense
|Budget Version
|Comfortable Version
|Flights
|€95
|€140
|Accommodation
|€60
|€180
|Food and aperitivo
|€85
|€130
|Attractions
|€30
|€50
|Public transport
|€15
|€20
|Total
|€285
|€520
One thing many guides fail to explain properly, Milan pricing changes massively depending on events. Fashion week can double hotel prices almost overnight.
I stayed near Porta Garibaldi instead of directly beside the cathedral and saved nearly €70 total across two nights.
15. Naples, Italy
Naples is chaotic, loud, beautiful, exhausting, affordable, and completely different from Milan.
I genuinely think people either love Naples immediately or need several days to understand it. Personally, I loved it because the city feels alive in a way many polished capitals no longer do.
What I actually spent in Naples
- Flights: ranged between €100 and €190 return during my research
- Hotel near Centro Storico: €75 per night
- Pizza meals: €6 to €10
- Coffee: €1 to €2
- Campania Artecard: around €35
- Local transport: about €15 total
Realistic total
- Budget version: ~€310
- Comfortable version: ~€445
The Times recently highlighted Naples as one of Europe’s strongest affordable city breaks because meals, attractions, and transport remain cheaper than many Italian cities. Pizza still regularly costs around £6 according to their 2026 budget city break analysis.
One of the smartest purchases here is the Campania Artecard because it includes Pompeii access and public transport discounts. That saved me much more money than expected.
One practical warning though, Naples requires more awareness than Vienna or Prague. I stayed alert around crowded transport hubs and avoided carrying too much cash openly.
16. Bratislava, Slovakia
Bratislava works perfectly as a relaxed low stress weekend. It does not overwhelm you with attractions, and honestly, that became part of the appeal.
Transport from Serbia is surprisingly flexible:
- cheap flights through Vienna
- buses
- train combinations via Budapest
- direct driving routes
Many travelers combine Bratislava with Vienna, but I actually preferred giving Bratislava proper attention on its own because prices stayed much lower.
Bratislava realistic weekend costs
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Transport
|€80
|Hostel
|€40
|or central hotel
|€120
|Food and drinks
|€65
|Attractions
|€20
|Public transport
|€10
|Total with hostel
|€215
|Total with hotel
|€375
Bratislava consistently appears in affordable Europe rankings because accommodation and restaurant costs remain lower than nearby Vienna or Prague.
The Old Town can easily fit into one day, which leaves room for slower travel. I spent long afternoons near the Danube instead of rushing between landmarks.
Food pricing stayed reasonable almost everywhere outside the most tourist focused squares. Traditional Slovak meals averaged €8 to €14, while local wine remained surprisingly affordable.
17. Valencia, Spain
Valencia felt like the calmer, more affordable cousin of Barcelona. Beaches, good food, walkable streets, and noticeably less tourist pressure. I honestly think it is one of the best warm weather city breaks under €500 right now.
Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop unless seasonal routes appear. During my research, realistic return pricing ranged between €120 and €210 depending on the month and luggage.
Valencia realistic weekend budget
- Flights: ~€150
- Hostel: €50 to €70 total
- Hotel: €140 to €220 total
- Food and drinks: €80
- Public transport: €15
- Attractions and beach extras: €30
Final total
- Budget version: ~€325
- Comfortable version: ~€470
Food also stayed more reasonable than Barcelona. Paella portions were large enough to share, and local cafés outside tourist zones kept breakfast below €6.
18. Gdansk, Poland
Gdansk surprised me because it felt far more coastal and colorful than I expected. The atmosphere was slower than Warsaw or Krakow, which actually made the weekend feel longer.
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Flights
|between €130 and €200
|Hostel
|€45
|or hotel
|€130
|Food and cafés
|€70
|Attractions
|€25
|Local transport
|€12
|Total with hostel
|€312
|Total with hotel
|€397
The city center stays very walkable, which reduces transport costs quickly. Most of my spending honestly went toward cafés and seafood restaurants near the waterfront.
One useful detail, Gdansk hotel prices remain much lower than many Western European coastal cities, especially outside summer.
19. Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana may be one of the easiest weekend trips from Serbia because transport logistics are simple and stress free.
You can reach it by bus, train, car or short regional flights.
Ljubljana realistic costs
- Bus from Serbia: €40 to €70 round trip
- Hostel beds: €20 to €35 nightly
- Central hotel: €70 to €140 nightly
- Food and coffee: €60 to €90
- Attractions and transport: €25
Realistic weekend total
- Budget version: ~€220
- Comfortable version: ~€390
Ljubljana feels cleaner and quieter than most capitals on this list. The riverfront cafés, pedestrian streets, and compact center make it ideal for travelers who do not want exhausting schedules.
Food pricing stayed reasonable too. Traditional Slovenian meals generally ranged between €10 and €18 unless I picked highly tourist focused restaurants near the river.
As a female traveler, Ljubljana honestly felt one of the safest and calmest destinations in this entire guide.
20. Tallinn, Estonia
Tallinn felt completely different from the louder Central European capitals. Quieter streets, cleaner public spaces, and a slower rhythm overall. I honestly think it works best for travelers who want a calm weekend instead of nonstop sightseeing pressure.
Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop through Warsaw, Riga, or Helsinki. During my research, realistic return prices ranged between €100 and €190 depending on season and baggage. eDreams listed fares starting around €99 on cheaper dates.
Tallinn realistic weekend costs
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Flights
|€100 and €190
|Hostel
|€45
|or hotel
|€130
|Food and cafés
|€70
|Attractions
|€25
|Local transport
|€10
|Total with hostel
|€300
|Total with hotel
|€385
Tallinn’s Old Town is compact enough that I barely used transport after arriving.
Winter pricing can rise around Christmas markets, but outside peak holiday weeks, Tallinn remains surprisingly manageable for a Northern European capital.
21. Turin, Italy
Turin feels underrated compared to Milan, Rome, or Florence. Less crowded, cheaper, and honestly more relaxing for a short city break.
Flights from Belgrade usually involve Milan connections or seasonal low cost routes. During my research, realistic transport totals sat around €110 to €190 return depending on airline combinations.
Turin weekend snapshot
- Flights: ~€140
- Hostel stay: €40 to €65
- Central hotel: €120 to €190
- Food and wine: €80
- Attractions: €35
- Local transport: €15
Final realistic total
- Budget version: ~€320
- Comfortable version: ~€460
Restaurants were full of Italians instead of tourist groups carrying selfie sticks.
The food deserves serious attention too. Chocolate shops, wine bars, espresso cafés, and affordable aperitivo culture made daily spending feel surprisingly reasonable.
22. Istanbul, Türkiye
Istanbul can become expensive very quickly if you treat it like a luxury shopping weekend. If you travel smartly though, it stays one of the strongest value city breaks from Serbia.
Realistically, staying under €500 in Istanbul depends mostly on accommodation choices and shopping restraint.
Transport options are excellent:
- direct flights
- direct buses
- multiple daily airline routes
Flights from Belgrade regularly appeared between €90 and €170 return during my research period.
Istanbul realistic budget
|Expense
|Budget Version
|Comfortable Version
|Transport
|€110
|€160
|Accommodation
|€55
|€170
|Food and coffee
|€70
|€120
|Attractions
|€35
|€60
|Local transport
|€12
|€20
|Total
|€282
|€530
Food remains one of the city’s strongest advantages. Street food, bakeries, tea houses, and kebab restaurants kept many meals under €10.
One important detail, taxis in Istanbul can become frustrating because of traffic and pricing inconsistencies. Public ferries, trams, and metro lines worked much better for me overall.
23. Seville, Spain
Seville feels warm, social, and surprisingly affordable once you avoid peak summer. I honestly would not recommend July or August for a budget weekend here because hotel prices rise while the heat becomes exhausting.
October and March looked much smarter financially during my research.
Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop through Barcelona, Vienna, or Milan. Realistic return pricing sat around €120 to €210 depending on season and luggage.
Seville realistic weekend budget
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Flights
|€160
|Hostel
|€50
|or hotel
|€150
|Food and tapas
|€75
|Attractions
|€35
|Local transport
|€12
|Total with hostel
|€332
|Total with hotel
|€432
Food pricing here stayed better than I expected. Tapas often cost €2 to €5, while small beers regularly stayed around €1 to €2 outside tourist zones.
One practical detail, Seville works best on foot. The compact center quietly cuts transport costs over a weekend.
As a female traveler, I found the atmosphere lively without feeling chaotic. Evening walks around Santa Cruz and Triana stayed busy and comfortable long after dinner hours.
24. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sarajevo may be the best value city break anywhere near Serbia right now.
Transport is simple: bus, car, regional flights.
That alone keeps total budgets much lower than Western Europe.
Sarajevo realistic costs
- Bus from Serbia: €25 to €50 round trip
- Hostel: €15 to €30 nightly
- Central hotel: €45 to €90 nightly
- Food and coffee: €50 to €80
- Attractions: €15 to €30
- Local transport: under €10
Realistic weekend total
- Budget version: ~€180
- Comfortable version: ~€340
Several affordable Europe rankings continue highlighting Sarajevo because three course meals can stay around €12 while beers remain under €2.
What surprised me most was how layered the city feels historically. Ottoman streets, Austro Hungarian architecture, cafés, mosques, churches, and modern bars all sit close together without feeling artificial.
25. Tirana, Albania
Tirana changed more in recent years than almost any Balkan capital I visited. The city feels younger, more colorful, and far more modern than many travelers expect beforehand.
Transport from Serbia stays relatively cheap:
- buses
- driving
- seasonal flights through regional hubs
Tirana weekend snapshot
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Transport
|€70
|Hostel
|€35
|or hotel
|€110
|Food and drinks
|€60
|Attractions
|€20
|Local transport
|€10
|Total with hostel
|€195
|Total with hotel
|€370
Blloku became my favorite area because it balanced nightlife, restaurants, and walkability without requiring constant taxis.
Food portions also stayed huge relative to pricing. Grilled meats, seafood, and traditional Albanian dishes regularly cost under €10 outside tourist heavy areas.
26. Malaga, Spain
Malaga works incredibly well if you want both beach weather and a proper city weekend without Barcelona level prices.
Flights from Belgrade usually involve one stop through Vienna, Milan, or Barcelona. During my research, realistic return fares ranged between €130 and €220 depending on season and luggage choices. easyJet Holidays and several city break deal sites continue ranking Malaga among the strongest warm weather budget escapes in Europe.
Malaga realistic weekend budget
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Flights
|€170
|Hostel
|€55
|or hotel
|€160
|Food and drinks
|€80
|Attractions
|€30
|Local transport
|€12
|Total with hostel
|€347
|Total with hotel
|€452
One thing I noticed immediately, Malaga stays much calmer than Barcelona while still feeling lively. Beach access also reduces pressure to constantly spend money on attractions.
Seafood restaurants near the center became expensive quickly, but smaller local tapas bars kept meals very reasonable.
27. Cologne, Germany
Cologne surprised me because I expected a quick cathedral stop and not much else. Instead, the city felt social, relaxed, and much easier financially than Berlin or Munich.
Flights from Belgrade usually ranged between €90 and €170 return during my searches. Several European city break platforms continue listing Cologne among strong affordable Germany options.
Cologne weekend snapshot
- Flights: ~€120
- Hostel: €45 to €65
- Central hotel: €130 to €190
- Food and beer: €75
- Attractions: €20
- Public transport: €15
Final realistic total
- Budget version: ~€310
- Comfortable version: ~€455
The cathedral area gets crowded during afternoons, but once I moved toward Belgisches Viertel and the riverside, the atmosphere improved immediately.
Beer halls remained cheaper than I expected for Germany. Local Kölsch beers often stayed around €2 to €4.
One detail worth knowing, Cologne hotel prices jump sharply during trade fairs and Christmas markets, so autumn weekends outside festival periods work best.
28. Zagreb, Croatia
Zagreb may not sound exciting beside Paris or Rome, but honestly, it is one of the easiest low stress city breaks from Serbia.
Transport is simple:
- direct bus
- train
- car
- regional flights
That flexibility keeps budgets low immediately.
Zagreb realistic costs
|Expense
|Budget Version
|Comfortable Version
|Transport
|€35
|€90
|Accommodation
|€45
|€140
|Food and cafés
|€60
|€90
|Attractions
|€15
|€30
|Local transport
|€8
|€15
|Total
|€163
|€365
One thing Zagreb does extremely well is cafés. I spent hours moving between coffee spots because prices stayed reasonable and the atmosphere felt genuinely local.
Food pricing remained fair too. Traditional Croatian meals regularly stayed around €10 to €15 unless I picked tourist restaurants directly near Ban Jelačić Square.
29. Athens, Greece
Athens works much better as a budget city break outside peak summer. July and August push hotel prices too high and the heat becomes exhausting by midday.
Spring and October looked far more realistic financially during my research.
Flights from Belgrade regularly appeared between €90 and €170 return depending on luggage and booking timing. easyJet Holidays and Jet2 both continue listing Athens among their strongest affordable European city break destinations.
Athens realistic weekend budget
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Flights
|€120
|Hostel
|€45
|or hotel
|€160
|Food and drinks
|€75
|Attractions
|€40
|Metro and transfers
|€15
|Total with hostel
|€295
|Total with hotel
|€410
One thing I appreciated immediately, many of Athens’ best experiences cost almost nothing. Walking through Plaka, climbing viewpoints near the Acropolis, and spending evenings in café streets barely affected the budget.
The Times recently highlighted Athens as one of Europe’s better value capitals because accommodation and dining still remain manageable compared to Western Europe.
As a solo female traveler, central Athens felt busy and energetic, although I stayed more aware around Omonia late at night.
30. Bologna, Italy
Bologna feels more authentic than many famous Italian city breaks. Fewer crowds, better food prices, and a noticeably younger atmosphere because of the university population.
Flights from Belgrade usually involve one stop through Vienna, Milan, or Rome. During my research, realistic return pricing ranged between €110 and €190.
Bologna weekend snapshot
- Flights: ~€140
- Hostel: €45 to €65
- Central hotel: €130 to €190
- Food and wine: €85
- Attractions: €20
- Local transport: €10
Realistic totals
- Budget version: ~€300
- Comfortable version: ~€445
The Sun recently highlighted Bologna as one of Italy’s strongest affordable food cities, mentioning low cost flights and cheaper dining compared to larger Italian hotspots.
One thing I loved immediately, Bologna rewards slow travel. Long lunches, covered walkways, wine bars, bookstores, and relaxed piazzas made the weekend feel much less rushed.
Food honestly became the main attraction. Fresh pasta dinners regularly stayed around €12 to €18 outside the busiest tourist areas.
As a female traveler, Bologna felt extremely comfortable and walkable, especially during evenings around Piazza Maggiore.
31. Wroclaw, Poland
Wroclaw deserves far more attention in budget travel discussions. It feels colorful, compact, and noticeably cheaper than many bigger European capitals.
Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop through Warsaw or Vienna. During my searches, realistic return fares mostly sat between €110 and €180.
Wroclaw realistic weekend costs
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Flights
|€140
|Hostel
|€40
|or hotel
|€120
|Food and cafés
|€65
|Attractions
|€20
|Local transport
|€10
|Total with hostel
|€275
|Total with hotel
|€355
The Times recently published a detailed breakdown showing how a traveler managed a luxury style Wroclaw weekend for under £150 including hotel and flights during off season travel.
The city center stays very walkable, which cuts transport spending almost completely. I spent most of my time around Market Square and the riverside islands.
32. Podgorica, Montenegro
Podgorica is not the flashiest capital in Europe, but honestly, that is exactly why it works well for a cheap weekend. It is easy, low stress, and surprisingly affordable from Serbia.
Transport is extremely simple:
- bus
- train
- car
- short regional flights
Podgorica realistic weekend budget
|Expense
|Realistic Cost
|Transport
|€35
|Hostel
|€25
|or hotel
|€90
|Food and drinks
|€55
|Attractions and cafés
|€20
|Local transport
|€8
|Total with hostel
|€143
|Total with hotel
|€308
The best part here is flexibility. You can spend one day in the city and another around Lake Skadar or nearby wine regions without increasing the budget too much.
Food remained noticeably cheaper than Croatia or Greece. Large grilled meals regularly stayed around €8 to €12.
33. Pisa, Italy
Most people treat Pisa like a day trip. I actually think it works much better as a relaxed weekend city break, especially outside peak summer.
Flights across Italy remain competitive, and low cost routes through Milan or Rome can reduce total transport costs significantly.
Pisa weekend snapshot
- Flights: ~€120
- Hostel: €40 to €55
- Central hotel: €120 to €170
- Food and wine: €70
- Attractions: €25
- Local transport: €10
Realistic totals
- Budget version: ~€265
- Comfortable version: ~€395
Pisa is one of Italy’s best affordable city breaks, mentioning return flights from the UK as low as £30 during cheaper periods and affordable local dining around the city center.
Food prices also stayed more reasonable than Florence or Rome. Sandwich shops, cafés, and aperitivo bars kept daily spending low without feeling restrictive.
At Last
These three destinations prove that an all‑inclusive European weekend doesn’t have to drain your savings. By combining low‑cost flights from Belgrade with carefully chosen accommodation and free or cheap activities, I regularly kept my two‑night itineraries under €500.
Beyond the numbers, each trip offered intangible rewards: unforgettable architecture, flavourful meals and, as research suggests, a welcome boost to mental well‑being. Which city will you explore next? I’d love to hear your stories and tips, and perhaps we’ll cross paths on our next budget‑friendly adventure.