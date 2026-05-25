33 Best European City Breaks Under €500 – All-Inclusive Weekend Guide

Over the past few years I’ve become adept at squeezing a full weekend of food, culture and relaxation into a budget of under €500 without sacrificing comfort.

This guide shares my favourite destinations, gleaned from personal trips and cross‑checked with reliable travel cost research. Each section mixes practical numbers with my own observations so you can plan your own all‑inclusive weekend escape with confidence.

Ready to see where your next adventure might take you?

European Cities We Can Include in under €500 Budget

Here are strong candidates under €500:

Belgrade, Serbia Porto, Portugal Prague, Czech Republic Riga, Latvia Krakow, Poland Budapest, Hungary Vilnius, Lithuania Warsaw, Poland Bucharest, Romania Sofia, Bulgary Vienna, Austria Berlin, Germany Thessaloniki, Greece Milan, Italy Naples, Italy Bratislava, Slovakia Valencia, Spain Gdansk, Poland Ljubljana, Slovenia Tallinn, Estonia Turin, Italy Istanbul, Türkiye Seville, Spain Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Tirana, Albania Malaga, Spain Cologne, Germany Zagreb, Croatia Athens, Greece Bologna, Italy Wroclaw, Poland Podgorica, Montenegro Pisa, Italy

1. Belgrade, Serbia

As I’m writing this guide from Belgrade, and this is my own travel starting point for almost every trip in this article, I honestly wanted to include it for all of you traveling around Europe. I know I’m biased here a little, but you’re probably going to love Belgrade more than you expect.

Most Europeans arrive expecting a cheap Balkan capital with nightlife. Then they realize the city also has excellent café culture, genuinely good food, huge parks, riverside neighborhoods, bookstores, floating bars, long dinners that last half the night, and people who actually enjoy talking to strangers.

And yes, we really are welcoming.

For travelers already inside Europe, Belgrade works especially well because daily costs remain noticeably lower than Prague, Vienna, or Berlin. Belgrade is considerably cheaper for restaurants, accommodation, cafés, transport, and nightlife compared to many major European capitals.

Belgrade realistic weekend budget

Expense Budget Version Comfortable Version Accommodation €30 €120 Food and cafés €55 €90 Attractions €15 €35 Public transport €5 €15 Nightlife and extras €25 €60 Total €130 €320

Accommodation stays very manageable outside New Year holidays and festival periods. Hostel beds regularly sit around €15 to €25, while good central hotels often range between €45 and €80.

Food is honestly one of Belgrade’s biggest strengths:

inexpensive restaurant meals average around €9

cappuccinos around €2.50

local beers around €3

dinner for two in a mid range restaurant averages around €43

One thing many visitors notice immediately, Belgrade becomes incredibly social at night. Even ordinary weekdays feel alive.

Central Belgrade generally feels busy and comfortable well into the evening, especially around Dorćol, Vračar, Knez Mihailova, and the riverside areas. Normal big city awareness still matters near major transport hubs late at night, just like anywhere else in Europe.

2. Porto, Portugal – a riverfront escape

Porto stole my heart with its colourful hillside houses and the gentle hum of Fado music drifting from tiny taverns. I flew there via a Wizz Air flight from Belgrade for just under €120 return and booked a cosy hostel overlooking the Douro for around €60 per night.

You can expect to spend about €250‑350 for a weekend in Porto (accommodation, food, transport and entry fees).

Here’s how my long Porto weekend budget broke down:

Flights: Low‑cost carriers like Wizz Air or Air Serbia offer return fares from Belgrade around €100–150 when booked early.

Accommodation: Dorm beds €15–30 per night; budget hotels €40–80.

Food & drink: €30–50 per day covers pastries, lunch at a tasca and a modest wine tasting.

Activities: Many sights are free. I strolled the Ribeira district and admired the azulejo‑tiled churches for nothing, but I did splurge on a Douro river cruise for €15 and a port wine tasting for €18.

The compact city invites wandering: have you ever sipped a glass of tawny port while watching the sun set over the Dom Luís I Bridge? Don’t miss the Livraria Lello bookshop and try a pastéis de nata—these little custard tarts became my daily indulgence.

By combining free attractions with one or two paid experiences, it’s surprisingly easy to keep a weekend in Porto under €500.

3. Prague, Czech Republic – fairy‑tale grandeur on a budget

Prague’s cobbled lanes and gothic spires feel like a scene from a storybook, yet it remains refreshingly affordable.

I snagged a Belgrade–Prague return flight for around €90 on a budget airline and stayed in a tidy guesthouse near Old Town for €70 per night.

A 24‑hour public‑transport pass costs about €5, making it easy to explore without splurging on taxis.

Typical weekend expenses (per person)

Category Cost range Notes Accommodation €15–80/night Hostels €15–30, budget hotels €40–80 Food & drink €20–40/day Street food €3–7, casual meals €10–15, beer €2–4 Transport & tours €5–15/day 24‑hour transport pass ≈€5; some museums ~€10 Total (2 nights) €250–350 Flight (~€90) + 2‑night stay + meals + activities

My favourite moments were free: watching the Astronomical Clock strike on the hour and wandering across Charles Bridge at dawn.

I also paid a small fee to climb the Old Town Hall tower for panoramic views. Czech cuisine can be hearty; I loved a bowl of goulash in a local pub for €12. The city’s efficient tram system whisked me from Prague Castle to the beer gardens of Letná Park in minutes.

Have you ever tried honey cake (medovník)? It’s the perfect sweet treat after a long day of sightseeing.

4. Riga, Latvia – Baltic charm and brilliant value

Riga ranks sixth among Europe’s cheapest city breaks for 2026 with a barometer cost of around £278 (~€325) for a weekend.

Travel blogger data suggest that budget travellers spend about €40–65 per day in Riga, including a hostel bed (€26) and meals (€25).

Riga often flies under the radar, but its art‑nouveau facades, bustling Central Market and lively cafés make it a fantastic low‑cost getaway.

I flew from Belgrade via Warsaw for around €150 return and booked a stylish hotel in the historic centre for €60 per night.

Did you know? A prospective cohort study of rural women in the United States (the Wisconsin Rural Women’s Health Study) found that women who took vacations twice or more per year were significantly less likely to experience depression and tension compared with those vacationing less than once every two years.

Riga’s Old Town is compact enough to explore on foot. I spent hours admiring the House of the Blackheads and sampling hearty rye bread at the Central Market.

Entry to most museums costs around €5–15, and even indulgent treats like a glass of local Black Balsam liqueur are just €4. If you’re in the mood for nightlife, bars in the Old Town offer craft beer for €3–4.

The perfect way to end a day of Baltic discovery is strolling along the Daugava River with the city’s skyline reflected in the water.

5. Krakow, Poland

For a comfortable Krakow travel I estimate around €35 to €68 daily depending on accommodation style.

Krakow works extremely well for travelers who want a proper European city break without constantly checking prices before ordering coffee or entering museums. Compared to Prague, I found it calmer, cheaper, and less crowded in the mornings.

Flights from Belgrade usually range between €90 and €170 return depending on the month and baggage choices. I checked Skyscanner, Ryanair route combinations, LOT connections, and Omio while building the estimates. Bus alternatives also exist through Budapest, although they take much longer.

One important detail, Krakow becomes noticeably more expensive around Christmas markets and major holidays. October and early November gave me the best prices.

Weekend Snapshot: Krakow

Expense Realistic Cost Round trip flight €120 2 nights hostel €45 or central hotel €120 Food and drinks €70 Public transport €12 Attractions €35 Airport transfer €8 Total with hostel €290 Total with hotel €365

Kazimierz became my favorite area to stay. It felt more local, slightly cheaper, and better for evening walks than the busiest Old Town streets.

6. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest can stay under €400 very comfortably if you choose only one or two bigger experiences.

The mistake many people make here is overspending on thermal baths, rooftop cocktails, and river cruises.

Budapest is probably the strongest value city break in Central Europe right now if you balance flights, accommodation, food, nightlife, and attractions together.

Flights from Belgrade regularly appeared between €80 and €150 return while I checked Air Serbia, Wizz Air, and Skyscanner combinations.

Bus routes are also excellent from Serbia and sometimes cost under €40 round trip if booked early.

What I Actually Spent in Budapest

Flight: about €95

Boutique room near Oktogon: €78 per night

72 hour transport pass: around €15

Thermal bath ticket: €28

Meals and coffee for weekend: about €85

Airport transfer and local transport: €18

Final realistic total

Budget version: ~€320

Comfortable hotel version: ~€430

Public transport here deserves special mention because it saves an enormous amount of money. I barely used taxis. The metro, trams, and buses reached almost everything quickly and safely.

The area around District VII feels lively but can become exhausting fast. Personally, I preferred staying slightly outside the busiest nightlife blocks. Prices dropped immediately and mornings became much quieter.

Tip: Budapest hotel prices rise sharply on Saturdays. Arriving Thursday and leaving Sunday often reduced accommodation costs noticeably.

7. Vilnius, Lithuania

My estimation: €40 to €60 daily for budget travelers and around €80 to €120 for comfortable mid range travel.

Vilnius feels different from most classic European city breaks. Less crowded, less performative, less exhausting. After Prague or Budapest, the slower atmosphere was honestly refreshing.

Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop through Warsaw, Vienna, or Helsinki. Realistic return pricing sat around €140 to €210 during my research period using Skyscanner and Booking Flights.

The city remains one of Europe’s cheaper capitals.

Vilnius weekend breakdown

Expense Realistic Cost Flights €170 2 nights hostel €40 or central hotel €130 Food and cafés €65 Attractions €25 Public transport €8 Airport transfers €10 Total with hostel €318 Total with hotel €408

Cocktails under €5 and beers around €3 still exist in Vilnius, especially outside the most touristy Old Town streets.

Coffee culture here was excellent. I spent hours working from cafés because nobody rushed customers and prices stayed reasonable. That changed the pace of the trip completely.

Uber exists, but locals repeatedly told me public transport and walking were usually easier in the center. Airport rides into Old Town generally cost €10 to €15.

8. Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw feels very different from Krakow. Less postcard pretty, more modern, faster, and surprisingly practical for a weekend trip. I honestly liked it more than I expected because everything worked efficiently, especially transport.

Flights from Belgrade to Warsaw are among the easier Central European routes from Serbia. LOT operates direct flights, while Wizz Air combinations sometimes reduce prices dramatically if you travel with only a backpack. Skyscanner regularly showed return flights from €84 to €130 during cheaper periods.

One thing worth watching carefully is airport choice. Modlin Airport can look cheaper initially, but transfers into the city add extra costs and time.

Warsaw weekend budget

Expense Realistic Cost Round trip flight €110 2 nights hostel €50 or central hotel €145 Food and cafés €75 Public transport €12 Attractions €30 Airport transfer €10 Total with hostel €287 Total with hotel €382

I stayed near Śródmieście because it made almost everything walkable. The city center feels cleaner and more organized than many European capitals, which reduced stress immediately after arrival.

9. Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest works incredibly well for Serbian travelers because transport costs stay low and the city offers much more than people expect. Most visitors arrive with low expectations and leave pleasantly surprised.

Flights from Belgrade often range between €70 and €140 return depending on season and luggage. Bus routes can sometimes reduce the total below €60 round trip, although overnight journeys are much less comfortable.

What surprised me about Bucharest

Hotels were cheaper than Prague or Budapest

Coffee culture was genuinely excellent

Uber and Bolt rides stayed inexpensive

Food portions were enormous

The city center changed atmosphere quickly after midnight

Realistic weekend spending

Expense Budget Version Comfortable Version Transport €90 €120 Accommodation €50 €140 Food €65 €90 Attractions €25 €40 Local transport €15 €20 Total €245 €410

Bucharest repeatedly appears among Europe’s more affordable capitals for weekend travel.

The Old Town looks attractive during the day, but personally I would not stay directly inside the busiest nightlife streets. Noise levels rise dramatically at night, especially on weekends.

Instead, I preferred areas near Calea Victoriei. The atmosphere felt calmer, cafés looked better, and I still reached major attractions on foot.

The Palace of Parliament deserves mentioning because almost every traveler talks about it beforehand.

10. Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia may be the strongest overall budget city break on this list. Transport from Serbia is simple, food is cheap, hotels remain affordable, and the city feels much more relaxed than many tourists expect.

You can reach Sofia by:

direct bus

train

car

low cost flight combinations

That flexibility matters because it allows much tighter budgeting.

Sofia realistic costs

Bus from Belgrade: €25 to €45 round trip

Flights: usually €80 to €140 return

Central hotel: €45 to €90 nightly

Hostel beds: €15 to €30

Metro ticket: under €1

Full restaurant meals: €6 to €12

Sofia weekend total

Hostel version: ~€210

Comfortable hotel version: ~€360

Sofia remains significantly cheaper than Prague and Budapest for accommodation and dining.

The metro system deserves credit because it removes the need for taxis almost completely. Airport access is simple and inexpensive, which saves more money than people initially expect.

The area around Vitosha Boulevard works well for first visits because you can walk almost everywhere.

A useful budget trick: traditional Bulgarian restaurants away from the main boulevard often cut meal prices almost in half while serving better food.

11. Vienna, Austria

Vienna is the city people usually assume will break the budget. Surprisingly, it only becomes expensive if you insist on staying directly beside Stephansplatz or eating every meal in tourist cafés.

Transport from Serbia is one of Vienna’s biggest advantages. You can:

Fly -€85 and €160 return

take a direct bus -€70 round trip if booked early

use train connections through Budapest

That flexibility makes Vienna far more realistic under €500 than many travelers expect.

Budget flight sales across Central Europe also continue pushing Vienna prices down.

Vienna weekend estimate

Expense Realistic Cost Transport €110 2 nights hostel €70 or hotel €190 Food and coffee €95 Attractions €45 Public transport €18 Total with hostel €338 Total with hotel €458

One thing that helped enormously, Vienna’s transport system is so efficient that staying outside the historic center barely affected the trip. I stayed near Neubau and reached almost everything within minutes.

12. Berlin, Germany

Berlin is interesting because accommodation pricing changes dramatically depending on events, weekends, and neighborhoods. One week can look affordable. The next suddenly jumps by €150 because of concerts or trade fairs.

What Berlin actually costs

Flights: ranged between €90 and €180 return

Hostel bed: €35 to €60 nightly

Decent hotel: €90 to €170 nightly

48 hour transport pass: about €20

Food and drinks: €80 to €120

Museum and attraction budget: €35 to €60

Realistic totals

Budget traveler: ~€340

Comfortable weekend: ~€490

Berlin can absolutely stay under €500, but only with some planning. Accommodation becomes the deciding factor almost every time.

I noticed huge price differences between districts. Mitte looked convenient but regularly cost far more. Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain offered much better value while still feeling lively and connected.

The U Bahn and S Bahn network made almost everything reachable without rideshares.

Food can remain surprisingly affordable too. Turkish restaurants, bakeries, and casual street food kept several meals under €10.

13. Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki works especially well for Serbian travelers because transport is simple and relatively cheap. It is one of the easiest warm weather city breaks on this list.

You can reach Thessaloniki by:

direct bus

car

seasonal flights

train and bus combinations

Bus transport is often the smartest option here because total costs stay very low. But also Air Serbia continues promoting affordable regional connections involving Thessaloniki and Serbia routes.

Thessaloniki realistic weekend budget

Expense Budget Version Comfortable Version Transport €45 €120 Accommodation €50 €160 Food and drinks €70 €110 Attractions €20 €40 Local transport €10 €20 Total €195 €450

That range depends heavily on whether you use buses or flights.

I genuinely think Thessaloniki offers some of the best food value in Europe right now. Huge seafood meals, pastries, coffee, and wine remained noticeably cheaper than Athens.

The waterfront area around the White Tower feels ideal for first visits because you can walk for hours without needing transport.

14. Milan, Italy

Realistically, the comfortable version of visiting Milan can fall below €500 if:

you avoid fashion week

travel in October or February

stay outside Duomo zone

That changes everything.

The biggest budget advantage is transport. Flights from Belgrade to Milan are extremely competitive because multiple airlines operate the route or nearby alternatives through Bergamo and Malpensa. During off season periods, I repeatedly found return flights between €70 and €150.

Milan weekend breakdown

Expense Budget Version Comfortable Version Flights €95 €140 Accommodation €60 €180 Food and aperitivo €85 €130 Attractions €30 €50 Public transport €15 €20 Total €285 €520

One thing many guides fail to explain properly, Milan pricing changes massively depending on events. Fashion week can double hotel prices almost overnight.

I stayed near Porta Garibaldi instead of directly beside the cathedral and saved nearly €70 total across two nights.

15. Naples, Italy

Naples is chaotic, loud, beautiful, exhausting, affordable, and completely different from Milan.

I genuinely think people either love Naples immediately or need several days to understand it. Personally, I loved it because the city feels alive in a way many polished capitals no longer do.

What I actually spent in Naples

Flights: ranged between €100 and €190 return during my research

Hotel near Centro Storico: €75 per night

Pizza meals: €6 to €10

Coffee: €1 to €2

Campania Artecard: around €35

Local transport: about €15 total

Realistic total

Budget version: ~€310

Comfortable version: ~€445

The Times recently highlighted Naples as one of Europe’s strongest affordable city breaks because meals, attractions, and transport remain cheaper than many Italian cities. Pizza still regularly costs around £6 according to their 2026 budget city break analysis.

One of the smartest purchases here is the Campania Artecard because it includes Pompeii access and public transport discounts. That saved me much more money than expected.

One practical warning though, Naples requires more awareness than Vienna or Prague. I stayed alert around crowded transport hubs and avoided carrying too much cash openly.

16. Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava works perfectly as a relaxed low stress weekend. It does not overwhelm you with attractions, and honestly, that became part of the appeal.

Transport from Serbia is surprisingly flexible:

cheap flights through Vienna

buses

train combinations via Budapest

direct driving routes

Many travelers combine Bratislava with Vienna, but I actually preferred giving Bratislava proper attention on its own because prices stayed much lower.

Bratislava realistic weekend costs

Expense Realistic Cost Transport €80 Hostel €40 or central hotel €120 Food and drinks €65 Attractions €20 Public transport €10 Total with hostel €215 Total with hotel €375

Bratislava consistently appears in affordable Europe rankings because accommodation and restaurant costs remain lower than nearby Vienna or Prague.

The Old Town can easily fit into one day, which leaves room for slower travel. I spent long afternoons near the Danube instead of rushing between landmarks.

Food pricing stayed reasonable almost everywhere outside the most tourist focused squares. Traditional Slovak meals averaged €8 to €14, while local wine remained surprisingly affordable.

17. Valencia, Spain

Valencia felt like the calmer, more affordable cousin of Barcelona. Beaches, good food, walkable streets, and noticeably less tourist pressure. I honestly think it is one of the best warm weather city breaks under €500 right now.

Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop unless seasonal routes appear. During my research, realistic return pricing ranged between €120 and €210 depending on the month and luggage.

Valencia realistic weekend budget

Flights: ~€150

Hostel: €50 to €70 total

Hotel: €140 to €220 total

Food and drinks: €80

Public transport: €15

Attractions and beach extras: €30

Final total

Budget version: ~€325

Comfortable version: ~€470

Food also stayed more reasonable than Barcelona. Paella portions were large enough to share, and local cafés outside tourist zones kept breakfast below €6.

18. Gdansk, Poland

Gdansk surprised me because it felt far more coastal and colorful than I expected. The atmosphere was slower than Warsaw or Krakow, which actually made the weekend feel longer.

Expense Realistic Cost Flights between €130 and €200 Hostel €45 or hotel €130 Food and cafés €70 Attractions €25 Local transport €12 Total with hostel €312 Total with hotel €397

The city center stays very walkable, which reduces transport costs quickly. Most of my spending honestly went toward cafés and seafood restaurants near the waterfront.

One useful detail, Gdansk hotel prices remain much lower than many Western European coastal cities, especially outside summer.

19. Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana may be one of the easiest weekend trips from Serbia because transport logistics are simple and stress free.

You can reach it by bus, train, car or short regional flights.

Ljubljana realistic costs

Bus from Serbia: €40 to €70 round trip

Hostel beds: €20 to €35 nightly

Central hotel: €70 to €140 nightly

Food and coffee: €60 to €90

Attractions and transport: €25

Realistic weekend total

Budget version: ~€220

Comfortable version: ~€390

Ljubljana feels cleaner and quieter than most capitals on this list. The riverfront cafés, pedestrian streets, and compact center make it ideal for travelers who do not want exhausting schedules.

Food pricing stayed reasonable too. Traditional Slovenian meals generally ranged between €10 and €18 unless I picked highly tourist focused restaurants near the river.

As a female traveler, Ljubljana honestly felt one of the safest and calmest destinations in this entire guide.

20. Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn felt completely different from the louder Central European capitals. Quieter streets, cleaner public spaces, and a slower rhythm overall. I honestly think it works best for travelers who want a calm weekend instead of nonstop sightseeing pressure.

Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop through Warsaw, Riga, or Helsinki. During my research, realistic return prices ranged between €100 and €190 depending on season and baggage. eDreams listed fares starting around €99 on cheaper dates.

Tallinn realistic weekend costs

Expense Realistic Cost Flights €100 and €190 Hostel €45 or hotel €130 Food and cafés €70 Attractions €25 Local transport €10 Total with hostel €300 Total with hotel €385

Tallinn’s Old Town is compact enough that I barely used transport after arriving.

Winter pricing can rise around Christmas markets, but outside peak holiday weeks, Tallinn remains surprisingly manageable for a Northern European capital.

21. Turin, Italy

Turin feels underrated compared to Milan, Rome, or Florence. Less crowded, cheaper, and honestly more relaxing for a short city break.

Flights from Belgrade usually involve Milan connections or seasonal low cost routes. During my research, realistic transport totals sat around €110 to €190 return depending on airline combinations.

Turin weekend snapshot

Flights: ~€140

Hostel stay: €40 to €65

Central hotel: €120 to €190

Food and wine: €80

Attractions: €35

Local transport: €15

Final realistic total

Budget version: ~€320

Comfortable version: ~€460

Restaurants were full of Italians instead of tourist groups carrying selfie sticks.

The food deserves serious attention too. Chocolate shops, wine bars, espresso cafés, and affordable aperitivo culture made daily spending feel surprisingly reasonable.

22. Istanbul, Türkiye

Istanbul can become expensive very quickly if you treat it like a luxury shopping weekend. If you travel smartly though, it stays one of the strongest value city breaks from Serbia.

Realistically, staying under €500 in Istanbul depends mostly on accommodation choices and shopping restraint.

Transport options are excellent:

direct flights

direct buses

multiple daily airline routes

Flights from Belgrade regularly appeared between €90 and €170 return during my research period.

Istanbul realistic budget

Expense Budget Version Comfortable Version Transport €110 €160 Accommodation €55 €170 Food and coffee €70 €120 Attractions €35 €60 Local transport €12 €20 Total €282 €530

Food remains one of the city’s strongest advantages. Street food, bakeries, tea houses, and kebab restaurants kept many meals under €10.

One important detail, taxis in Istanbul can become frustrating because of traffic and pricing inconsistencies. Public ferries, trams, and metro lines worked much better for me overall.

23. Seville, Spain

Seville feels warm, social, and surprisingly affordable once you avoid peak summer. I honestly would not recommend July or August for a budget weekend here because hotel prices rise while the heat becomes exhausting.

October and March looked much smarter financially during my research.

Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop through Barcelona, Vienna, or Milan. Realistic return pricing sat around €120 to €210 depending on season and luggage.

Seville realistic weekend budget

Expense Realistic Cost Flights €160 Hostel €50 or hotel €150 Food and tapas €75 Attractions €35 Local transport €12 Total with hostel €332 Total with hotel €432

Food pricing here stayed better than I expected. Tapas often cost €2 to €5, while small beers regularly stayed around €1 to €2 outside tourist zones.

One practical detail, Seville works best on foot. The compact center quietly cuts transport costs over a weekend.

As a female traveler, I found the atmosphere lively without feeling chaotic. Evening walks around Santa Cruz and Triana stayed busy and comfortable long after dinner hours.

24. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sarajevo may be the best value city break anywhere near Serbia right now.

Transport is simple: bus, car, regional flights.

That alone keeps total budgets much lower than Western Europe.

Sarajevo realistic costs

Bus from Serbia: €25 to €50 round trip

Hostel: €15 to €30 nightly

Central hotel: €45 to €90 nightly

Food and coffee: €50 to €80

Attractions: €15 to €30

Local transport: under €10

Realistic weekend total

Budget version: ~€180

Comfortable version: ~€340

Several affordable Europe rankings continue highlighting Sarajevo because three course meals can stay around €12 while beers remain under €2.

What surprised me most was how layered the city feels historically. Ottoman streets, Austro Hungarian architecture, cafés, mosques, churches, and modern bars all sit close together without feeling artificial.

25. Tirana, Albania

Tirana changed more in recent years than almost any Balkan capital I visited. The city feels younger, more colorful, and far more modern than many travelers expect beforehand.

Transport from Serbia stays relatively cheap:

buses

driving

seasonal flights through regional hubs

Tirana weekend snapshot

Expense Realistic Cost Transport €70 Hostel €35 or hotel €110 Food and drinks €60 Attractions €20 Local transport €10 Total with hostel €195 Total with hotel €370

Blloku became my favorite area because it balanced nightlife, restaurants, and walkability without requiring constant taxis.

Food portions also stayed huge relative to pricing. Grilled meats, seafood, and traditional Albanian dishes regularly cost under €10 outside tourist heavy areas.

26. Malaga, Spain

Malaga works incredibly well if you want both beach weather and a proper city weekend without Barcelona level prices.

Flights from Belgrade usually involve one stop through Vienna, Milan, or Barcelona. During my research, realistic return fares ranged between €130 and €220 depending on season and luggage choices. easyJet Holidays and several city break deal sites continue ranking Malaga among the strongest warm weather budget escapes in Europe.

Malaga realistic weekend budget

Expense Realistic Cost Flights €170 Hostel €55 or hotel €160 Food and drinks €80 Attractions €30 Local transport €12 Total with hostel €347 Total with hotel €452

One thing I noticed immediately, Malaga stays much calmer than Barcelona while still feeling lively. Beach access also reduces pressure to constantly spend money on attractions.

Seafood restaurants near the center became expensive quickly, but smaller local tapas bars kept meals very reasonable.

27. Cologne, Germany

Cologne surprised me because I expected a quick cathedral stop and not much else. Instead, the city felt social, relaxed, and much easier financially than Berlin or Munich.

Flights from Belgrade usually ranged between €90 and €170 return during my searches. Several European city break platforms continue listing Cologne among strong affordable Germany options.

Cologne weekend snapshot

Flights: ~€120

Hostel: €45 to €65

Central hotel: €130 to €190

Food and beer: €75

Attractions: €20

Public transport: €15

Final realistic total

Budget version: ~€310

Comfortable version: ~€455

The cathedral area gets crowded during afternoons, but once I moved toward Belgisches Viertel and the riverside, the atmosphere improved immediately.

Beer halls remained cheaper than I expected for Germany. Local Kölsch beers often stayed around €2 to €4.

One detail worth knowing, Cologne hotel prices jump sharply during trade fairs and Christmas markets, so autumn weekends outside festival periods work best.

28. Zagreb, Croatia

Zagreb may not sound exciting beside Paris or Rome, but honestly, it is one of the easiest low stress city breaks from Serbia.

Transport is simple:

direct bus

train

car

regional flights

That flexibility keeps budgets low immediately.

Zagreb realistic costs

Expense Budget Version Comfortable Version Transport €35 €90 Accommodation €45 €140 Food and cafés €60 €90 Attractions €15 €30 Local transport €8 €15 Total €163 €365

One thing Zagreb does extremely well is cafés. I spent hours moving between coffee spots because prices stayed reasonable and the atmosphere felt genuinely local.

Food pricing remained fair too. Traditional Croatian meals regularly stayed around €10 to €15 unless I picked tourist restaurants directly near Ban Jelačić Square.

29. Athens, Greece

Athens works much better as a budget city break outside peak summer. July and August push hotel prices too high and the heat becomes exhausting by midday.

Spring and October looked far more realistic financially during my research.

Flights from Belgrade regularly appeared between €90 and €170 return depending on luggage and booking timing. easyJet Holidays and Jet2 both continue listing Athens among their strongest affordable European city break destinations.

Athens realistic weekend budget

Expense Realistic Cost Flights €120 Hostel €45 or hotel €160 Food and drinks €75 Attractions €40 Metro and transfers €15 Total with hostel €295 Total with hotel €410

One thing I appreciated immediately, many of Athens’ best experiences cost almost nothing. Walking through Plaka, climbing viewpoints near the Acropolis, and spending evenings in café streets barely affected the budget.

The Times recently highlighted Athens as one of Europe’s better value capitals because accommodation and dining still remain manageable compared to Western Europe.

As a solo female traveler, central Athens felt busy and energetic, although I stayed more aware around Omonia late at night.

30. Bologna, Italy

Bologna feels more authentic than many famous Italian city breaks. Fewer crowds, better food prices, and a noticeably younger atmosphere because of the university population.

Flights from Belgrade usually involve one stop through Vienna, Milan, or Rome. During my research, realistic return pricing ranged between €110 and €190.

Bologna weekend snapshot

Flights: ~€140

Hostel: €45 to €65

Central hotel: €130 to €190

Food and wine: €85

Attractions: €20

Local transport: €10

Realistic totals

Budget version: ~€300

Comfortable version: ~€445

The Sun recently highlighted Bologna as one of Italy’s strongest affordable food cities, mentioning low cost flights and cheaper dining compared to larger Italian hotspots.

One thing I loved immediately, Bologna rewards slow travel. Long lunches, covered walkways, wine bars, bookstores, and relaxed piazzas made the weekend feel much less rushed.

Food honestly became the main attraction. Fresh pasta dinners regularly stayed around €12 to €18 outside the busiest tourist areas.

As a female traveler, Bologna felt extremely comfortable and walkable, especially during evenings around Piazza Maggiore.

31. Wroclaw, Poland

Wroclaw deserves far more attention in budget travel discussions. It feels colorful, compact, and noticeably cheaper than many bigger European capitals.

Flights from Belgrade usually require one stop through Warsaw or Vienna. During my searches, realistic return fares mostly sat between €110 and €180.

Wroclaw realistic weekend costs

Expense Realistic Cost Flights €140 Hostel €40 or hotel €120 Food and cafés €65 Attractions €20 Local transport €10 Total with hostel €275 Total with hotel €355

The Times recently published a detailed breakdown showing how a traveler managed a luxury style Wroclaw weekend for under £150 including hotel and flights during off season travel.

The city center stays very walkable, which cuts transport spending almost completely. I spent most of my time around Market Square and the riverside islands.

32. Podgorica, Montenegro

Podgorica is not the flashiest capital in Europe, but honestly, that is exactly why it works well for a cheap weekend. It is easy, low stress, and surprisingly affordable from Serbia.

Transport is extremely simple:

bus

train

car

short regional flights

Podgorica realistic weekend budget

Expense Realistic Cost Transport €35 Hostel €25 or hotel €90 Food and drinks €55 Attractions and cafés €20 Local transport €8 Total with hostel €143 Total with hotel €308

The best part here is flexibility. You can spend one day in the city and another around Lake Skadar or nearby wine regions without increasing the budget too much.

Food remained noticeably cheaper than Croatia or Greece. Large grilled meals regularly stayed around €8 to €12.

33. Pisa, Italy

Most people treat Pisa like a day trip. I actually think it works much better as a relaxed weekend city break, especially outside peak summer.

Flights across Italy remain competitive, and low cost routes through Milan or Rome can reduce total transport costs significantly.

Pisa weekend snapshot

Flights: ~€120

Hostel: €40 to €55

Central hotel: €120 to €170

Food and wine: €70

Attractions: €25

Local transport: €10

Realistic totals

Budget version: ~€265

Comfortable version: ~€395

Pisa is one of Italy’s best affordable city breaks, mentioning return flights from the UK as low as £30 during cheaper periods and affordable local dining around the city center.

Food prices also stayed more reasonable than Florence or Rome. Sandwich shops, cafés, and aperitivo bars kept daily spending low without feeling restrictive.

At Last

These three destinations prove that an all‑inclusive European weekend doesn’t have to drain your savings. By combining low‑cost flights from Belgrade with carefully chosen accommodation and free or cheap activities, I regularly kept my two‑night itineraries under €500.

Beyond the numbers, each trip offered intangible rewards: unforgettable architecture, flavourful meals and, as research suggests, a welcome boost to mental well‑being. Which city will you explore next? I’d love to hear your stories and tips, and perhaps we’ll cross paths on our next budget‑friendly adventure.