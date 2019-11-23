Why Men Cheat: Science Explains!

Wendy Stokesby:

November 23, 2019

Relationships

Why do men cheat? Turns out it’s not because he’s a “crazed sex poodle.” The authors of Sex at Dawn: The Prehistoric Origins of Modern Sexuality say that a wily little hormone called testosterone is the culprit.

Source: washingtonpost

Authors Christopher Ryan and Cacilda Jetha point out that a man’s testosterone level begins dropping in his 20s, which correlates to less passion for life. Apparently, a man without testosterone coursing through his veins is like Snoop without a blunt! So how do guys inject a little joie de vivre back in their lives? Find some ladies.

“One of the few things that can reliably and immediately revive a man’s sagging testosterone is exposure to a new woman,” the authors wrote. “One researcher found that even a brief chat with an attractive woman raised men’s testosterone levels by 14 percent within minutes.”

Source: thehopeline

So take note, women scorned: it wasn’t loved, it was just palliative care. Of course, you could bypass this whole cheating situation entirely and just date a high school boy whose testosterone levels are off the charts. But I didn’t say that.

[AOL News]

Original by Jessica Wakeman

Last modified: November 22, 2019

About the Author:

Wendy Stokes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *