Why CBD Gummies Are Becoming Very Popular Among Millennials

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few years, you know full and well that cannabidiol (CBD) products are all around us. All around the world people are actively consuming more and more of these products because of the amazing benefits that CBD has on our system. Discussed multiple times and talked about on every place imaginable, most people are now familiar with this new line of products. They are not really that new, truth be told.

The fascinating thing about it all is that people of all ages are a part of the craze, something that cannot be said for other popular items and movements. Usually, newer things are popular with younger generations while the older ones sit back and enjoy what they grew up with and what they know. With CBD though, everyone is on board and it is perfectly clear to see why. Still, for the purposes of this article, we will be sticking with the younger side, particularly the millennial generations.

To narrow it down, we try to answer the question of why CBD gummies, out of all other products containing this ingredient, are becoming so popular among millennials. Smoking and inhaling are still two of the most dominant ways of consuming cannabidiol while topical products and cosmetics are constantly on the rise. However, edibles have always been fun even with CBD’s more infamous cousin in marijuana. Why gummies are taking the cake (no pun intended) though still remains to be determined. To learn more about them and perhaps to order a batch and see for yourself why they are so popular, make sure to check here.

Who are Millennials?

It is often a topic of debate who exactly are millennials and how old they are today. It is definitely the people who are still considered young, but when were they born and between what decades were you supposed to be born to be considered one? Also known as Generation Y or Gen Y, according to research and the popular media, people born between the early 1980s and the early 2000s are considered millennials. This is however too broad so most people, especially the actual millennials who could be said to know it best, believe that the years 1981 and 1996 produced millennials. This generation is made up of children of the baby boomers and Generation X people, and they are the parents of Generation Z.

Another definition describes this generation as people who have lived their formative and adolescent years around the turn of the millennium, hence the name millennials. The truest millennials are people who were tweens and teens between 1990 and the mid 2000s because this period of transition and wider availability of new trends in pop culture and technology, as well as world events, is what characterized their interests and developed their personalities.

Millennials and CBD

Based on the average of multiple views and understandings, we can agree that millennials are now between 21 and 40 years old. What is common for these age groups is the popularity and infamy of marijuana they were exposed to in the news and popular culture. Most of them know exactly what it is as well as the status it has. Despite numerus enthusiasts, the majority is reluctant to partake out of legality issues. This is an issue because they know so much about it, more than the older generations, and know that it is not nearly as dangerous as they believed. However, it is still controversial.

Lucky for them, the alternative is the hemp plant from which we get the CBD used in all of these products. So naturally, since they cannot or will not use marijuana that is illegal because of the THC, they consume CBD which lacks the necessary THC to be considered a psychoactive substance. Enjoying the health benefits for the body and mind is, therefore, something young people are more than willing to consume in large quantities especially because it is perfectly safe and legal. It should not be a surprise why the industry has reached these heights and why new products are appearing constantly and why new shops are popping up in every neighborhood.

Why the Gummies Though?

That is all fine and well, but why do millennials actually like CBD gummies so much? Well, the answer to that question is simple. Gummies remind them of their childhood, and millennial childhood is largely thought to be the best anyone could experience. The rise of technology in homes combined with older practices of playing outside and with actual toys were the perfect mix for children. Nowadays technology is too dominant and back in the day kids did not have so many solutions. Therefore, millennials remember their childhood more fondly on average than other generations.

With such loving memories being so present and vivid, eating gummy candy like gummy bears and worms naturally springs to mind. Now that they are older and eat less candy because they know better, modern young adults and young parents opt to partake in the CBD craze but choose something they loved when they were younger. Gummies are fun to snack on because they look nice, they feel nice both to the touch and while chewing, and they tend to smell nice too. Overall, it is among the most popular forms of candy out there and it was a smart business move to make CBD variants.

It does not take much to realize that millennials have a powerful connection to the 1990s and 2000s as it was the golden age of being a kid and a tween. Now that there is something as popular as CBD on the shelves that can help with depression, anxiety, stress, ailments, and then also reduce risks of cancers and all sorts of other diseases, it is a no-brainer decision for these young generations entering their prime adulthood to pick gummy variants and consume it. This is not to say that there are no millennials who consume other CBD products, but gummies are the most fun way of doing so for them since they are much more than just a shape and a type of product you can get in many other types.