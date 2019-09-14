David Mendenhall Bio, Career, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

David Mendenhall is an American movie actor who is most famous for his roles in movies like The Transformers: The Movie, They Still Call Me Bruce and Space Raiders, amongst others. If you are curious to know what was David Mendenhall’s life like, who is his family and what is his current estimated net worth in this 2019 year, then we suggest that you take a further read into our article.

Bio

David Mendenhall’s zodiac sign is Gemini, as he was born on June 13, in 1971. He was born in Oceanside, a place located in the state of California, which is found in the United States of America. David Mendenhall is currently 48 years old, and he and his sister named Marissa were raised in San Diego. San Diego is located in the suburb of Oceanside, found in California. Regarding his family, there isn’t any more information, as David and Marissa’s haven’t really talked about their mother and father, and they haven’t shared any more personal information regarding what kind of a childhood life have they have during their time at the suburb of San Diego. We can presume that they had a normal upbringing.

In 1994, the young actor went on to attend California State University in San Bernardino, and he was in the theatre arts program. Afterward, he enrolled in the University of Southern California, and he graduated in 1998. In that same year, he enrolled in Southwestern Law School, which he finished n 2001.

David Mendenhall Career

At the age of four, Mendenhall was already stepping in the acting showbiz. In 1979 he went on to audition for a soap opera that aired at the time, titled General Hospital. The soap opera was a success, and Mendenhall got the part of Mike Webber. He appeared in General Hospital until 1986. During his time at General Hospital, he also auditions for various parts and roles. One of those was a movie titled Space Raiders, and in 1983 Mendenhall audition for a part. He landed the role, and Space Raiders was his first movie in which he appeared in. Space Raiders was produced by Roger Corman.

Upon reaching the age of 15, the young actor had already portrayed various characters. He was the son of Elaine Nardo in Taxi, a drug dealer in The Reporter, and he appeared in an episode of Diff’rent Strokes, which featured Nancy Reagan, the First Lady during that time. In 1987 when he was 15 years old, Mendenhall was back to back with Sylvester Stallone in Over the Top. 1987 was a very successful year for young Mendenhall because he managed to portray more than one character. The young actor appeared in Going Bananas, which had Dom DeLuise and Jimmie Walker. Two years later, he succeeded in getting a role in a movie titled The Secret of the Ice Cave, and the film featured Sally Kellerman. Mendenhall and Christina Applegate appeared together in Streets, and that movie was also produced by Roger Corman. During Our House, the NBC drama, Mendenhall also had a role during its two seasons. Our House’s main star was Wiford Brimley.

Personal Life

For his many years of working in the movie and acting industry, David Mendenhall received numerous awards and nominations. For his performance in General Hospital, he received awards in categories Oustanding Youth Actor during Soap Opera Digest Award, Best Young Actor during Young Artist Award and Best Young Actor in a Daytime or Nighttime Television Series during Young Artist Award in 1985. During Young Artist Award in 1986, he received the award in the category Outstanding Young Actor for his voice performance for an animated movie titled Berenstain Bears, and in 1987 again during Young Artist Award he got the Exceptional Young Actors in Animation – Series, Specials or Feature Film. Mendenhall received the award for his work on Rainbow. However, he was also nominated for Razzies in 1988 for his performance n Over the Top. He received the Worst Supporting Actor and the Worst New Star.

Net Worth

David Mendenhall has his hands in the acting business as well as the law. Combining all of his work and projects, his estimated net worth in 2019 is around $1 million.