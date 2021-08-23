6 Great Ideas for Home Date Night

Sometimes staying at home can be the best choice when thinking of spending time with your partner. It helps you avoid queues, spend less money, and stop you from traveling or staying overnight.

The question in your mind though, is what can you do? We’re here to help you plan your date night with your partner, so staying at home isn’t boring and you get to spend some quality time with your loved one.

1. Games night

There are thousands of games out there that can be enjoyed by two players alone, some of which were even made with couples in mind. This includes a wide range of analog and digital options. Examples of the first include board games, card games, tabletop roleplaying games, and even some party games like Twister.

As for digital games, what you can play will depend on whether you’re looking for games on a console or a computer, but the keyword you’re looking for is “couch co-op”. That’s the term often used to mark games that can be enjoyed by two or more players on the same device, rather than handling multiplayer through an online connection.

Research lists of great games for couples. These can be fun even if you two have never cared for games before, especially if you favor analog games made with couples in mind. Try shopping based on how much time you want the game to fill. Some games are better enjoyed in-game sessions that only last about an hour, while others can keep you both engaged for a full day.

2. Trivia Nights

Whether it’s quiz questions or questions about one another, a trivia night is a perfect way to either get to know more about each other or to make you smarter. An internet search will help you find some deep questions that you can ask each other or you could buy trivia gifts from boomagain.com or a similar site. These will give you something to talk about all night long, deepening your connection.

If you don’t want to spend time asking about one another — maybe you’ve been together so long that there’s barely anything new to learn — you two can try trivia questions about different topics. There are board games out there filled with trivia questions about specific historical periods, TV shows, bands, movies, and more. So you can pick a topic you’re both interested in and spend hours going over interesting trivia related to it.

3. Meal for Two

Give your other half the night off and cook a nice meal. You could pull out all the stops, cook a three-course meal, or stick to what you know and make cracking beans on toast. Get some candles on the table and a nice bottle of wine to drink to make the occasion special.

If both of you aren’t in the mood to cook and are willing to spend some money, why not hire your own private chef. Experience fine dining in the comfort of your home, without having to lift a finger.

Or you can go in the opposite direction and cook something together. Working together in the kitchen can be a lot of fun, especially if one of you has a recipe that the other has been dying to learn. Plus it’s a good opportunity to chit-chat and discuss recent events, while also keeping your hands busy.

Whatever route you end up choosing, the resulting mean together will be a special moment for you and your loved one. And really, who doesn’t like eating food?

4. Create a Relaxing Spa Night

Everyone likes a good pamper when the focus is all on you. It could be a hot bath or a massage. And it’s easy to do. Buy some bath bombs, a face mask, and some massage oil, and treat your loved one to a night where all your attention is on them. This is the perfect night to finish the week off, starting the weekend relaxed and refreshed. And don’t think your partner will be the only one getting some benefit — you’d be surprised at how relaxing giving someone you love a massage can be.

5. Have a Private Karaoke Night

We hear each other in the shower, belting out the classics. So why not step up to the stage (or your sofa) and have a sing-song. Grab some drinks and it’s as easy as going on to YouTube and finding some of the classics to show off your singing skills. Just don’t forget your neighbors…

If Karaoke night ends up being a success for you two, you might want to consider soundproofing your bedroom or some other area of the house. That will allow you two to go out at it. And while studio-level soundproofing can cost quite a bit, there are plenty of lower-grade solutions that can reduce how much noise reaches your neighbors without drilling a hole in your bank account.

6. Movie night

Having a movie night with your partner may not sound very creative, but it all depends on the execution. You could just sit together and watch the latest blockbuster to get a home video release, or you can make the night a lot more interesting by choosing a good theme. For example, you could get together and watch the best movies from the 80s, or work on watching all of Spielberg’s movies over several movie nights, or simply have a night dedicated entirely to foreign romance movies.

Your choice of theme will color the night, and it can allow you two to bond while experiencing some interesting movies that you might never have seen if you weren’t together. And if you’re willing to go all out, you can make the night even more interesting by changing the home’s decoration to match the theme, or getting some food relevant to what you’re watching. Whether it be foreign food for foreign movies or even Halloween-themed snacks for horror flicks.

Having a date night doesn’t have to involve you going out and spending money. It can be perfect and special inside your own home. Enjoy each other’s company in pajamas and we hope that you deepen your relationship with your significant other with some of our ideas.