10 Celebs Give Sex Advice

John Mayer

A lucky (?) young lady got quite an earful from John Mayer, when she encountered the, uh, smooth-talking playboy at a bar in New York City. According to a source, he allegedly told her “that she was going to make someone very happy one day, as long as she remembered to talk dirty while having sex.” Unprompted sex advice from John Mayer? Now that’s priceless! [ lucky (?) young lady got quite an earful from John Mayer, when she encountered the, uh, smooth-talking playboy at a bar in New York City. According to a source, he allegedly told her “that she was going to make someone very happy one day, as long as she remembered to talk dirty while having sex.” Unprompted sex advice from John Mayer? Now that’s priceless! [ Page Six

John, of course, has never been particularly tight-lipped about his bedroom antics (“sexual napalm,” anyone?) or opinions, and he’s not the first to share sex advice with the masses. Here are 10 other celebs who think they know what’s best in the bedroom.

Olivia Munn Lobbies Hard For Dirty Talk “OK, I know a lot of people have a hard time talking dirty — they don’t know what to say, how to start, or when to end it. Also, at first they will think they sound ridiculous. And they might. But let me just say that talking dirty is so important in sex. And it’s pretty easy. To wit: Establish from the very beginning that you like this. And trust me, you want to do it early on. Because if you wait too long to introduce the concept, your Special Lady Friend will be a little thrown and might not take you seriously.” — Olivia Munn on the importance of talking dirty early on in a relationship [Asylum] Jane Krakowski Is One Picky Whore “When you’re talking dirty to us, call us a whore and not a prostitute.” — Jane Krakowski on the importance of word choice when dirty talking in Esquire [Outside The Beltway] Taylor Momsen Is Pro-Masturbation (Here Here!)

“I’m a promoter of masturbation. Don’t sleep around – learn yourself first. Guys do, but girls don’t. And that’s why girls have so many bad experiences. But you can know your body, know yourself, know what feels good … You don’t have to give yourself away to have sexual relevance. Because I don’t think sex is something people should be afraid of. It’s part of human nature, so I don’t think it should be shameful – particularly for girls and young girls.”

— Taylor Momsen best sex advice is to masturbate and to do it often! [PopDash]

Spencer Pratt Should Not Be Giving Sex Advice But Oh Well “Go to your nearest sex shop, ASAP, and go on a serious shopping spree and buy every single thing you can afford, and then figure out what to do when you get home with your girlfriend.” — Spencer Pratt on spicing things up [Nerve]

Jada Pinkett Smith Likes To Play Secretary “Be sneaky — your girlfriend’s house at a party. The bathroom. A bedroom. Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex. Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Pull over on the side of the road … Just switch it up. Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive.” — Jada Pinkett Smith tells Redbook how to keep the fires at home burning when you’ve been married for awhile “Jackass”‘S Chris Pontius & Johnny Knoxville On Drunk Sex Chris Pontius: Once you’re having drunk sex, remember the same thing you would during not-drunk sex: don’t come inside the girl. Don’t ever come inside a girl. When a girl tells you she’s on the pill that’s cool — if you are married to her, and you don’t really mind if she gets pregnant anyway. JK: Another thing to keep in mind when having drunk sex: say, “Please stay hard, please stay hard, please stay hard.” That kind of repetitious thing really helps. Because otherwise you’re just kind of shooting pool with a rope. I mean, we’ve all been there. — The “Jackass” guys give their drunk sex tips to Nerve [Nerve] Mary Louise Parker Makes A Dig At “The Little Mermaid” I Think “Any soundtrack involving earnest undersea creatures who sing or play drums as they struggle to find their way home.” — Mary Louise Parker on music that won’t get you laid [Esquire] Russell Brand Warns Against “Nut Brush” “I would urge people, men especially, unless they’re bisexual, to avoid the two-male threesome. You’re essentially getting less there than you would have got anyway. Half the involvement in sex and at least doubled the risk of someone farting in the room. And the constant threat of what I know as ‘nut brush’.” — Russell Brand advises against two-male threesomes in Rolling Stone [Oh The Scandal] Cameron Diaz Doesn’t Fake It “You have to really enjoy (being sexy). Not fake anything. Sexy is being in the moment, whether that means being coy or coming on hard. Faking is always lame and it never comes across the way you want it to.” — Cameron Diaz says faking it is a fail [iVillage] Jenny McCarthy Loves “Teaseplay” “I have a problem with the word foreplay. What are we doing in bed, playing golf? It should be called teaseplay. That’s what it is—we’ll, when it’s good, anyway. See, women don’t have whatever it is that makes you guys horny for no damn reason. We need to be teased into good sex. We need to think it first, feel it second, then do it third. Get it right and she’ll be more than primed for sex. In fact, she’ll be begging for it.” — Jenny McCarthy on foreplay, err, I mean teaseplay in FHM [FHM]

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry