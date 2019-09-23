10 Things Every Adult Who Still Misses New School Supplies Needs To Buy Right Now

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s time to face the music: summer is really coming to an end. Although I know that as a grown-ass woman the end of summer just means I have to keep on going to work, with no hope of finding a new crush in homeroom, I still get that back to school vibe right before Labor Day hits. But I don’t really want to go to school, I just want new shit. Specifically, I’m a stationary whore. Regardless of your supplies of choice, there are certain things every adult who misses school supplies needs to stock up on right now.

After lounging around and complaining about the heat while at the very same time loving it as an excuse to start day drinking earlier and earlier throughout the summer, I just want to get organized in September. And by organized, I just mean getting a new calendar I can write on with different colored pens so I can procrastinate better. In the same vein, I find if you make to-do lists in new notebooks, they work for you. That’s not true at all; do not listen to me, but I do like to say it to myself as I swipe my credit card for them.

Since there is so much good stuff to be bought around back to school time, it’s best to take a deep breathe and go quality over quantity with new supplies this time of year. There are some classics that you just don’t mess around with.

$8.93

OK, notebooks are super personal, and I know you love your fucking Moleskine, but you’re a grown-up now, and you need better paper. Trust me. These puppies come in basic, boring colors because they are legit.

$7.99

If the various charging cords you have all over the place are in order, you obviously have your life together.

$16.06

Don’t pretend like you don’t like the glide of a solid gel pen. If you’re going to go multi-colored gels (to better mark fall TV premieres, of course), the InkJoy’s have always been the best.

$50

Paperweight or receptacle for gum wrappers and pens?

$33.67

They sound dorkier than they are because space pens are basically magic. They write at any angle and at any temperature —so come winter, when you’re signing for Thai takeout while trying to keep the door from locking behind you, it will be easy AF.

$15.44

Just go ahead and buy them already. You’re an adult — you need all of the colors.

$32.88

You can’t buy school supplies without also picking up a sleek new backpack. Nothing says “I’m a well adjusted woman” quite like carrying all your belongings on your back like a 12 year old.

$24.95

These are the classiest fucking pencils you will ever use.

$13.64

Much like stapling, playing with colored masking tape is like yoga for the soul.

$19.95

You still won’t give up your Moleskine, will you? Try these, trust me. The paper is heavy duty, the binding doesn’t fuck around, they come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and formats, and even have little stickers to archive them if you want to really geek out with your journaling.

The thing about September supplies is keeping it simple. And if you just want to stock up on marble composition books and a stash of BICs from the $1 bin at the drugstore, enjoy every minute of it.

Original by Karen Fratti