11 Best Airflow PC Cases 2019 – Reviews

When it comes to computer cases, if you are familiar with all the configurations and features one PC case must have, then you know that airflow is one of the most essential features. Not having the best airflow can cause damages o your computer case, and overheating is one of the major problems people experience when owning a PC. Because of that, we have gathered all the information that we could find, and we found the best 11 Airflow PC cases that have a fantastic airflow. Take a look at our list, and see if you will find something that you like.

1. Phanteks Enthoo Pro M

If you are searching for an excellent mid-tower case, well search no more, as Phanteks Enthoo Pro M is the best mid-tower PC case. It has tempered glass ant it supports E-ATX motherboard. The price is also not bad, and anyone could afford it.

There is a lot of space found on the inside of the PC case, and that allows the airflow to reach its maximum capacity, and not let your case overheat. There are three 120/140 mm fans at the top, rear, and front. In addition to this, there is a 5.25-inch bay.

Pros:

Design

The price

Nice ventilation

Cable management

Cons:

Fans are noisier than they should be

2. Cooler Master MasterCase H500M

This Cooler Master PC case model is considered as one of the most stylish airflow cases. It is a little more expensive, but there are some cool features. For example, there is a front mesh panel that gives you some extra space, which is good to have when it comes to ventilation systems. Also, you can place a dust panel not to let dust reach the case and mess everything up.

There are two 200 mm ARGB fans which reach maximum brightness when they are functioning at their maximum capacity. You can have a CPU and AIO coolers installed, as well as a graphics card. The bad thing about this PC case is that there are some mounting issues when it comes to 2.5-inch bay. However, if you are looking for a stylish PC case with good element unity, nice ventilation, and airflow, this PC case is just for you.

Pros:

Design

No loud fans

Good airflow

Cable management

Cons:

The price

Mounting problems with 2.5-inch bay

Fan brackets don’t have mounts

3. SilverStone Technology RL05BR-W

SilverStone Technology RL05BR-W is the best ITX case when it comes to airflow. There are 140 mm fans at the front, and you can have up to two 120/140 mm fans or even 240/280 mm radiator, which is a fantastic feature. There is a meshed front panel and a dust filter for PSU. However, the bad thing about this PC case is that it doesn’t have that much of a storage device, and you can have only four, and even one at a time. Overall, if you are searching for something cheap with a beautiful design and excellent airflow, this is the case for you.

Pros:

Supports long graphics cards

Two SDD or HDD

The price

You can install a radiator

Cons:

Just four storage devices

4. Meshify C mATX

This is one of the best, is not the best, Micro-ATX airflow case. The airflow and the ventilation system is fantastic, and you can quickly build up a high-performance for the gaming experience, and even for some other things too. It is portable, and also though you can carry it around, the five fan mount points are there to provide the best airflow. In addition to this, there is a 315mm graphics card, CPU coolers, and a radiator for water cooling.

Pros:

Design

Portable

Fantastic airflow

Fantastic ventilation

Supports 315mm graphics card

Supports CPU coolers

Radiator for water cooling

Cons:

The price

5. Corsair Obsidian Series 750D

Corsair is a well-known brand in the PC cases world, and this model is no different and less high-quality then the rest of the product they make. Corsair Obsidian Series 750D is the best full-tower airflow PC case, and the design is impressive. There is a metal mesh panel that has broader rifts which allow air to enter and flow in. The vast amount of space inside provides excellent ventilation.

In addition to this, there are top and rear fan points, and it has six 3.5-inch, four 2.5-inch and three 5.23-inch drive bays for optical drives. There are magnetic dust filters and transparent side panels, too. Overall, this is an amazing PC case for someone who wants a high-performance with amazing airflow.

Pros:

Water cooling

Cable-routing system

Multiple drive bays for optical drives

Magnetic dust filters

Cons:

The price

6. Corsair Carbide Series Spec

If you are looking for the best airflow PC case for gaming, then this is the perfect option. It is not even that expensive, and you get 120mm red LED fans that provide a fantastic airflow. It also supports ATX motherboard, and it is compatible with 420mm long graphics card. There is a 288mm PSU, and you can even fit a 157mm CPU. In addition to this, there are 5.25-inch, three 3.5-inch, and one 2.5-inch drive bays.

Pros:

The price

Design

Cable management

Multiple drive bays

Cons:

120mm radiator means no proper water cooling

Loud fans

7. Cooler Master Stryker Full-Tower Case

This could be one of the most comfortable portable PC cases as it has a handle that makes it than much easier to carry it around. The design is fantastic, too, and the space found inside is impeccable for ventilation, airflow, and cooling system. There are impressive nine 5.25-inch, one 3.5-inch, and one 2.5-inch drive bay, and one of the cool features too is that you can have 200mm fan at the top.

Pros:

Design

Cable management

Ventilation

Portable

Multiple drive bays

Cons:

Delicate front panel

8. Thermaltake Versa H18

Thermaltake is a well-known and trusted brand, and they have managed to create an excellent tempered glass computer case that provides an impressive airflow. There is a great amount of space, which you already know is perfect for ventilation. It comes with three 120mm and two 140mm fans, and there are fan mount points on the front, rear and at the top. However, it doesn’t support 5.25-inch drive bay, so if you were looking for a computer case that has to have it, then we suggest that you think of other PC cases from our list that you can have.

Pros:

Ventilation

The price

Fans

Long graphics card and 155mm CPU coolers

Supports 280mm radiator

Cons:

Doesn’t support 5.25-inch drive bay

9. Thermaltake Core X31

Another Thermaltake product, this one is the best customizable case for airflow. The price is excellent too, and there is a custom water loop with drive bays located at the back of the motherboards. You can have SDD’s or even hard drives, and there are inbuilt three 120mm fans. In addition to this, there is a dust filter and three 140mm fans located at the top, and this case gives you the possibility of having up to four 120mm fans.

Pros:

The price

Customizing

Ventilation

Cons:

Customizing can be found difficult

10. Cooler Master H500M

Cooler Master is another brand with good computer cases, and this H500M model is great too. The design is fantastic, and the RGB controller for the fans is an excellent feature to have. You can update I/O and dual 200mm intake fans are just amazing. This is easily considered as the one PC case that most probably don’t have any cons to it, as everything works perfectly, and there aren’t any significant problems when installing and working with it.

Pros:

Liquid-cooled builds

Good build quality

Two 200mm ARGB fans

Inbuilt lighting controller

USB 3.0 and USB Type C 3.1 Gen2 ports

Cons:

None

11. Thermaltake View 71

Another Thermaltake product, this one is fantastic when it comes to liquid and air-cooled builds. There are eight standard PCI-E slots and two vertical GPU mounting. The design overall is fantastic and very attractive, and there are two 140mm blue fans. The only problem with this PC case is its weight, as it has 19 kg.

Pros:

Hardware support

Space

Design

Good build quality

Cons:

The weight

Conclusion

All of the PC cases we listed above are amazing, and you can see that there is something for everybody and everything, depending on what you are looking for. In our opinion, the best airflow case is probably Cooler Master H500M, as we listed no cons to it, but as we said, everything is up to you and what are you searching for. The best thing about them is their ventilation and airflow, and we all know how important that is in a computer case. You don’t want it to overheat and collect dust, and all of that can cause casualties and significant issues while working. Even for gaming, you can find something that is going to help you a lot to achieve a fantastic gaming experience.

As we said, we consider Cooler Master H500M to be the best thing you can afford, but then again, as we noted, everything is up to you. We hope that we somehow managed to help you in your searching for the best airflow PC case currently available.