11 Thoughts Women Have When Someone Is Going Down On Them

If you haven’t already jumped on the cunnilingus bandwagon, you’re missing out. (And your girlfriend probably wonders what’s wrong with you — just saying bro.) With more and more movies being brave enough to feature oral sex that’s performed on a woman (as opposed to a bobbing head on her knees, like most movies), the subject of going down on a girl is one that’s only getting started.

There’s something pretty powerful about knowing how to properly go down on a woman you care about. Not only does taking the time to truly get to know what gets her hot, what makes her moan and what will get her from A to Z with your tongue, fingers and movement sexy, but it shows her how much you personally care about her orgasm. But here’s the kicker that most men don’t realize: as easy it is for you to sit back, relax, close your eyes and let her please you with her mouth… there’s a lot more going on in her head than you realize. (Okay, you know that already since she can talk about 100 topics and balance everything without missing a beat and you struggle with brushing your teeth before bed, but we digress.)

If you’ve ever peered up at her while going down on her and wondered what was going through that beautiful brain that made you fall in love with her (along with the breasts that are a wonderful view too), consider your questions answered. We talked to women about what they think about while their partners are going down on them and what they say might just surprise you — and give you some much-needed pointers on how to make oral sex even hotter for her.

“Even if there is just a slim chance that my boyfriend will be going down on me later, I start thinking about it hours before,” says Katie from Boston. And it’s not because she’s day-dreaming about that tongue-tango: it’s actually about hygiene. “My friends and I actually have had many conversations on how to stay fresh down there before someone’s mouth is going to be on it. With sweat and using the bathroom, it’s not always a sexy place and I want to make sure it’s a good experience for him when he’s doing something intimate like that.”

If you notice your girlfriend always has “to pee really quick!” when you get home from a night out together, it might not be the case. She might be freshening up with oils, soap or changing underwear (for you to take off in about five minutes). So even if the waiting game kind of gets to you sometimes, let her do it. She knows how to make sure you enjoy what she has to offer, so don’t rush her. Your nose and mouth will thank you.

