12 Signs You’re Probably Being Too Picky

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Everyone is entitled to try to find a relationship that really works for them, and if you haven’t found it yet, you should keep looking until you do. It’s important to remember that a relationship that works for you might be as much about you changing as him or her meeting your criteria.

So how do you know if your dealbreakers are unreasonable? Well. If you find yourself nodding in agreement with any of the following statements, you might be too picky.





1. You’ve never dated anyone who didn’t have an “annoying” laugh.

2. You’ve turned down more dates than you’ve been on. (This one doesn’t count if you’re in the food service industry.)

3. You’ve broken up with people over things that they’ve done while sleeping.

4. You often have decided that there won’t be a second date before you go on the first.

5. You forgot your date’s last name but remembered that he or she went to the bathroom more than once at dinner.

6. You say you have a “type,” but are unable to elaborate on your type’s defining characteristics when pressed.

7. You show up five minutes late and get upset when your date isn’t there yet.

8. You could fill a “Dealbreaker A Day” desk calendar from your own personal supply.

9. You have an “All the good ones are gay or taken” bumper sticker. On your front door.

10. You’ve given your number to people and then ignored their calls because they got in touch too quickly.

11. You’ve often said “He’s/She’s a little too… (insert vague gesture, noise and/or facial expression). You know what I mean?” (No. We don’t.)

12. You are always the rejector and never the rejectee. Except that one time when your date was being too picky. Which doesn’t count.

Original by