678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Being awkward is rough. Social skills and eye contact don’t come naturally to everyone, OK? What’s even worse is being one of those awkward girls around your crush. All normal conversations and behavior can be thrown right out the window in romantic-related situations (even if the romance is one-sided — that one side being you). The struggle is real, and we have 13 socially inept reasons to prove it.

Read more on Tres Sugar…