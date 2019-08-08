20 Fun and Functional Items for an Enjoyable Summer Time

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Summer is the best time of the year for so many of us. Not only that, but we get the chance to catch more vitamin D, and we also get the opportunity to spend a lot more time outside. From sunbathing to having a barbecue with friends, summertime is genuinely that time of the year when we recharge our batteries.

Do you have everything you need for the summer? Is there something else that you can buy (without emptying your wallet) to make it all a lot more fun and interesting? We bet that there are things that you don’t even know about, but can totally take your summer experiences to the next level.

Keep scrolling to find out about our suggestions!

Are you the backyard BBQ party fan?

Apart from the beer and meat, some items are going to make the grill party a lot more fun to enjoy:

1. Grill smartphone meat thermometer

It’s going to tell you when the steak is done directly from your smartphone! You set the temperature alarm clock so that you can have a chat with your friends while the steak is grilling.

2. Grill cleaning robot

We’ve all been there: at the end of the party when you have to clean. A grill cleaning robot is going to make the whole barbecue a lot easier while looking cool, too. Why wouldn’t you want a robot to clean the grill while you’re chilling with a nice refreshing beer in your hand?

3. Party island float

Assuming you have a big pool, you should get a party island float that features individual drink holders and even a built-in beer cooler. Talk about taking the summer parties to the next level!

4. Floating golf green

It’s for the golf lovers that never stop practicing. A model of this kind may include practice golf balls, flags, cups, a chipping mat, and rubber.

5. Corkcicle wine chiller stick

Not everyone loves beer, and some go for the white wine instead. You can use the wine chill stick to keep the wine tasty and fresh throughout the party. You need to keep it in the freezer before throwing it in the wine bottle. Not only that but it remains airtight and also keeps the wine chill.

With so many new things to buy, some promo codes would be nice, right? You can use them for identifying the best deals so that you still have some money left in your wallet when you’re done. It doesn’t mean that you should go ahead and use the first promo or coupon that you run into. Planning is what’s going to give you the best deal.

Do you like camping a lot?

If you go big for the outdoors, camping is in the cards nine times out of ten. We’re not going to tell you what you should bring on a camping trip, but rather suggest what you can get to make it a lot more interesting:

6. Hanging tree tent

Sleeping in hammocks is excellent, but only if you keep the flies and insects away. Luckily for us, there is a hanging tree/hammock hybrid that makes sleeping a lot more relaxing and mosquito-free.

7. Instant beer/wine chiller

Nothing is worse than having a warm beer in the summer. Look for something like the SpinChill, as it’s going to make your favorite drink cold in less than 60 seconds. It’s a great gadget to have when fishing, camping, boating, or anything that doesn’t involve a fridge.

8. Handheld washing machine

You cannot pack the whole closet, so you may have to wash your clothes while you’re away from home. A handheld washing machine is excellent to have when camping. It’s minimal and easy to carry around, without sacrificing efficiency!

9. A cooler chair

Yes, you got it right! It’s a two-in-one chair that provides comfort while cooling your beers. You may cool a four-pack while you’re reading an excellent book.

10. Fold-up hot tub

Even if you like a splash in the cold water of the river, a beautiful warm bathtub is something you may miss while camping. The hot tub is collapsible and foldable, which makes it highly portable. It dries out fast, and you can install it even in your backyard. If the hot tub seems too much, take a look at a collapsible bucket. It may work for your needs when camping!

11. Solar cooker

Get the most out of the summer sun with a solar cooker. It allows you to cook in less than 20 minutes using the power of the sun. It can boil, fry, and even bake. It’s fuel-free and spotless since it doesn’t involve any burning charcoal or open flames. When you’re done, you only fold it up and call it a day.

12. Silicone wine glasses

They are great when camping and when you want to enjoy a nice glass of wine while feeling a tad classy as well. They’re straightforward to pack, and you squash them when you’re done.

13. Charge and cook at the same time

You can now charge your phone while you’re boiling water. The PowerPot 5 turns heat into electricity so that you may use it for charging your devices. The PowerPot 5 camping and cooking pot uses a stove, campfire, or another open flame to charge your phone.

How can you make your kids even happier?

There are so many toys out there, and trying to select the most fun ones is a challenge. Here are our picks:

14. Shark mouth slip and slide

Kids love slides and sharks, and this one combines them both. Isn’t sliding straight into the mouth of a shark both fun and thrilling?

15. 100ft glowing zipline

It’s not only for the kids, honestly. The glowing zipline kit includes 50 multicolored LED lights on the rope, seat, and trolley. It also comes with a 100ft cable for getting a long ride with a gradual stop near the end. It’s going to give a fantastic backyard zipline ride, and you don’t even need to use brakes for it.

16. Crazy balloons

You may fill and tie almost 150 water balloons in less than a minute. They come with a hose attachment filler for straightforward use. They are self-sealing balloons that are great for big parties. It even includes a water fight games booklet.

17. Water trampoline

Water is never going to be outdated when it comes to summer fun. Trampolines are always going to be celebrated as they combine a sweet thrill and plenty of fun. Put them together in the same spot, and you get yourself one of the best toys for kids for the summer.

What about fashion?

Wearing sunblock is fundamental, but not that fun. Here are some items that combine both fun and function this summer:

18. Bamboo sunglasses

Made from sustainable bamboo, these sunglasses are a great choice. They come with a certified sustainable bamboo frame.

19. Shower sandal foot scrubber

It’s nice to scrub the feet and between the toes, but it’s not an easy job to do. Look for sandals that do it for you while you’re relaxing in the shower.

20. Smart connected carry-on luggage

It’s one of the smartest ways to connect a bag. You can keep an eye on your luggage wherever you are in the world, and even get notifications when the bag isn’t nearby. It’s so smart that it can also tell you how much it weighs.