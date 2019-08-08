Man Jailed For Sexual Assault After Mistaking His Girlfriend’s…

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Most people who have an identical twin as a partner can tell the two the two apart. (Heck, I became friends with two identical twins when I was a kid and could even tell them apart on the phone.) While identical twins are… identical, they can have unique mannerisms or styles that set them apart from their sibling. So, anyone around them often should be able to tell them apart.

According to this Australian man though, he absolutely could not tell his girlfriend apart from her identical twin. So after he accidentally slept with his girlfriend’s twin sister, he said he thought the woman he had intercourse with was his actual girlfriend.

The Single Twin

They say there’s nothing like a bond between twins. It’s something unexplainable because twins are truly two but one. So it makes sense that when one twin sister leaves her boyfriend, she would find comfort and shelter with her other half.

In this situation, which turned out to be an absolute nightmare, the newly-single twin sister of the Australian man’s girlfriend was taken in by her sister and her sister’s boyfriend after her split.

Apparently, the newly single woman was sleeping in the spare bedroom when her sister’s boyfriend came in to talk to her. According to reports, he forced her pants off of her and had his way with her.

Immediately afterwards, the man called up his girlfriend and told her that her own sister had sexually assaulted him.

Poor Excuse

After the police were called, the man stuck to his story, saying that he got confused because his girlfriend looks identical to the victim. “That was a bizarre thing to say given you’d been talking to [the victim] about her, and her issues, for over an hour,” County Court Judge Felicity Hampel told the man in court.

He told police that the sister was a liar and had made unwanted advances towards him, but the Melbourne court had already heard that he had told her that he always fantasized about having sex with her.

The victim, who has unfortunately become estranged from her twin since the incident, has publicly said that she attempted suicide more than a dozen times since the incident. “All I have ever wanted was for him to say sorry and admit what he has done to me,” she said.

Doesn’t Add Up

Judge Hampel said, “You took the cowardly way out, instead of owning up and taking responsibility and trying to make amends, you denied it … attacked her honesty, blamed her, and ruined her relationship with her twin.

“This offending is a terrible breach of trust. It may well have been opportunistic, not planned, but it was calculated. It took place at the time the victim was vulnerable.

“Women should feel safe in the presence of the males of their families. They should feel safe in their own homes or in the homes of family members where they’ve been invited to stay.”

According to RAINN, an American (regardless of sexual identity) is sexually assaulted every 98 seconds, and most of the attacks go unreported. Here in the US, over two thirds of all rapes occur in someone’s home, 31% occur in the perpetrators’ homes, and 27% in the victims’ homes.

The 24-year-old man was sentenced to four years imprisonment after being convicted of rape and indecent assault. Read more on the story here.

Original by Chewy Boese