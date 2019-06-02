21 Best Lip Plumpers for Making Your Lips Luscious

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Applying lip plumpers on your lips is the easiest way to make them fuller without any painful cosmetic procedures. Big lips have never been trendier than they are now. If you are someone that wants a cheap and painless way of enhancing your lips and making them as luscious as possible, this is the time to check out the lip plumpers we have selected. On this list, you will find the hottest lip plumpers on the market so we do not doubt that anyone reading this can find a perfect match for themselves. If you dream of having a perfect pout, these are the product you should check out!

1. Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

The Buxom plumpers’ formula coats your lips with just the right amount of sheer shimmer in addition to making them voluptuous. The formula that makes the lips plump is made of menthol-derivative which causes tingling. These lip glosses are made with hyaluronic acid and peptides, which make the lips nourished as well as young-looking. The Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polishes are being sold in 94 colors at Sephora.

2. Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme

This plumper is made with oils with a repairing and moisturizing effect on the lips. The ingredients include anti-aging collagen and an extract of tabasco pepper, which is causing your lips to plump up. It is best to use the Lip Injection Extreme one minute before applying gloss or lipstick. You can buy it at Sephora.

3. Dior Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

If you have extremely sensitive skin and don’t want to feel the tingling on your lips, this product is the best choice for you. This lip plumper is made with hyaluronic acid, which might enlarge your lips naturally over time. The formula is hydrating, and the plumping is not over the top. This product is available for purchase at Sephora, and it is sold in three sheer shades.

4. Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper

The formula of this luxurious lip plumpers includes skin care ingredients like antioxidant niacin and hyaluronic acid. If your lips are too sensitive and you can’t handle the tingling effect, this product is the one you should definitely check out. The plumping effect in the GrandeLIPS hydrating lip plumper is made to work overtime, and it makes your lips naturally bigger while improving the synthesis of collagen. You can get this product in five different colors at Sephora.

5. DuWop Lip Venom – Original

DuWop Lip Venom has a formula that is enriched with ingredients such as avocado oil and jojoba oil, which make your lips soft and moisturized. This lip plumper gives your lips a luscious look with an extremely shiny finish. This Lip Venom is sold at Dermstore.

6. Brandt Skincare Needles No More 3-D LIP PLUMPfix

This lip plumper is unique because it has a dual formula. The first one is a morning formula which is tinted with soft pink color and give your lips the tingling sensation. The second formula is meant to be applied in the evening and contains nourishing ingredients which make your lips naturally bigger and smoother with frequent use. Check out Sephora for this incredible product.

7. Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Lip Booster

This is not traditional lip plumper, but it does give the lips an intense hydration treatment. The formula of this lip booster includes not only hyaluronic acid but also loofah oil for a smoothing effect. There are two shades of this product available, a soft pink one and a clear one. You can find this lip booster at Sephora.

8. NYX Professional Makeup Pump It Up Lip Plumper

This lip plumper by NYX makes your lips feel only the slightest tingling and has a beautiful shimmery shine. The long-term effect that this product has on your lips is stimulating the collagen for a fuller lip look. It is achieved with a formula that contains a peptide complex. If you opt for this lip plumper, your lips will be moisturized and look exceptionally glossy. There are nine shades available, and you can buy them all at Ulta.

9. Glamglow PLUMPRAGEOUS Nudes Collection Lip Treatment

This lip plumper collection is one of the rare ones because it includes many kinds of shades. Whether you are a fan of shiny, metallic or matte lip colors, you will find a perfect match in this PLUMPRAGEOUS Nudes Collection by Glamglow. Your lips will be plumped up by the hot pepper resin in the formula. The nine shades of this lip plumper are available for purchase at Sephora.

10. Smashbox O-PLUMP Intuitive Lip Plumper with Goji Berry-C Complex

This lip plumper is one of the coolest ones because it has a color-transforming formula. This Smashbox plumper is made to stimulate the lips, and its texture is very creamy, unlike other products. This lip plumper can be found at Sephora.

11. Replenix Plumping Lip Treatment

If you are looking for lip plumper with the best long-term effect that serves as a lip sunscreen, we have found the one for you. The formula is made with spearmint oil, as well as a peppermint essential oil which helps create an immediate plumping effect. Your lips will feel ultra-smooth, and they will have a soft, youthful look after applying this lip treatment. This plumper is available at Dermstore.

12. Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion For Lips

If you are more interested in the long-term plumping that the short-term effect, this stunning plumper is excellent for you. This lip serum includes active peptides that enhance microcirculation and make your lips youthful for a long time. This Murad plumper prevents thinning out of the lips and is sold at Sephora.

13. Fillerina Lip Plump Grade 3

This lip plumper has a formula that contains hyaluronic acid which helps plump up the lips long-term and keeps them hydrated. Fillerina Lip Plump Grade 3 is made with matrixyl, which enhances the collagen production and skin regeneration. This is one of the best long-term lip plumpers, and it doesn’t have any irritants which is perfect for those of you who have sensitive skin. You can buy this plumper at Dermstore.

14. Lancer Volume Enhancing Lip Serum

This lip serum contains hyaluronic acid and peptides in its formula. The perks of this product are anti-aging extracts and extremely hydrated lips. Lancer Volume Enhancing Lip Serum is produced in a squeeze tube made for easy application and is sold at Sephora.

15. Fusion Beauty LipFusion Micro-Injected Collagen Lip Plump – Clear

This lip plump is made with a formula that nourishes and hydrates your lips with the help of oils and marine collagen. Your lips will feel soft and full, with only a slight tingle. This product is excellent for long-term plumpness of your lips. It is available for sale at Dermstore.

16. Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

The Buxom plumping lip cream is more suitable for the fans of an intensely pigmented plumper. Your lips will instantly feel fuller immediately after applying this lip cream, and they will remain protected and hydrated for a long time. All twenty beautiful shades can be found at Sephora.

17. Eminence Organic Skin Care Lip Plumper – Cinnamon Kiss

If you love all-natural formulas, then you will undoubtedly love this lip plumper by Eminence. The formula of this gorgeous plumper is made with paprika and cinnamon oils that make your lips bigger and well moisturized. The carefully thought-out package of this product is made of bamboo. This excellent lip plumper is available at Dermstore.

18. MAC Cosmetics Plenty of Pout Lip Gloss

This lip gloss with a plumping effect is made with ginger root, which causes the immediate plumping of the lips. This shiny lip plumper can be applied over lipsticks, of worn alone. Check out the Plenty of Pout Lip Gloss by MAC at Nordstrom.

19. SkinMedica HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System

This product is called Lip System because it works on enhancing your lips in two steps. The first step is a formula with hyaluronic acid and peptides that works as long-term plumper, and the second step is a formula that contains benzyl nicotinate for an instant plumping look. This set is available for purchase at Dermstore.

20. Dior Dior Addict Lacquer Plump

If you are searching for plumper with rich pigment, you should take a look at this Dior one. It plumps the lips with the help of hyaluronic acid, and it comes in 5 glittery shades as well as 13 glossy ones. You can buy this beautiful product at Sephora.

21. Glamglow PLUMPRAGEOUS Matte Lip Treatment

This lip treatment by Glamglow works as a primer, so it prepares your lips for lipstick application in addition to plumping them. It works as long-term plumper as well as an instant one. This PLUMPRAGEOUS Matte lip treatment is available for sale at Sephora.