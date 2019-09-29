10 Reasons To Nab Yourself A Younger Man

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I‘ve always assumed that in my single hunt, I should be aiming high. And when I say “high,” I mean “older.” People love to tell me how I need an older, more mature man to appreciate me. And admittedly, I have been a somewhat ageist dater. But lately, many of my single lady friends are being appreciated by some stellar, younger guys. They say that once you go young, you never go back. Maybe I should rethink the age of my target audience. I’ve asked them why they like their younger guys so much. After the jump, some positives about dating a younger dude.