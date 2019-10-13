13 Things To Never Share With Your Best Friend

October 13, 2019

Marie Claire recently listed “10 things never to share with a bestie,” from “the sex dream you had about her boyfriend” to “your overbooked colorist’s number,” and while the list is funny — and pretty wise — it leaves out a few crucial items. After the jump, check out 13 more things you should never share with your best friend.

Source: Pixabay

  1. Your real opinion of her terrible haircut.
  2. Your boyfriend’s secret sexual fantasies.
  3. How big (or small) his pecker is.
  4. A business together.
  5. Your mascara.
  6. The ending of a movie she hasn’t seen yet.
  7. Herpes.
  8. A crush on a guy either of you has a real chance of dating.
  9. Your sexual attraction to her (unless you’re nearly positive it might be reciprocated).
  10. Bikini bottoms.
  11. How, when you house-sat for her the last time she went out of town, you and your boyfriend had sex in her bed.
  12. Booty calls.
  13. A mutual love of John Mayer.

Original by Wendy Atterberry

Last modified: October 11, 2019

