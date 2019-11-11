5 Reasons Moving Is Good For You

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Over the course of my life so far, I’ve lived in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, and Virginia. Soon, I’ll probably be moving again. Sure, there are people who’ve moved way more than me, but I like to pull up roots and relocate every so often. It can be something of a pain in the butt to move all your stuff, but I feel like it’s one of the most important things that has changed me as a person.

If you’re longing for some new scenery, interested in meeting different types of people, or are looking to find out more about what you love and what you don’t, the path of relocation can guide you towards greater insight as to who you really are. Find out more after the jump.

1. Change is good

Whether you’re stuck in a rut or just think you are, moving to a new city can help push you in new directions. The challenge of relocation and the inevitable excitement of “finding yourself” again in a new place force you to rethink who you are, and what you really want out of life.

2. Diversity rules

If you’ve always lived in the same place, there are a great many benefits. You’ve got close family, a tight circle of friends, and you know your place backwards and forwards. There is something comfortable about fitting in. But encountering new types of people and new ways of living will reshape who you thought you were into who you can become.

3. Eat it up

You’re not merely changing your place on a map. Depending on how far you go, you’re exposing yourself to a whole new culture. Never lived in the South? That’s a whole differently culinary experience. Dying to immerse yourself in the ethnic melting pot that is New York City? Go for it! Your palate and your outlook will never be the same.

4. It’s not that hard

The secret to moving on a quasi-regular basis is simple. Don’t accrue too much stuff. Think about what you really need. Various experiences in my life have taught me that it’s not what you have in the world, it’s what you have inside. Dump the chairs and extra clothes. When you live light, you can gather more experiences, and, in the end, that’s what counts.

5. It’s not permanent

Don’t like where you end up? Don’t worry! You can always move again. Just make sure you give it a chance, before you go back to the place from whence you came. Whether you’re working out at a new yoga studio, meeting new friends that you only knew online previously, or are wading into a whole new dating pool, if you embrace your new city, it may embrace you right back.

Original by Susannah Breslin