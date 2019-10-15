Cheating For The Kids

I thought I had heard every excuse for cheating—it’s payback, my needs aren’t being met, I was drunk, etc.—but this excuse takes the cake. A woman revealed to an acquaintance that she is cheating for her kids. Yep, you read that right. She’s not planning on staying in her marriage, so she’s trying to find a daddy replacement for her children before kicking their jerky father to curb.

This woman thinks kids need two parents, an idea that has merit. But what she’s also saying is that a woman needs a man around at all times, a single parent can’t provide for a child like a couple can and that it’s okay to be dishonest, which are inappropriate lessons for her children. I just don’t get her. And to tell you the truth, I think her excuse is total BS. Children do indeed need nurturing from both genders, but that doesn’t mean the person has to be a parent. Although my father was present in my life after he and my mom divorced, she still made sure that I had other male role models in my life. However, a father who already has a relationship with his children can’t be replaced.

So what do you think? Is this woman’s reason for cheating reasonable? Can a parent be replaced? Is there a better solution for her plight? Let us know in the comments.

Original Posted by: Annika Harris