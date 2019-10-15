Cheating For The Kids

October 15, 2019

I thought I had heard every excuse for cheating—it’s payback, my needs aren’t being met, I was drunk, etc.—but this excuse takes the cake. A woman revealed to an acquaintance that she is cheating for her kids. Yep, you read that right. She’s not planning on staying in her marriage, so she’s trying to find a daddy replacement for her children before kicking their jerky father to curb.

Source: expatica

This woman thinks kids need two parents, an idea that has merit. But what she’s also saying is that a woman needs a man around at all times, a single parent can’t provide for a child like a couple can and that it’s okay to be dishonest, which are inappropriate lessons for her children. I just don’t get her. And to tell you the truth, I think her excuse is total BS. Children do indeed need nurturing from both genders, but that doesn’t mean the person has to be a parent. Although my father was present in my life after he and my mom divorced, she still made sure that I had other male role models in my life. However, a father who already has a relationship with his children can’t be replaced.

Img source: psychotherapist-nyc.blogspot.com

So what do you think? Is this woman’s reason for cheating reasonable? Can a parent be replaced? Is there a better solution for her plight? Let us know in the comments.

Last modified: October 12, 2019

