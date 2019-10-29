Sex Dolls That Are Carbon Copies Of Porn Stars

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Continuing the theme of insanely realistic sex dolls for creepy dudes who’d rather do it with an inanimate object than put effort into finding a real woman, RealDoll—one of the leading sex doll makers out there—has teamed up with Wicked Pictures, the porno company, to bring the world Wicked RealDolls. Yep, these dolls look exactly like the stars of Wicked flicks. The first two to be immortalized in plastic and wiggery—Jessica Drake (left) and Alectra Blue (right). “I had seen RealDoll products at a number of conventions over the years,” said Wicked’s Brad Armstrong. “I went down to their showroom and I was amazed by the quality and vision they brought to the table. I thought there must be a way for Wicked and RealDoll to work together. We’re incredibly excited to bring the Wicked Girls to life in doll form and let their fans enjoy them at home.” Uh, ew. [XBiz.com]

Original by: Kate Torgovnick