Style 911: How Do I Buy A First Suit?

I bought this gray pinstriped suit jacket the other day, and I really like it, but it was being sold in the separates section so I couldn’t find the pants that were supposed to go with it in my size. So … what CAN I wear it with? Are black pants acceptable? Navy? Should I cut my losses and return it?

Alternately, have you ever considered doing a post about suit rules? Two of my suitemates are about to graduate and last week we were all sitting in the kitchen trying to help one of them decide what to wear to an interview. I’m sure a lot of first time suit-buyers could use a guideline on what’s acceptable and what’s not. —Karen