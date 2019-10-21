What Makes A Great First Date?

Awful first dates (and second dates … and third dates …) are The Frisky’s bread and butter. But every so often the goddesses smile upon us and we’re blessed with a first date to call your mom about instead of your therapist.
Not to brag or anything, but I had a kickass first date this weekend. We went to the Bronx Zoo together and he didn’t run for the hills when I tried to climb into the red panda cage and give it a hug. Then he asked if I wanted to get dinner, so we took the subway all the way downtown to my favorite Venezuelan restaurant. We got some Starbucks, sat in a park talking, and finally saw a movie together before heading our separate ways. I didn’t want it to end!
OK, now I’m just bragging. But my point is that I had the best time. And because I had a two-hour train ride home at the end of the night, I had a lot of time to think about just what it is that makes a great first date.
- He picks a place (obviously with your input) and it’s cool.
- You feel comfortable talking to each other and there’s lots of laughter.
- You discover you have all sorts of random stuff in common, like preferring “The Munsters” to “The Addams Family.”
- Nobody drinks too much and acts a fool.
- There isn’t the awkward “who’s going to pay?” moment. (Whether you pay, he pays, or you split the costs of the evening, it doesn’t matter.)
- No uncomfortable subjects are more than touched upon (i.e. irritable bowel syndrome, crazy mothers, how last relationships went down, etc.)
- He offers you his coat if you get cold.
- He understands the subtle differences between “warm and cuddly” and “handsy and creepy.”
- You have the urge to hold his hand.
- You kiss when and if the moment is right … but even if you don’t kiss, you both really, really wanted to.
- He makes sure you get home safely. Whether he drives you, walks you or just texts to make sure.
- Special Frisky “We’re Hootchies” Bonus Edition: You go home, you f**k and it’s awesome and you know you’re going to do it again and again and again.
Original by Jessica Wakeman