What Makes A Great First Date?

October 21, 2019

Awful first dates (and second dates … and third dates …) are The Frisky’s bread and butter. But every so often the goddesses smile upon us and we’re blessed with a first date to call your mom about instead of your therapist.

Not to brag or anything, but I had a kickass first date this weekend. We went to the Bronx Zoo together and he didn’t run for the hills when I tried to climb into the red panda cage and give it a hug. Then he asked if I wanted to get dinner, so we took the subway all the way downtown to my favorite Venezuelan restaurant. We got some Starbucks, sat in a park talking, and finally saw a movie together before heading our separate ways. I didn’t want it to end!

OK, now I’m just bragging. But my point is that I had the best time. And because I had a two-hour train ride home at the end of the night, I had a lot of time to think about just what it is that makes a great first date.

  1. He picks a place (obviously with your input) and it’s cool.
  2. You feel comfortable talking to each other and there’s lots of laughter.
  3. You discover you have all sorts of random stuff in common, like preferring “The Munsters” to “The Addams Family.”
  4. Nobody drinks too much and acts a fool.
  5. There isn’t the awkward “who’s going to pay?” moment. (Whether you pay, he pays, or you split the costs of the evening, it doesn’t matter.)
  6. No uncomfortable subjects are more than touched upon (i.e. irritable bowel syndrome, crazy mothers, how last relationships went down, etc.)
  7. He offers you his coat if you get cold.
  8. He understands the subtle differences between “warm and cuddly” and “handsy and creepy.”
  9. You have the urge to hold his hand.
  10. You kiss when and if the moment is right … but even if you don’t kiss, you both really, really wanted to.
  11. He makes sure you get home safely. Whether he drives you, walks you or just texts to make sure.
  12. Special Frisky “We’re Hootchies” Bonus Edition: You go home, you f**k and it’s awesome and you know you’re going to do it again and again and again.

Last modified: October 21, 2019

