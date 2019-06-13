25 Types Of Men I’m Absolutely Tired Of At 25

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Now, more than ever before, I have come to a point in my life where I just have zero patience for certain types of men. Part of the reason for this is that I’ve had much more dating experience, but I think more importantly, I have gained a certain degree of self-confidence after surviving college and transitioning into independent adulthood, and doing so relatively unscathed. That confidence makes me far less willing to put up with BS that I may have entertained in years past. For that reason, I have made this comprehensive list of “Men I’m Absolutely Tired of At 25″ to always remind myself of the guys I should try my hardest to avoid for the rest of my dating life. Maybe it can be helpful to some of you ladies as well. And feel free to add your own in the comments!

1. Pathological Liars: These men are not only extremely dangerous, but also ridiculously insecure. Their lies vary in seriousness from their marital status or whether or not they have children to their eating preferences or whether they prefer dogs to cats. You wonder why the heck he wastes time coming up with contrived tales, but then you realize it’s because he is too ashamed of who he really is. And that’s just sad.

2. Man Baby/Mama’s Boy:It is important to understand that the man baby and mama’s boy are essentially one in the same, except the man baby has fully “matured” into adulthood. He never learned how to cook, clean or take care of himself because he’s used to a mommy who does it all for him, while also telling him he is the best thing on the planet. An older woman once told me a cautionary tale about the man she married who she thought was a “mama’s boy.” He hung himself after his mother died, because he couldn’t imagine life without her. She walked into her home and he was dangling from the roof in their bedroom. Yeah, that may be an extreme case (and one likely amplified by mental health issues) but the connection a mama’s boy has with his mother can be extremely powerful and may be more important than you.

3. Super Macho Man:This guy screams or gets into physical altercations with strangers –and might just do so with you. He also thinks Floyd Mayweather is the greatest and doesn’t care about his history of domestic abuse. Stay away from him for your safety!

4. Hotep:For those unfamiliar with “Hotep” dude (lucky you), some of his favorite pastimes include: policing women’s clothing choices, blaming Black women for the woes of the Black community and distributing homophobic propaganda. NEXT.

5. That Guy Holding The #AllLivesMatter Placard:Like, really? If this guy still doesn’t understand the significance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and why running around talking about “all lives” is just plain dismissive and disrespectful,there is sincerely no hope for him. He just needs to stay the hell away from me.

6. Mr. I Have Made Every Woman I’ve Ever Been With Orgasm: I run into these guys far too frequently and every single time the statement “I’ve made all the girls I’ve been with come” comes out of their mouths, I just roll my eyes and walk away. When we consider the vast and available literature on female sexuality that points to the reality that many women have difficulty coming all by themselves, any man who is delusional enough to believe that somehow he just has the “magic stick” just should not be entertained.

7. Don Lemon:Get. It. Out. Of. My. Sight. And shut it the hell up.

8. That Dude Who Treated You Like Shit, But All Of A Sudden Wants You Back: Eff you dude. Nuff said. Wait, there is more to be said. This guy didn’t have the time of the day for you — or wanted to use you for sex — when you were younger and or less established, but all of a sudden he is interested because he made a crappy life decision or two and sees that you are happily/independently doing your thing. Dude, don’t kill my vibes!

9. The Workaholic: Working 60-80 hours a week and maintaining a relationship are two incompatible lifestyles. Though all women appreciates a dude who is passionate about his career, passion can turn to plain obsession under the wrong circumstances. The man who works too much to see the light of day may very well be a result of those wrong circumstances, and regardless, does not make for the best partner.

10. In Da Club EVERY WEEKEND Like It Ain’t Nobody’s Business Guy: Alright, in this guy’s defense, him being up in the club every weekend really isn’t anybody’s business. Everyone has the right to do whatever the heck they want to with their free time. Nevertheless, one would hope that by the time someone enters adulthood, they’d recognize that there are far more interesting things to do with every weekend than go to a club. I get it if you can’t handle shows, dance classes, comedy or museums after a draining week at work (being sarcastic here), but c’mon dude, at least try a lounge or wine bar.

11. No Passport Man:If a man has reached his mid- to late-twenties (or older!), but somehow manages to have never had a passport, I’m moving on. While I understand that not everyone has loads of cash to spend on fancy vacations or exotic getaways, it’s pretty cheap to go to the postal service and fill out an application for a passport. That simple act demonstrates that a man is ready to travel, in the event his finances allow it. I love to travel,and a willingness to hop and a plane and GO is something I need.

12. That Guy Who Is Still Mansplaining Street Harassment: No, there is no reason or excuse for men invading women’s physical or emotional space in public. None at all. If a man still believes there is, there is simply no conversation to be had.

13. Mr. Dangerously “Unsuccessful”: Many men define their manhood by their success or finances – blame society, I’m just the messenger. For that reason, whenever certain men have not attained “success,” as defined by male/female societal roles, when he cannot be “the provider” and his “manhood” is undermined, he often becomes self-loathing, depressed or hostile which can be dangerous for his partner. (Men who don’t necessarily adhere to strict gender rules/norms and define their own success don’t fit in this description.)

14. “The Fixer” (Who Can’t Fix Shit): You know the guy: he claims he can fix everything, yet when he hands something back to you it is in a worse condition than when you originally gave it to him. Just leave my messed up electronics and household appliances alone!

15. Fox News Fan: If Fox is his only news source, I rebuke him in the name of Jesus! Someone please bring the holy water to exorcise the Fox demon out of this man.

16. The 30-Something High School Jock: Much time has passed since high school, but this guy is stuck back at homecoming when he was the all-star varsity football team captain. He needs a swift kick in the ass to welcome him back to reality where he is struggling to hold down a job and still living at home with his parents. You’re not the big man on campus anymore, bro.

17. Mr. Always Busy: I don’t care how tight a man’s calendar is. If he truly wants to get to know a woman, he’ll make time. Otherwise, he is simply not worth mine.

18. The Women’s Website MRA Troll: How the heck does this guy manage to show up as soon as any article is published about women’s issues, ready with ignorant drivel? He spends far too much time patrolling the online world – making sure women don’t state opinions or engage in enlightening, empowering discussion –to ever date anyone.

19. Gym Selfie Guy: Okay, yeah, I’ll give it to gym selfie guy that more than likely he has a great body. No surprise though, because from the looks of it he spends the vast majority of his free time not only at the gym, but taking pictures while at the gym. I don’t want to knock anyone’s hobbies, but at least two days out of the week, you should be doing something more interesting with your free time that using a selfie stick at the gym.

20. The Dude Who Refers To Women As “Females”: Like, seriously?

21. The Predator: This guy champions Bill Cosby and would give him a high five if they ever crossed paths in real life. He knows no bounds when it comes to trying to get a woman in the sack and will try to get her drunk to help him do so. He may also prey on women’s insecurities to get what he wants before discarding them. Let’s just hope no lady ever runs into this dude in the first place.

22. Mr. Never Wrong: This type of guy will express the most absurd opinion as fact, and when presented with information contrary to those opinions, will still maintain his position. I’m not going to pop a blood vessel from the stress of dealing with that kind of constant ignorance.

23. The Gamer: When a man’s entire social circle exists online in a virtual game and/or he spends most of his free time gaming, you have to seriously wonder what the heck is wrong with him. It’s a beautiful, sunny day outside and he wants to remain locked in his room glued to a screen?

24. Broke As a Joke With Zero Fucks To Give Guy: This dude has just given up on his dreams/aspirations. He has accepted his lot in life and there’s nothing you can say to inspire him, so just save your breath and walk away.

25. The Player: There’s a reason why this guy is at the bottom of the list: he is completely irrelevant. The man who still measures his manhood by the number of women he has slept with needs to be tested for STIs and get some serious counseling.

Is there any type of guy you are just fed up of, who you believe belongs on this list? Share them with me in the comments section!

Original by: Tiffanie Drayton