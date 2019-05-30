27 Things That Don’t Define Your Self-Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Chaotic and ever-changing as life is, it’s no wonder that we look to external factors to define who we are and how we’re doing. It’s easy to lose sight of how our success in life shows up in intangible stuff, like the way we treat people, how we handle tough stuff, and how much love we put into the world.

Here are some things that never define your self-worth and if they all changed tomorrow, you would still be you:

Your relationship status Your waist-to-hip ratio Split ends How expensive your dress/purse/phone is Whether you made it to the gym today Where you were born or grew up Your job Whether you have a college degree. Eating a cookie instead of a salad Your resume Rejection How many dishes are currently sitting in your sink Whether you overslept today Your parents’ opinions of you Not knowing what you want to do with your life yet, even if you’re halfway through it already An STI How much debt you have Whether you choose to marry or to have kids How many people you’ve slept with Whether you eat organic An illness Not feeling happy 24/7 Who you love Not making it out of the house today Your taste in music Knowing nothing about fancy wine Not being invited to the party/wedding/book club where everyone else is going

