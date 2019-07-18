3 Sex Tips on How to Keep Your Love-Making Fresh

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The world of sex is filled with exploration. There’s so much you can do. Many techniques, tastes, and approaches are available. If you’re in a relationship, then you’re probably looking for new tips. It’s how you spice up a long-term relationship. And this is something we’ll help you with.

Below are 3 tips for never-ending sexual pleasure. Follow them and enjoy amazing results!

1 – Make Foreplay a Regular Habit

Foreplay doesn’t have to be a “pre-sex” activity. You should do it through the day. It’s called being loving and intimate.

Why?

Regular foreplay keeps you aroused. It keeps you constantly interested in your partner. With regular foreplay, you’re always in the mood. You’ll always be interested in your partner no matter what.

Better Than a Schedule

You shouldn’t restrict intimacy to a certain time of the day. Instead, you should make it a regular and spontaneous habit.

You see, the schedules are boring. Being intimate “only” during night-times isn’t good for your relationship. Instead, keep it random and constant. That way, your interest in one another will stay fresh!

2 – Stay Skimpy

The less you dress, the more you impress.

That is, you’ll keep your partner’s interest for a longer period of time. It’s a supplement to the previous tip. After all, if you’re making foreplay a regular activity, then you do it to stay aroused. So adjust your clothes in the mix. What you wear at home should encourage arousal too!

Applies to Both Men & Women

Women aren’t the only ones who should dress skimpily. Men should do the same.

The interest has to stay mutual. It’s not only women who need to be revealing to maintain interest. Men need to care about their looks too!

Looks Aside

If you apply the previous two tips, then expect to have sex often. And if you were doing it weekly, then daily might end up being a norm. And in that case, you need to “fix” any bed-related problems too.

In that case, you can…

3 – Try a Vibrating Cock Ring

Most “in bed” problems come down to 2 things…

The first is a flaccid erection. If you can’t get a strong erection going, then your sex life is going to fail. And the second is lack of technique. That is, one of the partners might not know how to please the other properly.

Thankfully, both problems are solved with a vibrating cock ring from SVAKOM. Their products are high tech toys with excellent features, customization, a guarantee and a lot of experience in supplying pleasure.

How it Works

A cock ring vibrator does two things.

First, it’s a ring. It’s attached around a male’s penis, ensuring a strong and firm erection. Second, a cock ring vibrator has a “pad attached to it” as a vibrator. And this pad comes into contact with the clitoris during intercourse for added stimulation.

It Maximizes Sexual Intensity

It saves men the need for deep grinding. And it’s a safer and more pleasurable experience for women. With a cock vibrator, your sex life is made easier. A cock vibrator is an ultimate touch for couples who want to have daily sex!

All That Remains – Finding Your Vibrator

Sex toy brands are everywhere. But few provide effective toys that promise intense pleasure. However, you don’t need to look far. You can just try a quality cock vibrator brand.

And, no need to wait anymore, spice up your love life!