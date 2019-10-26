3 Ways To Choose A Lifestyle Job

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Perhaps it’s time to try something different. Stop trying to fit your unique personality into the rigid mold of corporate culture and explore other ways to earn a living. Fortunately, there are many ways to make money that don’t require you to have a traditional job.

Here are some ideas to consider:

Try a Professional Staffing Agency

A staffing agency is an employment company that matches employers with employees. This can be a wonderful opportunity if you are a professional looking for a career opportunity who doesn’t want to work in one organization for years.

If, for example, you are a healthcare professional who would like the freedom to travel around the country and work in different hospitals, clinics, or labs, then you should look for a medical staffing company that helps facilities with their staffing needs. An organization such as Fusion Medical Staffing provides nurses, laboratory professionals, and radiologists abundant opportunities in various settings. Contracts can be short or long. You can work for six weeks or six months at a location of your choice.

Start an Online Venture

All you need to make a good living is a computer with an Internet connection. You can work online part-time to supplement your income from your regular job, or you can work full time and create your own cash flow. You can also decide whether to develop one income stream or multiple income streams.

Some jobs you can do online include freelancing, creating your own online store, or starting your own YouTube channel.

Launch a Freelance Business

If you have a particular skill such as writing, photography, illustration, or web design, then you can find clients who need your expertise.

Open Your Own Online Store

If you are a discriminating consumer and love to shop online, then you are in a perfect position to recommend products to people through your own online store by creating an e-commerce site on a highly trafficked platform like Amazon.

Create a YouTube Channel

If you love to articulate your ideas to inform people or advise them on how to change their lives, then you could create your own YouTube channel.

If you reach a point where you have more work or more clients than you can handle, you can even start your own agency, hiring other people to help you with the overflow.

Of course, these are only a few suggestions. You could make a good living from home, leveraging the worldwide reach of the Internet in many other ways, too.

Monetize Your Hobby

When you love what you do, it is easy to put in the hard work to build your business. The best place to look for work that you love is to examine your interests and hobbies.

Suppose you’ve spent years learning how to become a good chess player and honed your skills in tournaments. Perhaps, too, you’ve earned the title of Candidate Master (CM). Although you’re not winning tournaments, you can still monetize your knowledge by becoming a chess tutor. In fact, you might be a better tutor than a grandmaster because you can still identify with new players trying to rise in the rankings. You can teach them in person, via the telephone, or through video tutorials. You can even hold classes at your local library.

You can overcome your financial constraints without trying to squeeze into a regular job. You can contract with an employment agency if you love variety and travel… or identify what you do exceptionally well and market your skills to customers online… or think about how you could teach other people about how to get better at a popular hobby.