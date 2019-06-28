4 most entertaining ways to study

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Studying can be boring, especially if it comes hot on the heels of an impending exam. You will either feel under pressure or out of focus. Then there is the case of a boring subject. You have had a passion for history back in high school and even proceeded to take it in college, but it doesn’t seem interesting anymore. Coupled with freedom that comes with life in college, getting down to magic hour to read can be painstakingly difficult.

Now, taking all the above into consideration, most students often ask this question: Apart from using Ace My Paper to finish homework or write an essay, is there any other way I can have fun while studying? The good news is that if you haven’t discovered how to enjoy your studies, this post is for you.

While every student, teacher and stakeholder in the academia is looking forward to 5G and how it with change academia, fun ways to study have always been hidden in plain sight. This post unearths some of them so keep reading to find out more.

Having fun while studying: 4 entertaining ways to study

There are a dozen plus entertaining ways to study for better grades, but in this post, we explore four of the most entertaining ones. Take a look:

1. Listen to your favorite music

It is normal to feel out of touch with books sometimes but with exams around the corner, you wouldn’t want to risk sleeping or going out on a weekday. Studies have shown that music for studies have immense benefits. First, they increase focus, and secondly, good beats will keep you digging through tons of pages for hours.

If you don’t have an idea where to find the best, App stores has lots of applications that feature great music for students. However, you are free to choose whichever genre that would be pleasing to the ear and empowering throughout a study session. Quite bizarre it may seem, but did you know some students study with heavy metal music playing in the background?

2. Make use of Study Aids

Another way of having fun while studying is making use of study aids. But what are they, you may want to ask? Well, study aids vary from flashcards, colored pens, clipboards, charts, diagrams, cameras to anything that make a learning experience practical. There are more. The good thing about study aids is that they not only keep you entertained but also make everything stick through a practical experience.

3. Turn your study session into a game

Games are no longer reserved for the field. You can play and study at the same time-a concept referred to as game-based or gamified learning. Each of these approaches, studies show, has immense benefits. Gamified learning approaches, for example, are particularly effective when studying for a boring subject. It turns the whole experience of boredom to a highly engaging study session.

4. Find a different location

Environment can have a negative impact on one’s focus, especially during studies. It gets worse if you are used to the same surrounding. Thus, another way to make things work with a twist of entertainment is switch to a new environment. If you are at home, flower garden is a perfect place or you can designate different rooms for particular subjects. If you choose the latter, decorate each room with study aids to make it an enthralling experience.

Final Words

When study sessions feel like pushing against a wall, you can always turn things around. Tips on this post should, therefore, help you make establish a good relationship with books. Your reading experience will never be the same again.