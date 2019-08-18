5 Beauty Products that Every Women Should Own

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With so many choices out there, it is not easy to know exactly what beauty products you should spend your money on. Well, if you are confused about the options you have, you are reading the right article. In the text below, you will be able to read about the top 10 beauty products and tools that every woman need to have in their home.

Let’s take a look at the list of products:

1. Blush

Be it apricot, raspberry rose, or if it is gel, fuchsia, liquid, powder, or cream, nothing will liven up your face more than a flush with a nice pop of color swiped across your cheeks. You can actually use the blush as an eyeshadow as well, hence you actually get two products in one.

2. Concealer

Whether you are trying to hide spots or dark circles under your eyes, or perhaps you are trying to highlight your favorite feature, a concealer is a versatile product that you need to have in your makeup bag.

You might think that you do not need it since your foundation can do the trick, however, it is a powerful weapon to have. It will help you look more awake and it is helpful to hide that hormonal zit that you get on your forehead every month without fail. And if you do not use foundation, use a concealer that will hide your flaws, but still, allow your skin to breathe.

3. Red Lipstick

This one is quite easy, there is nothing more universal and flattering that will keep you covered from the dance floor to your office. It is a classic makeup product, however, it seems that every season it is reinvented. Glossy or Matt, bright or deep – red lipstick can upgrade your entire look.

4. Mirrex Portable Lighted Makeup Mirror

You will want this lightweight, smaller than an iPhone X smartphone mirror. According to the website mirrex.store, it features a lux light, it has touch sensor controls, its glass is ultra-clear, a scratch-proof surface, and it can wirelessly charge your phone. If you are a party and you want to check your makeup, you will not have to wait in a long line. Simply pull out this illuminated mirror and you are good to go.

5. Moisturizer and Primer

These are not makeup products, however, it is a must in your makeup kit. Since great makeup starts with good skincare, you will need to prep your face with a moisturizer and primer. This combination will make sure that there is a flawless base that will keep the makeup you apply in place all day. You should always apply moisturizer before the primer since it will make the primer application even.

Conclusion

The five items on this list are a must-have in any makeup bag. It will help you through some situations and they are timeless. If you do not have some of these items, do not waste any more time and get them today.