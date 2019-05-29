The 5 Best Canned Chili in 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Chili is one of the most favorite foods around the world, and there are numerous ways of preparing it. Meat, peppers, onions, and tomatoes are the usual ingredients, but different people like experimenting in different ways.

However, not everyone has enough time to make it from scratch, and there is where canned chili comes in. With that in mind, we look into 5 best canned chili available right now. Enjoy!

1. Amy’s Organic Chili

Amy’s is a famous family business and they produce great organic and healthy food. They grow their grains and vegetables organically without any harmful chemicals or GMOs. When it comes to chili, they have medium, black bean chili, spicy chili and some low sodium varieties.

The organic medium chili contains red beans and vegetables, and it is made from whole and natural ingredients and a lot of protein and fiber. Furthermore, it has great thickness the taste is heavenly. It is somewhat sweet, a little bit spicy. It goes great with rice and meat.

Regarding the vitamins and nutrients, it contains 590g (25%) of sodium, 30% of vitamin A, 15% of vitamin C, 4% of calcium and 10% of iron per one serving. It is BPA-free.

There is a 12 pack on Amazon, each with 14.7 ounces of chili.

2. Campbell’s Chunky Chili

Campbell’s is great with chili. Their Hot and Spicy Firehouse variant has beans, cooked beef, pork and both red and green peppers. Together, these make the perfect combination in any meal.

The texture is thick, and it comes with quite a lot of meat and vegetables. The kidney beans give it a very special taste, and you can even eat it straight out of the can. It is best however when used with other meals. If you want a good hot and spicy chili, try Campbell’s.

One packaging includes 12 cans, each with 19 ounces. Nutrients include 870mg of sodium, 10% of vitamin A, 0% of vitamin C, 6% of calcium, and 15% of iron.

3. Skyline Chili

People generally either love or hate this one, and really, it depends on your taste. It is different than other chilies because it has ingredients like beef, tomato sauce, cornstarch, yeast, different spices, salt, garlic, onion, and paprika. This chili goes amazingly well with pasta, or as a tortilla chips dip when you have guests over.

As you can see, this is more of a sauce than regular chili. This package gives you four cans of chili, each with 15oz.

Skyline chili will give you nutritious values of 170mg (7%) sodium, 4 grams protein, 3% vitamin A, 2% vitamin C, 1% calcium and 3% of iron. As you can see, this one is of lower risk and lower nutritional value.

It is a good occasional purchase, as the price is decent, the taste is unique, and it is usable in many different ways.

4. Wolf Brand Chili

Texans love chili, and they really know how to get it done. This chili has an authentic taste, and it is made from beef, green peppers, onions, beans, and tomatoes. It is very rich in vitamins A and C, and has 20 % magnesium and 8% calcium. One serving includes 880mg of sodium and 17 grams of protein. These are amazing numbers.

The package on Amazon contains 12 cans with 15 ounces in each one. This comes to a nice amount of food for the price.

This one is one of the best canned chili on the market. It goes well with rice and pasta too. Highly affordable, delightful, and healthy, this chili has it all. If you enjoy eating it out of the can, go for it.

5. Hormel Micro Chili

This chili comes in small and versatile containers, and it is useful as a quick meal. It contains beef, beans, concentrated crushed tomatoes, and onions. Favorite for many is the jalapeno pepper found inside.

This chili has 22% or 13 grams of protein, and only 220 calories per serving. However, it has a lot of sodium, around 770mg (or 32%). Despite this, it is not salty or spicy. Two people can share one package for a nice meal.

When it comes to the cute containers, they are cool, easy to open and ready in a minute, as you can simply put them in the microwave and heat them.

Try to pour it over baked potatoes and shred cheddar on top for a perfect dinner. It is also a great dip for nachos. One package includes 12 containers, and each has 7,30 ounces.