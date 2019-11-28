5 Common Sense Reasons to Choose Installment Loans Over Other Options

There are plenty of financing options these days. Even so, one that’s been around for a long time is still one of your best bets. The traditional installment loan offers quite a bit. The versatility of this financing solution ensures that people will be finding all sorts of credit purposes for many years to come. Why this approach and not some other financing solution?

Consider these five reasons, and see what you think.

The Application Process is Usually Simple

The typical application process is straightforward. You gather the documents needed to establish your identity, confirm your permanent residence, prove the amount and source of your income, and fill out an application. The loan officer reviews and confirms the information. From there, the application is approved or denied. In terms of simple processing and timely response, it’s hard to beat this arrangement.

There Are Secured and Unsecured Installment Loan Options to Consider

Installment loans come in secured and unsecured varieties. Unsecured credit is one that does not require pledging any type of asset as security or collateral for the financing. Secured borrowing requires some sort of collateral. You get to decide which approach works best for you.

People with less than perfect credit may find that a secured installment loan works best. By pledging an asset, there’s less risk to the lender and a better shot at locking in a lower interest rate. People who have excellent credit may find that unsecured credit comes with rates and other benefits that work fine for them.

Remember that while conventional wisdom dictates that the interest rates on unsecured borrowing are higher than with secured ones, there are exceptions. The only way to know for sure is to compare offers and see which one will work best for you. Don’t forget to find out everything you can about fixed or recurring fees that may add to the amount that you eventually repay. You may find that a loan with a lower interest rate isn’t such a good deal when you factor in those other fees and charges.

You Enjoy Payment Amounts That Fit Easily Into Your Budget

When you’re investigating options for financing, it helps to utilize a repayment loan calculator to get an idea of what your monthly payments will be. Many lenders make these calculators available on their websites. While the amount may vary slightly based on the type of interest rate the lender offers for the loan, you can still get a good idea of how much you will pay each month.

The whole point of obtaining borrowing is to accomplish some financial goal that ultimately improves your quality of life. It may be consolidating debt, making a purchase that provides benefits for years, or resolving a debt that’s outside the scope of your typical monthly budget. Using a calculator to project the amount of each installment borrow helps you choose the offer that serves your needs best. That makes it much easier to lock in payments that don’t create undue financial hardship for the life of that loan.

Installment Loans Are Good For Your Credit Score

As you consider where to look for the best installment loan, always confirm that the lender reports account activity to the major credit agencies. That’s because a series of positive comments from the lender will look great on your report detail. It will also help improve a lower credit score or help maintain a score that’s already higher.

While you do want positive comments from credit card issuers too, those comments will stand out if you are trying to finance a major purchase later on. For example, a mortgage lender will like that you keep your credit card balances low and pay the bills on time each month, but seeing that you settled a credit on time with no late payments will often carry more weight. The same is often true when you attempt to finance the purchase of a new vehicle.

If there is something that you want to accomplish financially, consider the merits of obtaining an installment loan. Even if your credit is not the best, don’t assume that no lender will work with you. There are lenders who offer options designed for people who have experienced some credit issues in the past. If you’re current with all of our present obligations, generate what the lender considers to be a reasonable amount of income per month, and meet any other qualifications set by the lender, there’s a good chance of being approved.