5 Parts of SEO That Every Lawyer Must Do To Drive Leads to Their Business

Where does your law firm’s website traffic come from? Online, right? Well, if you want to up your game and increase your online presence, make Search Engine Optimization a top priority. Generating leads for that law firm of yours will only remain a dream if you don’t go online. If your website doesn’t rank high on Google, getting leads is not going to happen. Your law firm can only beat the stiff competition by making serious inroads into SEO. With SEO, you have a powerful tool to complement your marketing strategy and take your game to the next level. With the following parts of SEO, you are sure to beat the competition and rank high on Google.

Loading Speed

Page loading speed is important. Thus, you must seriously make an effort to improve it. No customer will want to remain on a page that takes ages to load. Plus, if Google recognizes that your page tends to load slowly, it will injure your ranking. According to research, 40 percent of visitors tend to abandon a website that takes more than three seconds to load. Even worse, 80 percent of these visitors won’t come back to a slow loading site. With a slow loading page, you are on your way to killing your web traffic. On the other hand, a fast loading page invites visitors and encourages them to come back. Remember, Google uses an algorithmic approach that recognizes web popularity. It will, therefore, adjust its ranking accordingly.

Use online tools to test your web page’s speed. Then employ strategies to increase its speed.

High-Quality Content

Content is still the king. It can make or break your law firm’s marketing strategy. With content, you are able to deliver meaningful information to your customers while marketing your business. Without great, seductive content, getting ranked on Google is not going to happen. Give your visitors reasons to stay longer on your page. Make them want to come back to your law firm’s website. Create high-quality content. Plus, ensure that your content is fresh and highly relevant.

Also, take note of your content’s dwell time—time visitors spend reading your content. With fresh, exciting, as well as authentic content, visitors are likely to stay longer on your site—which greatly improves your law firm’s ranking and leads. So, if you want long dwell time, invest in your content. Remember, high-quality content will compel your visitors to bookmark your website.

Optimize the Images

Like content, your images need to be optimized. Pictures relay visual information regarding your area of specialization and service offering. Things to do with the file format, image quality, and image size are critical as far as optimizing them is concerned.

Remember, huge, large images tend to slow down the loading time—which can hurt your Google ranking. To optimize your images, resize them. Compress them. Name your images with quality keywords. For instance, if you are dealing with criminal cases, don’t name your image “criminal lawyer 1”. Instead, name them with a keyword such as best criminal lawyer in London. Also, consider strategically using your keywords in your image’s title to caption them.

Reviews

Reviews are powerful ways of giving your legal firm the authenticity it needs. So, start your journey by getting more reviews. Ask your past customers for testimonials, Use then on your site. Ask them to say something about your services. With reviews, you are able to drive more traffic. Remember, people love getting recommendations. And reviews is one of the best ways of letting people know that you offer quality, professional services.

Go For the Right Keywords

SEO is all about keywords—both short tail anal long tail. They help make your website visible—a vital step towards getting more quality leads. Use effective keywords. Go for both long tail and short tail keywords. There are a number of tools you can use to research relevant keywords for your legal firm. Remember, getting real results in terms of leads starts with optimizing your website with effective keywords. Some of the best strategies you can use when it comes to using keywords include:

Researching your competitors’ keywords

Using an online analyzer to get keywords

Finding keywords that are commonly used in the legal sphere

Additional SEO Parts

Also, consider the following SEO parts when implementing a digital marketing strategy.

Think Local

Local searches are more popular than their boutique counterparts—especially when it comes to the legal sphere. Most people believe in face to face representation. They tend to prefer local lawyers. Thus, going local can give you an upper hand when it comes to generating more local leads. Target your SEO to your local community. Try linking your pages to local events. Join local chambers or forums. Also, consider getting involved with local group activities.

Pro tip

Ensure to include your contact information.

Visual Appeal

A visually appealing website is more likely to attract clients than a dull one. And SEO plays a big role in your law firm’s visual appeal. Plus, Google is putting more emphasis on user experience when it comes to ranking. Thus, make your site more appealing and include a good user interface. That way, you’ll increase your searches—a key step towards growing your leads.

Pro tips

Add optimized videos. Some people prefer videos to content. Plus, videos are super easy as well as quick to view. So, create short videos—especially for common questions.

Use innovative web design. Go for appealing graphics

Ensure that your website is mobile-friendly

The Bottom-Line

SEO can achieve tremendous results for your law firm. From increasing leads to boosting your ROI—SEO is a cost-effective and efficient marketing tool every legal firm should implement. Addressing the above SEO parts can take your business to another profit level. From addressing loading seed issues to choosing the right keywords—these key SEO elements are sure to transform your website and bring you more leads. Implement them and watch your law firm expand.