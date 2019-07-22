5 Scientific Reasons You Should Masturbate Every Day (Also, It’s Fun As Hell)

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Although most people masturbate regularly, there is still a shroud of shame around the act — particularly for women — but you should ignore the masturbation haters because there are actually scientific reasons you should masturbate every day. And now is a good time to get going: May is National Masturbation Month, which means four weeks of boundless opportunities for bad jokes that will surely cause widespread discomfort and regret for all involved. While there are countless arbitrary holidays (National Ferris Wheel Day is a thing, in case you needed proof), National Masturbation Month is unique in that it opens an explicit window into a topic still considered (by some PRUDES) to be taboo.

The remaining stigma surrounding masturbation exists for many reasons, one being that Americans tend to avoid sexual topics at all costs. There are of course gendered patriarchal beliefs about women being less sexual in nature, but even so, men also experience shame and secrecy around the subject of masturbation.

Yes, masturbation is an act generally performed for sexual relief and orgasm, but beyond those obvious aims, there are multiple health benefits that elevate masturbation to an event way more healthy than just a shame-filled moment on your bed. Masturbation is legitimately beneficial for your mental and physical health, and here are five reasons you should do it daily (or at least frequently).

1. It Helps You Sleep Better

While most of us are familiar with the pattern of falling asleep relaxed after sex, masturbation causes the same release of oxytocin and can lull your body into a chilled state of slumber. Who needs melatonin when you could orgasm instead?

2. It Can Help Relieve Menstrual Cramps

Few feelings make me want to rip out my hair and force-feed it to myself more than period cramps. Luckily, masturbating can help relieve menstrual cramps, as orgasming relaxes your tense muscles and the focus of masturbation will effectively distract you from the pain.

3. It Improves Your Cardiovascular Health And Lowers Your Risk Of Diabetes

A good orgasm can get your heart pumping so fast you fear for your life (in a good way). Apparently, that fluttering feeling that comes from good masturbation is linked to increased cardiovascular health, which makes you less likely to suffer from heart disease. The increased heart rate and blood flow also lower your risk of developing type-2 diabetes. These two medical issues may not concern you now, but consider it a present for your future self.

4. It Increases The Strength Of Your Pelvic Floor

Regular masturbation is a workout for your pelvic floor, which is essential to movement throughout your body. A stronger pelvic floor means better support for your spine, increased core strength during pregnancy, and stronger bone health.

5. You’ll Be Less Stressed Overall

There are legitimate scientific reasons we call it “sexual tension” — missing out on regular orgasms compounds with stress and can add to mental health issues and unhappiness in general. Masturbating regularly will aid with stress and help stabilize your mood, making you happier and healthier.

So, schedule some time to get down with yourself this week (or, ya know, every beautiful goddamn day this week). Your body will thank you.

Original by Bronwyn Isaac