5 Things Every Freelancer Invoice Should Have

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Freelancing can be a very lucrative endeavor. However, there are some important things you need to learn to ensure success. One thing you need to realize is that if you do not know how to bill your clients, you do not get paid. That means you need to learn how to create an invoice.

Creating a professional invoice may seem daunting especially if you do not have a background on accounting and finance. However, it does not have to be so elaborate. A basic invoice only needs these 5 important things.

Professional Header

The header is the perfect place for you to showcase your branding. It is here where you can include your logo or banner either on the top left or top right side of the document. However, the most important items you must include are your:

Company Name / Full Name

Address

Contact Information (Phone Number, Email Address, Website, etc.)

Make sure to use an easy-to-read font and that all information is correct. You want your client’s accounting department to be able to reach you quickly in case they need to.

Client Information

Whenever you are working with a client, take note that they are not necessarily the same person who will process your invoice. So, it is important to specify who your contact person is along with other information about the client. This section must include the:

Contact Person’s Name

Company Name

Address

Contact Information

Invoice Details

This is normally a reference section that you can use to track your invoices. Having a system to track invoices is crucial especially if you have multiple clients or multiple projects. This keeps your invoices organized and helps you see which invoices are due and from which clients. Include the following:

Invoice Number

Date Prepared

Payment Due Date

These are usually placed across from the client’s name and details. It makes it easier for both you and your client to view the above-mentioned information on the invoice.

Item Descriptions and Amount Due

This section specifies the breakdown of the services you have rendered. Include the following:

Description of services rendered

Quantity of each service

Date / Hours worked

Cost per service

Total Amount Due

It is best to create a table for this and separate each item by columns so that your client can view the information easily.

Payment Terms

Payment terms vary depending on your contract with the client. Be sure to write down the payment terms you have agreed to, whether it is via check, online payment or other means. Give specific instructions on how payment must be remitted. For instance, you must specify to whom the check should be payable to.

You should be able to create your own invoice easily just by including this information. However, you can also make use of an invoice generator by hellobonsai.com to make the process a lot easier and faster. Just choose a template, type all the information and you’re good to go.