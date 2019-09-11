5 Things to Know Before Going on a Cruise Trip

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cruise trips are incredible. The 360-degree view of the ocean, the clear blue sky, the peaceful surrounding; everything indicates that you should go on such a trip as soon as possible. If you haven’t been on a cruise trip before, you will have lots of plans. But don’t get too excited too soon. Here are a few things that you should know before going on a cruise trip:

Buying or renting a yacht

How often will you go on a cruise trip? Honestly, it’s like an addiction. You get some free time; you will want to pack your bags and go into the ocean. That’s why it is better to decide whether you want to rent a yacht or buy one. Buying a yacht may seem expensive. But, according to Siyachts.com, ocean-lovers can always purchase used yachts to save money. After all, having your own yacht gives you the freedom to set sail whenever you want.

Windowless cabins

This may come as a shock to many, but many yachts have cabins without any windows. It’s not something you can’t live without, especially if you plan to spend most of the time outside the cabin. These cabins are cozy enough to sneak up on the side of your partner. Although there will be the sounds of waves at night, you wouldn’t have anything to look outside from the cabin.

Keep sea bands handy

If this is your first cruise trip, you may experience motion sickness. Throwing up may look embarrassing. But you can’t help it also. That’s why it is always best to keep sea bands handy. You need to wear these little elastic bands on your wrists. They press on specific pressure points that help to keep seasickness away. You can also take some motion sickness medication along. However, it is wise to keep sea bands in your bag all the time. The medication may make you feel drowsy, and you will end up sleeping throughout the cruise.

Keep enough dry food

Cruise trips look absolutely heavenly when you hit the desolate areas. But remember, you ain’t getting no restaurants out there in the ocean. So, stock up enough food that will last for the entire trip. Whether it is snacks or water, make a plan of the quantity of food you usually consume every day. Accordingly, pack the necessary foods and make sure you take some extras also. Keep them for emergencies.

Take light clothes

Considering you are taking the trip during summer or spring, don’t take too many heavy clothes along. You would want to feel the fresh air of the ocean. Consider sleeveless dresses and skirts, and for guys, loose t-shirts and Bermudas will suit best.

So, now that you know what to do on a cruise trip, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, follow these tips, and set sail. Once you come back, you will want to go back the next week. Cruise trips are that exciting!