5 Year-End, Budget-Friendly Gifts For Office Workers

Finding the right year-end gifts for your office employees can be difficult, especially when you want it to mean something to them. Generally, this means forking out a lot of money. However, we’ve put together a list of five year-end, budget-friendly gifts that will absolutely stand out and show them the appreciation that they desire.

Ready to see them?

Start Out Small

These first gifts are fairly small and easily affordable. Best of all, they show appreciation in that they aren’t “cookie-cutter” gifts that EVERY employee in EVERY company will get.

1. Customized Desk Accessories

This is probably the simplest option on our list. While it sounds simple, there are a lot of options here. From placards and door signs to customized pen holders and coffee mugs. Find out what they love and focus on that – not a “world’s best accountant” mug.

2. Single-Serve Coffee Maker

If you know they love coffee, give them a single-serve coffee maker from Keurig and a month’s supply of their favorite blend. Not only will they get their “coffee fix”, but they won’t have to leave their desk to do it.

Every morning (or afternoon) will be a reminder of why you are the best boss in the world. This could help you out when they are a little frustrated with those tight deadlines.

A Little More Thought

For those looking to go a step further, this next option is sure to impress.

3. Wireless Headphones

We aren’t talking about a new pair of Apple AirPods – instead, we are suggesting a good mid-line pair of wireless headphones. There are hundreds of options to choose from, though MPOW and SoundPeats are both great options that are budget-friendly.

Recently, MPOW and SoundPeats have built dual-driver systems with TWS (meaning you can use two earpieces with a wire in-between) or you can use one at a time. While we generally wouldn’t approve of being oblivious to your surroundings, these are great for giving them a little freedom (and entertainment) without breaking the bank.

Beyond The “Status Quo”

If you really want to blow their minds, these next two gifts are sure to show them how much you appreciate them.

4. VARIDESK

Standing desks have become extremely popular and this is a great gift that will really impress your employees. Most of them are fairly expensive, but there are some cheaper alternatives. If you don’t want to fork out the high price of a VARIDESK, then you should look at a FlexiSpot or a VIVO instead (or any of these options from 10Desks.com). Both of these are great alternatives that work similarly without costing as much.

Ultimately, your employees won’t notice the difference and they’ll appreciate the effort put into their gift(s).

5. CrateJoy Box

And finally, give them a box customized to their hobbies. CrateJoy is a one-stop-shop where most gifts are under $100. However, they are custom-tailored to provide a unique experience for each recipient.

You can choose from hundreds of gift options including specialty snacks, unique pastas, premium coffee, bath and skincare treatments, geek gifts, fitness gifts, and so much more! Show them you know them with a customized gift that they’ll show all of their friends.

Wrap Up

As you can see, there are plenty of unique gift offerings that will stand out from the “status quo”. While you can’t afford to break the bank for the whole office, these gifts will make it seem like you did.