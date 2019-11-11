7 Creative Ways to Display Your Holiday Photos

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With each new holiday season, comes another round of pictures. In addition to the professional photos you may take, you will probably take several pictures of family memories and other fun traditions.

Once the photos have been taken and sent to friends and family, they’re usually destined for a cardboard box that will collect dust in the closet. As a proud parent, you want to display these precious moments around your house and enjoy them throughout the years. Figuring out how to display them in a manner that is creative and visually appealing might seem challenging, but there are many great ways to achieve this.

1. Photo Mugs

If you enjoy a few cups of coffee in the morning or some relaxing tea in the evening, you’ll love putting your holiday pictures on a photo mug. Many stores and websites offer this service, and you can choose from a wide variety of mugs and other beverage containers like water bottles and tumblers. In addition to the photo, you can also add designs and even messages to customize the mug further. Making your own mug will make it even more special, and these make excellent gifts for the holidays.

2. Store and Display the Photos in a Keepsake Box

Many display options require scanning an image, which still leaves you with the problem of storing the original physical copies. You can choose that dusty old box in the closet or you can buy a personal photo keepsake box. With a keepsake box, you’ll be able to keep the original pictures neat, organized and safe while displaying a photo or two on the front.

Keepsake boxes are usually made out of wood or metal, making them very durable and secure. They can also be propped up easily on shelves and desks to allow them to double as a framed pictures.

3. Make a Collage Quilt

Printing your holiday photos onto fabric, making a collage out of them and sewing them into a quilt immortalizes these cherished moments in time while keeping you and your children cozy and warm at night. Many people pass down collage quilts through the generations and add their own patches to make a treasured family heirloom.

While there are many companies that offer to make these quilts, it’s easy enough to make one of your own as a craft project. You can even get your children involved in the fun.

4. Use a Digital Picture Frame

Traditional picture frames have been the most common forms of displaying portraits over the years, but they don’t offer a lot in terms of creative displays or showcasing many photos as once. Digital picture frames have solved those problems and even added more options to make displaying your holiday pictures even better.

Through the use of an SD card or USB upload from your computer, you can simply scan all of the photos you want to display directly into the digital picture frame. Add any audio or video you want, set it to display each photo one at a time manually or use the slideshow function, then set it anywhere you want in your home and enjoy.

5. Do an Annual Picture in Picture

Take the same holiday photo each year to see how your family grows and expands. Plus, the holidays are perfect for this since it is the time of year when everyone gets around. You don’t need to worry about hunting them down since they’ll all be in one convenient location. This can make a truly great holiday tradition.

6. Make Your Own Calendar

A calendar is a perfect way to display holiday photos. It’s also very easy to make a photo calendar on your own, but you can have one professionally made. You can take as many photos as you’d like and select them for the calendar.

The fun thing about creating your own calendar is you get the choose the photos. You can use photos you’ve taken throughout the year and have themes for each month. You’ll always remember the memories you’ve made during the cherished holiday season by creating your very own calendar. (Available on Collage.com where you can also check the prices)

7. Make a Video

Digital picture frames are great for quick and easy displaying capabilities in your home, but if you want to add some more style to your slideshow, such as custom transitions, effects and text overlays, you’ll need to make a video. Many video editors are very user-friendly, and most computers and tablets come with a free basic program you can use right away.

Once you’re done with your video, you can save it to a DVD or share it on your favorite video sharing website for everyone to enjoy.