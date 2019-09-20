10 “Real Housewives’” Pre-Fame Playboy Pics (NSFW)

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Before they were “Real Housewives,” these ladies were taking it off for Playboy (or in the case of LuAnn de Lesseps, not taking it off for Playgirl). I would expect nothing less of the Countess. Click through to see your favorite ladies of Reality TV in various states of undress. [Buzzfeed]

Jeana Keough of “RHOOC”

This is what Jean looked like in 1982. I wouldn’t have recognized her.

Camille Grammar of “RHOBH”

In November 1993, Camille won Playboy’s “Readers’ Choice Lingerie” award.

Camille Grammar of “RHOBH”

But the spread included her sans lingerie. Nice hat, Camille!

LuAnn de Lesseps of “RHONY”

A Countess always keeps her clothes on. Even when posing with the shirtless “Men of Texas.”

Faye Resnick of “RHOB”

She’s only sidekick on the “RHOB,” but you probably know her as “the morally corrupt Faye Resnick.” This is her on the 1997 cover.

Joanna Krupa of “RHOM”

Joanna was infinitely more tan in July of 2005.

Lisa Hochstein of “RHOM”

What a vixen Lisa was in 2006!

Lisa Hochstein of “RHOM”

Obviously, this was taken before her plastic surgeon husband fixed her “uniboob.”

Kelly Bensimon of “RHONY”

In the case of Kelly Bensimon, it was “Real Housewives” first, Playboy afterwards.

Kelly Bensimon of “RHONY”

Here’s Kelly wearing nothing but a pillow. Tres chic.

Original by: Ami Angelowicz