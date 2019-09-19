7 Things To Know About Dusk, A Porn Channel For Women

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Erotic offerings for women are getting better all the time. Just off the top of my head, I can think of James Deen and Make Love Not Porn, Bust magazine’s monthly “one handed read,” and the publishing boom after Fifty Shades Of Grey that has our office bookshelves heaving under new dominant/submissive erotica. (Seriously. Take some of it off our hands, please.)

American women can look out for Dusk, a channel featuring 24/7 porn aimed at women. Here’s everything you want to know about Dusk, after the jump!

1. Dusk originated in the Netherlands

Of course it did. Two Dutch guys started it four years ago at the behest of a cable company seeking to attract more female clients. They should be spreading to the U.S. during the first quarter of 2014. (Please, please, tell me Time Warner Cable is not run by fundamentalist Christians.)

2. Panels of women called the Dusk Panel advise what should air on the channel

The Dusk Panel, a group of 1,700 Dutch women, is responsible for choosing which films Dusk will air. The panel views clips online and offer their insight as to why a particular piece should or shouldn’t air. Sorry, only Dutch ladies can participate!

3. Content is rated on how “spicy” it is

Women are asked to describe how much the clip turned them on, from “super hot” or “spicy enough” to “I didn’t feel very much.” Chili pepper icons are employed.

4. It turns out, we do know what women want

The Dusk Panel confirmed what we already knew — that all women are turned on by different things. But! There are a few similarities many of us share. Women prefer to see heterosexual porn that has been directed by women and watch “normal”-looking but attractive actors who appear to be getting genuine pleasure. That’s not all: as Fast Company describes it, “extensive foreplay, nice scenery, good lighting and camera work, and sex that is explicit without being overly rough.” Interestingly, Dusk only shows a small amount of lesbian porn.

5. It’s calling porn aimed at women “porna.”

The creators didn’t want to refer to Dusk’s content as “porn,” in part because one study of Dutch women found that 60 percent watched porn but weren’t thrilled by most of the male-focused pornography. The creators were worried that the phrase “porn” would imply existing porn offerings and be a turnoff, so they feminized the word and are calling it “porna.”

6. New porna appears every month

Forty-five porn suppliers offer Dusk’s content, which is both old and new. One famous porn supplier is Candida Royale, which specializes in realistic, female-focused porn.

7. Dusk is popular with sex therapists

Dusk’s creator said about 100 sex therapists in the Netherlands have recommended couples seeking sexual counseling watch the channel together. It’s not difficult to imagine why.

Original by Jessica Wakeman