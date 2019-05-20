8 Things You Shouldn’t Keep in Your Bathroom

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Did you ever think what kind of an effect warm and moist environment like a bathroom have on your belongings? Make-up, jewelry, towels, and many more have no place in such an environment.

1. Nail polish

Nail polish has an expiring date of about two years, but that date can change if he is kept in a bathroom instead of on room temperature.

2. Medicines

Certainly, meds do not belong in a bathroom, from all the humidity and temperature variations they are better to keep on room temperature.

3. Make-up

No matter what kind of make-up you use, it is better for it to be on a room temperature than in a bathroom.

4. Soap

Soaps can get messy, and you have to clean the container they are in and sink almost every day. A far better solution is liquid soap dispenser, much cleaner and you don’t have to wash your bathroom after you wash hands.

5. Jewelry

Metal and water, not a good combination, even if jewelry won’t rust and fall apart, it will turn color and decay much faster when in such an environment.

6. Bed sheets

If you don’t want your sheets to be molded, it is better to keep them in some less damp place.

7. Razor

If you use a razor, then it is ok for it to be in a bathroom, but unused ones should not be in it, moisture can make a sharp edge dull.

8. Perfume

You probably didn’t know, but perfume can be affected by moisture and temperatures variations too. It can change its scent, and you probably don’t want that.