9 Stylish Small Bedroom Ideas

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you’re looking for the furniture for a small bedroom, check out our article about small space beds.

Big city apartments and modern space usually require the design which expands the possibilities of small. If you don’t know how to renovate a small bedroom due to the lack of space, you’re at the right place. We’ve got some ideas that could be very useful to make your home stylish!

Even though modern and luxurious design often includes a sitting area, small office, and a king size bed, we shouldn’t forget the main function of the bedroom, which is only a place for rest and recharging.

In fact, a small bedroom is a blessing for better sleep at night. The American sleep Association recommended not to keep stimulating activities in the bedroom. Those include the TV, Internet and work in general. So the fewer things you have which could distract you, the better sleep you’ll have.

Here you can read some tips on how to make your small bedroom stylish.

1. Choose light and bright colors

White color is an expansive and practical choice for small bedrooms. It makes space not look too busy and boxed in. White or other lighter colors will brighten up space even if it lacks a large wall or a window.

If your afraid of being too stark, add some different textures and white-on-white patterns for drama. In the bedroom above, you can see a great example of how the addition of a pattern and chrome bedside lamps can make the room stylish.

2. Push the bed up against a wall or corner

This will maximize the floor space and the sleeping area will feel much cozier.

3. Don’t use the bed frame

These few inches can be vital in small bedrooms. Replace the bed frame with a simple modern headboard.

4. Keep it simple

Focus only on the essentials and keep pieces and accessories down to a minimum.

Also, you can ass built-ins which make additional storage while looking like they aren’t even there.

5. Include the mirrors

By magnifying the mirrors, you’ll create an illusion of a bigger room. When the mirror reflects the light of a window, your room will look even brighter.

The best way is to find a body-length mirror and place it against the wall.

6. Consider a bed with additional storage

If space is limited, adding storage under the bed can be a lifesaver.

7. Live vertically

If you have higher ceilings, add s loft or platform for your sleeping area. This is a great solution for those who don’t mind literally climbing into bed.

8. Add bold wallpaper

Small bedrooms don’t need to be dull! Wallpaper can make a room look smaller, but if you use the right style and technique, you can do the opposite. Choose wallpaper with a large-scale pattern over the small.

9. Floating shelves

These shelves can be really useful. Here are some ideas:

-A nightstand replacement

-An entry table by the door

-A bookcase

-A place to hold a collection of modern colorful boxes housing clothing and accessories

-A laptop desk