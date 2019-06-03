9 Trendy Off the Shoulder Tops That Are Perfect for Your Summer Outfit

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Showing off your shoulders is in this season, and it can make any outfit look feminine, especially in the summer. No matter what design or pattern of off-the-shoulder top you choose, you can dress it up or dress it down, depending on the occasion. If you do not own one of these cute tops already, or if you want to expand your collection, you should take a look at these nine trendy ones that are a perfect choice for a summer outfit. Check out our favorite off-the-shoulder tops!

1. Elegant Off-the-Shoulder Top with Split Sleeves

This semi-sheer off-the-shoulder top is elegant and perfect for wearing in the evening. This top has split sleeves which make you look quite alluring. It gives off boho vibes, and the fabric is soft to the touch, not to mention comfortable to wear.

2. Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top with Lace-Up Front

This crop top has a lace-up front and puffy sleeves which make it look like it came straight from a fairytale. This delightful top has an intricate pattern that is extremely eye-catching.

3. Off-the-Shoulder Top with Stripes

If you are feeling playful, check out this retro striped top. This elegant off-the-shoulder top is suitable for both daytime and an evening outfit. The neckline is designed in a sweetheart style which emphasizes your cleavage. This top’s long flowing sleeves will make you look romantic and classy.

4. Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Top

Another boho beauty is coming our way. This yellow floral off-the-shoulder top is made of chiffon, and it looks dreamy. This top has ruffles and a loose fit, which makes you look easy-going and chic.

5. Bohemian Cropped Off-the-Shoulder Top

If you are a fan of the bohemian aesthetic, you will love this cropped off-the-shoulder top. This delicate top is made with a floral pattern and ruched detailing, which makes it an excellent addition to a festival outfit.

6. Bachelorette Off-the-Shoulder Top

This romantic medium-length sleeved top has a dreamy polka-dot pattern. The sleeves are ruched and combined with a straight neckline. If you are going for a mysterious yet artsy look, this top could be your new favorite thing.

7. Babydoll Style Off-the-Shoulder Top

This feminine babydoll style top is breezy, comfortable, and perfect for a daytime outfit. The ruched design looks youthful and artsy, and it flatters any body type.

8. White Off-the-Shoulder Top

We cannot get enough of the boho style this season, so we couldn’t resist putting this stylish piece on our list. This flirty white lace-up top has tassel detailing and short sleeves.

9. White Off-the-Shoulder Top with Buttons

This glamorous white off-the-shoulder top is slim-fitting and has buttons. The sexy neckline is sweetheart styled, and it brings an elegant vibe to this fashionable summer top.