A Comprehensive Guide for First Time Flyers

For those flying for the first time might have some confusions revolving in their mind about their journey. Luckily, air travel for the first timers is absolutely not a hard nut to crack. In fact, one just needs to know about the basic information to avoid any sort of inflight trouble.

Just go through the below-listed points on how you can prepare for your upcoming air travel:

Book Your Ticket Online

Booking online is certainly the easiest way to book your ticket only if you know how to compare and get the best deals online. With a huge number of online travel agents and ticket-booking websites, sometimes it becomes overwhelming to select the right one. In order to make your first flight experience delightful and economical, make sure to check out your preferred airline’s official website. Look for any special deals and offers for your destination.

If you’re traveling on a budget, you should opt for economy flights rather than upgrades. It will help you spend extra money on other important stuff such as food and accommodation. However, make sure the airline is reputable and acknowledged so that you can have a comfortable and memorable trip.

Get Your Travel Documents Ready

If you’re traveling internationally, the most important thing is your passport and TSA document. Make sure you have all the relevant documents handy including hotel confirmation and I.D. card.

Arriving without the required documents is the biggest concern especially if you’re flying for the first time. So, keep calm, make a checklist, and enjoy your trip without any stress.

Packing Strategy

It’s always recommended to go through your airline’s baggage policy to avoid any confusion. Be very certain to avoid things that are not allowed in your airline. Since you’re travelling for the first time by air, it’s advisable to pack only the stuff that you need. You can make a checklist for this purpose on the basis of weather, location and the time period you intend to spend there.

Apart from these basic things, it’s also crucial to select the right type of bags for your journey. Dependent on the nature of your journey (i.e. whether you’re traveling solo or with a family) you can choose a bag for yourself (click here to view your options).

Always Reach the Airport before Time

Every airline has its own policy. Make sure you cross-check the check-in timings beforehand. Be certain to reach at least 45 minutes before the specified time. When you reach the airport before the stated time, you’ll have ample time to fulfill the formalities.

How to Check-In

You have to get your documents verified before getting your boarding passes. Make sure you have your ticket at hand. Use a trolley to carry your luggage. Get your baggage scanned and documents verified. Collect your pass and proceed to the instructed terminal.

Board the Flight

Finally, it’s time now to board your plane. Check all your hand carry. Your seat number is also printed on your pass, take your seat, put luggage or your hand carry in the cabin fixed right on the top of your seat.

Enjoy Your Flight

Now your trip has finally begun. Follow directions instructed by the flight attendants. You can also ask for help if anything isn’t clear. Fasten your seat belts and relax. Generally, snacks and beverages are free of cost during a flight but in certain cases they are chargeable. So, make sure you have your card close by so that you can enjoy your flight to the fullest.

Typical Flight Myths Busted

A lot of people believe that they can have as many food refills as they want during the flight. Even if it’s allowed, never do overeating while traveling;

Keep in mind, recirculated air cannot make you sick (however, you may get sick by using pillows, sinks, and toilets as these things are used by hundreds of other passengers)

A lot of passengers believe that the food they get during flight is pathetic. But, the research suggests that airline food is perfectly okay. It’s the engine’s sound that distracts us and draws our attention away from the taste;

Another misconception is that the cell phones can make your aircraft crash. But, the fact is that the airlines are complying with the aviation rules that prohibit the use of mobile phones during flight even though the airlines are not sure that the use of PEDs will actually harm the plane’s navigation system.

So board your first flight with confidence by following these simple tips and suggestions. Similar to any other thing, air travel also begins with a solid plan. So make sure you do thorough research on your part and prepare yourself for your first flight. Keep in mind, air travel isn’t rocket science. All you need to have is a little confidence and proper plan to fully enjoy your journey.

What other plans do you have in mind to make your first flight memorable? Drop your opinions in the comments section below.

Happy Flying…!