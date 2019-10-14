A Guidance For Buying Travel Trailer Cover

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The season has arrived and you’re in the mood for traveling. You’ve opened the door of your travel trailer, and here comes the shock! The interior of your travel trailer is ruined! Bugs, leaves, and dirt are almost everywhere. Now you got a problem that you could have avoided. Only if you have used a trailer cover.

Cover Can Protect Your Trailer In Many Ways

It is commonly used to keep the rodents or bugs away. It will also protect your trailer from UV rays. The paint on your trailer keeps the metal and plastic protected. Therefore, if the paint is damaged, the other surfaces underneath will be too. Besides, fiberglass can oxidize, due to UV exposure. It may become chalky and starting to look old.

Cover Materials

Trailer covers are usually made of polypropylene or polyester. Different methods are used special protection over the roof. The fabrics they are made of are treated with UV repellent and water. But, what is important is that they can “breathe”. That means moisture can evaporate. Therefore it won’t cause problems like mildew.

High-quality custom trailer covers have a bit tighter fit. Some of them feature vents that can prevent it from ruffles. The cover is usually secured somewhere beneath the trailer or an RV. Some covers, like ones available for purchase on carcover.com, even have zips that allow access to the door. They usually don’t weigh too much, but that depends. The higher the quality, the lighter it will be. That will surely make it much easier to handle. You can also find custom covers on the market. The truth is they are more expensive. But, on the other hand, they provide much better protection.

You need to think about some things before purchasing a travel trailer cover.

The type of cover

Look carefully at covers for the travel trailers. The cover for a camper is much different from the one you need.

The size of the cover

The precise size of cover will fit well over your trailer. You need to measure your trailer first. Afterward, you need to find the cover that fits best. A smaller or a larger cover than you need will be a total loss.

Material

The cover material should be chosen depending on the climate. Where will you store your travel trailer? Keep in mind that some covers are adaptable for dust, while others are better for snow.

How to cover your travel trailer?

This is something you cannot do by yourself. Therefore, find someone to give you a helping hand. One person should be on the roof, while, the other one should be helping from the ground. The trailer cover should be taken out of the box and spread it on the ground. Take a good look and decide what parts will go on which places and how.

Be careful because it can be difficult and dangerous to climb up on the top of the trailer. Once you’re up, be confident. Your travel trailer can endure your weight. Maybe it’s not a bad idea to use a ladder for climbing on the top of the trailer. Regardless of your climbing methods, take all the precautions.