A Masque For Your Man

The world is made up of two types of people: spitters and swallowers. But the spitters and swallowers have at least one thing in common — they’re all tasters and sometimes, when you’re gettin’ down to business, well, things don’t taste so great. That’s where Masque comes in.

Masque is “a revolutionary intimacy enhancement product that has been scientifically formulated to conceal the sometimes unpleasant flavors associated with oral sex on your man, and his subsequent climax.” In, heh, layman’s terms, it’s a paper-thin, gel strip — available in chocolate, strawberry, and watermelon! — that absorbs onto your tongue prior to giving head which then conceals the taste of your man’s spunk for 15 minutes.

An after-dinner, pre-blow job amuse-bouche, you might call it. And that, we must admit, is something we’re going to have to try.

Original by The Frisky