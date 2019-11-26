A Masque For Your Man

Wendy Stokesby:

November 26, 2019

Love & Sex

The world is made up of two types of people: spitters and swallowers. But the spitters and swallowers have at least one thing in common — they’re all tasters and sometimes, when you’re gettin’ down to business, well, things don’t taste so great. That’s where Masque comes in.

Source: theath.ca

Masque is “a revolutionary intimacy enhancement product that has been scientifically formulated to conceal the sometimes unpleasant flavors associated with oral sex on your man, and his subsequent climax.” In, heh, layman’s terms, it’s a paper-thin, gel strip — available in chocolate, strawberry, and watermelon! — that absorbs onto your tongue prior to giving head which then conceals the taste of your man’s spunk for 15 minutes.

Source; Pinterest

An after-dinner, pre-blow job amuse-bouche, you might call it. And that, we must admit, is something we’re going to have to try.

Original by The Frisky

Last modified: November 26, 2019

About the Author:

Wendy Stokes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *